Boeing announces new leadership at defense unit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Losey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Leanne Caret
    American businesswoman

WASHINGTON — Boeing announced Monday Ted Colbert, who heads Boeing Global Services, will take over the company’s $26 billion defense unit at the end of the week.

Leanne Caret, the president and chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, will retire later this year. Until then, Caret will serve as executive vice president and senior adviser to Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun as part of the transition process.

In a release, Calhoun thanked Caret for her service at Boeing. She began working for the company in 1988, and has led its defense unit since 2016.

“We are grateful for Leanne’s dedicated service and I’d like to thank her for her outstanding contributions to our industry, our customers, our company and our employees over her extraordinary career at Boeing,” Calhoun said.

Colbert has been at Boeing since 2009. Before being named chief executive of global services in 2019, Colbert served as Boeing’s chief information officer.

“Throughout his career, Ted Colbert has consistently brought technical excellence and strong and innovative leadership to every position he has held,” Calhoun said in the release. “Under his leadership, [Boeing Global Services] has assembled an excellent leadership team focused on delivering safe and high-quality services for our defense and commercial customers. His leadership track record and current experience supporting the defense services portfolio ideally position Ted to lead” Boeing Defense.

Stephanie Pope, who is chief financial officer at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, will be the new head of Boeing Global Services, overseeing aerospace services for commercial, government and aviation industry customers and focusing on supply chain and parts distribution, among other areas.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing's defense head to retire, global services head to take over

    Caret, who is 55 years old, will be succeeded by Ted Colbert effective April 1. Caret oversaw development of the successful MQ-25 drone program and the U.S. Air Force's new training jet. Boeing's defense unit, which has the U.S. government as one of its biggest customers, generated revenue of $26.5 billion in 2021, overtaking its commercial airplane business.

  • Deputies identify victim found dead in street from Saturday morning shooting

    According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim in this case has been identified as 28-year-old Estel Jean Baptiste. Deputies have not released any other update in this case.

  • McDaniels: Raiders looking for 'sweet spot' in Carr deal

    Coach Josh McDaniels said the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to build around quarterback Derek Carr and are looking for the “sweet spot” in finding an acceptable contract extension that won't hamper the franchise in the future. Carr is entering the final season of a $125 million, five-year extension that was the richest in the NFL at the time he signed it in 2017 but now is well below the going rate for veteran starting quarterbacks. McDaniels said Carr is a fit for what he is trying to build in Las Vegas and he looks forward to growing their relationship into a long-term one.

  • The Emotional Reason Why Jada Pinkett Smith’s Shaved Her Head in the First Place

    In 2018, she opened up about her battle with alopecia on an episode of 'The Red Table Talk.'

  • Sumo oranges: the Japanese citrus sweeping TikTok

    Sumo oranges, a type of Japanese citrus, has gained widespread attention on social media after a video showing a woman enthusiastically persuading other grocery shoppers to try the sweet fruit went viral. The video, originally shared by TikTok user @elizabethanneventer on March 17, shows a masked woman trying to convince other shoppers to buy Sumo oranges at a Trader Joe’s store on West 72nd Street in New York. The woman can be seen in the video, set to the tune of Elton John’s “Hello Hello,” holding up a large orange while talking to other shoppers waiting in a checkout line.

  • Saudi airline flynas in talks to buy more jets - CEO

    Saudi budget airline flynas is in negotiations with both Boeing and its current supplier Airbus to buy aircraft worth $13 billion to $15 billion, Chief Executive Bander al-Mohanna told Al Arabiya in an interview published on Monday. The acceleration in the airline's growth plans, which coincides with ambitions by Saudi Arabia to develop its airline industry and become a hub for tourism, was first reported by Bloomberg. Flynas, part-owned by the investment firm of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, was launched as Nas Air in 2007 with an all-Airbus fleet.

  • Kevin Costner and His Wife Christine Just Shut Down the Oscar's Red Carpet

    Yellowstone fans got to see the one and only Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner walk the red carpet at the 94th Oscars.

  • Aston Martin’s New Vanquish Hybrid Will Churn Out Over 830 HP

    According to new reports, the supercar will be powered by Mercedes-AMG’s menacing twin-turbo V-8.

  • 6 Airline Fees That Are Worth Paying

    If you ask around, you'll find that most people's air travel experiences range anywhere from tolerable to a total nightmare. And, while there's no way to guarantee that you'll have a 100% pleasant...

  • Amazon erases 2022 losses, Skechers partners with Martha Stewart, Hycroft Mining shares spike

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers, including Hycroft Mining's continued shares spike following AMC's investment.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Bonds are flashing signals that a recession is looming and the 'incredibly resilient' stock market is the best bet for now, Mohamed El-Erian says

    An inverted yield curve is something investors must respect, and stocks are likely a better bet right now, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Tata and Adani are queueing up to take over Anil Ambani’s debt-laden company

    Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden firm Reliance Capital has evoked interest from several quarters, including the 150-year old Tata Group, coal billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, and Yes Bank. Promoted by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), it is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and has reportedly received 54 bids in all till now, news agency Press Trust of India has reported. Reliance Capital is currently under corporate insolvency resolution.

  • Crude Oil Markets Take a Plunge

    Crude oil markets have gotten hit during the trading session on Monday, as hints of a potential Iranian deal hit the wires.

  • Tesla stock pops after plans to enable stock split were disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

    The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum. The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price.