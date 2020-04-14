Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2020


Commercial Airplanes Programs

737

5


747



767

10


777

6


787

29

Total

50


Defense, Space & Security Programs


AH-64 Apache (New)

2


AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14


C-40A



CH-47 Chinook (New)

9


CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1


F-15 Models



F/A-18 Models

5


KC-46 Tanker

5


P-8 Models

3


Commercial and Civil Satellites



Military Satellites



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:

Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)

Bradley Akubuiro media@boeing.com (Communications)

 

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-first-quarter-deliveries-301039778.html

SOURCE Boeing