Boeing 787 Becomes Largest Passenger Aircraft to Land in Antarctica

A Boeing 787 aircraft carrying researchers and supplies successfully landed in a remote part of Antarctica, becoming the largest passenger aircraft to do so, the Norwegian Polar Institute (NPI) said on Thursday, November 16.

Footage posted by the NPI, the environmental authority for Norwegian activity in Antarctica, shows the plane landing.

According to the institute, it was “the largest plane that has ever landed on the airstrip” and “opens up completely new possibilities in this remote area.”

Writing on X, Norse Atlantic Airways, the airline that conducted the flight, called it a “historic moment” and thanked the institute. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Norwegian Polar Research Institute who entrusted us with this important flight,” the airline wrote.

The aircraft flew from Oslo on November 13 and stopped in South Africa for 48 hours before making the onward connection to Antarctica, according to FlightRadar24. Credit: Norwegian Polar Institute via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]