Boeing is "acknowledging our mistake" after Alaska Airlines incident, CEO says

Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing, admitted to employees in a meeting Tuesday that the company is "acknowledging our mistake" after the door plug of a 737 Max 9 blew out in midair during an Alaska Airlines flight last week, just minutes after the plane had taken off from Portland, Oregon.

"We're going to approach this number one acknowledging our mistake," Calhoun said in the meeting, a Boeing spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. "We're going to approach it with 100% and complete transparency every step of the way. We are going to work with the NTSB who is investigating the accident itself to find out what the cause is. We have a long experience with this group. They're as good as it gets."

No one was seriously hurt in the incident Friday night aboard Alaska Airlines Flight No. 1282. The plane, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members and bound for Ontario, California, was forced to make an emergency landing back in Portland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

