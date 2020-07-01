Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $180.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 19.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$2.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 179.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.01 billion, down 11.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.65 per share and revenue of $65.14 billion, which would represent changes of -62.82% and -14.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.04% lower. BA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

