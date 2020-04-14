Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2020



Commercial Airplanes Programs



737 5



747 —



767 10



777 6



787 29

Total 50



Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New) 2



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 14



C-40A —



CH-47 Chinook (New) 9



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1



F-15 Models —



F/A-18 Models 5



KC-46 Tanker 5



P-8 Models 3



Commercial and Civil Satellites —



Military Satellites —



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

