Boeing-backed Aerion says NetJets takes purchase rights for 20 supersonic jets

A logo of supersonic jet maker Aerion Corporation is pictured on their booth during EBACE in Geneva
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co-backed supersonic jet maker Aerion said on Wednesday Berkshire Hathaway's private aircraft firm, NetJets, has obtained purchase rights for 20 of its AS2 business jets.

The AS2 will be powered by engineered synthetic fuel and can reach supersonic speeds of up to Mach 1.4, or about 1,000 miles (1,610 km) per hour, which is 150% faster than conventional business jets, Aerion said.

Production of the jets will begin in 2023 at the firm's Aerion Park facility in Melbourne, Florida, with the first 300 AS2 aircraft planned for the first decade of production, the company said.

Aerion's global order backlog for the AS2 is now valued at more than $10 billion.

The company said it will also develop a supersonic flight training academy for civil, commercial and military supersonic aircraft in collaboration with Berkshire's professional aviation training provider, FlightSafety International.

U.S. startups Aerion, Boom Supersonic and Spike Aerospace are working to reintroduce supersonic passenger travel for the first time since the Anglo-French Concorde retired in 2003.

General Electric Co's GE Aviation unit has said it completed initial designs for the new Affinity turbofan engine, which will be used in Aerion's AS2 jet.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • World's first pilotless supersonic combat drone on sale for $16m

    The world's first supersonic unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV) has gone on sale for $16m (£11.5m). Singapore-based Kelley Aerospace, the company behind the UAV, claims it can travel faster than the speed of sound, reaching up to Mach 2.1, and can be launch autonomously or by remote control. “UAVs are known for their persistence…loitering, [but] are never known for their speed" said Kelley Aerospace chief executive Ian Lim at a December launch event. "So with the Arrow supersonic UAV, you will overcome the issues of speed and reach." According to Kelley Aerospace, the futuristic "Arrow" drone is designed for missions "in highly contested territories" and designed to accompany piloted aircraft to act as bait for missiles, to engage enemy fighters or to jam enemy communications. The company has said a manned aircraft could control "multiple" Arrow drones, each carrying different weapons and each with their own mission. The drones, which are made from single shell of carbon fibre, can be flown in formations or in "drone swarms", a technique designed to overwhelm enemy air defence systems.

  • United Airlines Buys 25 New Boeing 737 MAX Jets

    The deal is a boost for the plane maker that has lost hundreds of MAX orders during a nearly two-year grounding following two fatal crashes of the jet.

  • Dow Rallies After Biden Vaccine Pledge Even As Bond Yields Rise; Boeing Stock Flies

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Biden made a coronavirus vaccine pledge. Weak jobs data and rising yields weighed. Boeing stock rose. Bitcoin was up.

  • Energy firms overcharged one million switching customers

    Households were overcharged by a total of £7.2m when they should have been protected from price rises.

  • Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

    Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks. But it comes at a pivotal moment as Boeing emerges from a two-year safety crisis over its competing 737 MAX, and Airbus faces its own crucial test of the tougher mood expected from regulators worldwide following the MAX's 20-month grounding. In a submission to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing said the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards."

  • Biden calls on states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on U.S. states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers to ensure children could return to school quickly and safely, and said every educator should receive at least one shot by the end of March. Biden also announced that Merck & Co Inc would help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, a partnership similar to those seen during World War Two. With three vaccines now available, Biden said he was confident there would be enough vaccines available for each adult in the United States by the end of May.

  • 'Tip Of the Iceberg': Interpol Says Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Were Smuggled Across Continents

    The trafficking case is the first confirmed instance of fake vaccines being smuggled across continents, an Interpol spokesperson told TIME

  • Syrian Medics Lay Out the Devastating Scale of Attacks on Healthcare Facilities Over 10 Years of War

    Over two-thirds of health workers reported being inside a facility during an attack, according to an IRC report

  • Dow Jones Slides As Stocks Reverse; Target Falls On These Fears; Nio, Boeing Stall

    The Dow Jones fell as the bears struck back at the bulls. Target stock fell despite strong earnings, while Nio stock plunged. Boeing stock stalled.

  • Italy's Enel to sell green power to Kellogg in virtual wind farm deal

    Europe's biggest utility Enel has agreed to sell 360 gigawatt hours of green power a year to Kellogg Company to help the U.S. food giant reach climate targets. The two companies said on Wednesday they had signed a 100 megawatt virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for electricity delivered into the grid from Enel's Azure Sky wind-and-storage project in Texas. The amount is equal to half the electricity used by Kellogg in its manufacturing facilities across North America.

  • European Stocks Steady as U.K. Budget Winners Boost FTSE 100

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed as investors rotated into cyclicals and out of defensive shares, while some U.K. firms and sectors rose following the country’s budget.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed up less than 0.1%, as gains for carmakers and travel shares offset declines in utilities and health-care shares. The FTSE 100 rallied 0.9% after Britain’s spring budget. U.K. homebuilders climbed after the government confirmed support measures, while Diageo Plc advanced as a planned increase in alcohol duties was canceled in the announcement.Equities in Europe have had a bumpy start to 2021, with a vaccination-driven rally peaking in mid-February. Since then, spiking yields in U.S. treasuries and German bunds have damped investors’ appetite for stocks, particularly weighing on so-called bond-proxy haven sectors.“Markets are transitioning to a more robust and mature phase of the recovery trade,” according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau. They expect European stocks to continue to catch up with U.S. peers, because cheaper value shares and non-U.S. equities stand to benefit from rising growth and inflation expectations.Automotive stocks accounted for most of the day’s top performers, buoyed by overall cyclical strength, while UBS Group AG analyst upgrades additionally boosted Renault SA and Continental AG. British insurer Hiscox Ltd. trailed the pack, having scrapped its dividend amid worse-than-expected gross written premiums.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As Commercial Service To Start Later?

    Virgin Galactic has set a new test date for its SpaceShipTwo space plane after a December attempt was cut short. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Grinding Higher

    The Australian dollar initially pulled back during the trading session on Tuesday but continues to look at the 50 day EMA underneath as potential support.

  • Micron Raises Revenue, Earnings Forecast for Second Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, raised its forecast for revenue and earnings in the current quarter and said it will share more about the outlook at a financial conference later Wednesday.The Boise, Idaho-based company now sees sales of $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion in the second fiscal quarter, which ends March 4, up from a previous estimate of $5.6 billion to $6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at 93 cents to 98 cents, up from a range of 68 cents to 82 cents previously, the company said in a statement.Micron’s chips act as storage in smartphones and are also an important part of computers, where they help process data and form the base component of new types of hard drives. Its latest earnings report, which is watched as a key indicator of demand for all devices that compute, suggested increasing sales across the industry.The need for dynamic random access memory chips will likely exceed supply, Micron predicted in January. That type of chip accounted for 70% of the company’s revenue in its most recent quarter. The tightness of supply in DRAM is already driving up prices.Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner will give more information about the company’s outlook at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and Telecom conference scheduled later on Wednesday. Micron shares were up 0.4% to $91.48 at 9:41 a.m. in New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Columbia Sportswear Stock Rose 19% in February

    The clothing maker reported rough earnings, but investors weren't thinking about the past when they read the quarterly update.

  • Patterson Companies (PDCO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

    Patterson Companies' (PDCO) fiscal third-quarter 2021 results benefit from strong segmental performance.

  • German exports to UK fell 30pc in January

    German exports to the UK plunged by almost a third in the first month under post-Brexit trading arrangements, new figures have revealed. The end of the Brexit transition period was blamed by Germany’s official statistics body for a 30pc year-on-year plunge in exports to the UK in January but economists predicted the trade slump will ease. New customs rules for exporters exacerbated a tumble in trade already triggered by the Covid crisis amid complaints of post-Brexit arrangements causing higher costs and delays for businesses. January’s drop compares to a 15.5pc fall in imports from Germany over 2020 but the latest slump in trade was still not as severe as the worst months of the first lockdown. The tumble in German imports at the start of the UK’s life outside the EU was also worsened by many businesses stockpiling in December as Brexit talks went down to the wire. “We expected very weak eurozone exports to the UK for January, in part due to teething problems at the border, but also due to the fact that hoarding had already fulfilled a lot of British demand for European goods,” said Bert Colijn, eurozone economist at ING. “We see a very strong surge in eurozone exports ahead of Jan 1, which confirms that picture.” He predicted a recovery from January’s nadir but warned that “expectations are that longer term trade is weaker than it would have been without Brexit”. British businesses have complained the new trading arrangements have lifted costs and caused delays but the disruption for European exporters could worsen in the coming months when the UK enforces full checks on goods arriving. Rod McKenzie, head of policy and public affairs at the Road Haulage Association, said UK-EU trade had improved in recent weeks but cautioned there are “still substantial underlying problems”. He said phytosanitary checks - measures to stop the entry of plant pests and diseases - being enforced from April risk being a “real stress point” as European firms are not prepared. “Many people don't know about the April changes in Europe and those that do are very concerned about it, and maybe changing their business model accordingly.” More detailed trade data will be released next week with cars, pharmaceutical and medical products, electronics and non-ferrous metals, such as copper and aluminium, the top imports from Germany. Germany is the UK’s second-largest trading partner after the US but Britain imports more from Europe’s largest economy anywhere else. The UK imported £55bn of goods from Germany in 2020 and exported £32bn to the industrial powerhouse, according to the Office for National Statistics. However, UK-German trade has been in decline in recent years and was worsened by the Covid blow. German imports of cars, medical products and non-ferrous metals into the UK have fallen by a third in the last five years. A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce warned last month that half of UK exporters faced difficulty trading with EU businesses after the end of the Brexit transition period. It found that a quarter of UK exports either planned to reduce their EU exports or would not enter its market in the next 12 months. The Government has set up a £20m fund to support small businesses with the changes to trade rules, allowing them to access grants of up to £2,000 for professional advice or training.

  • Canadian 'incel' killer found guilty of murder over Toronto van attack

    Self-described ‘incel’ convicted of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder A man leaves a note at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the van attack in Toronto in April 2018. Photograph: Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian man who killed 10 people when he drove a rental van on to a crowded Toronto sidewalk has been found guilty of murder, after a judge rejected defense arguments that he was unable to understand the consequence of his actions. Alek Minassian was convicted of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in a hearing held online on Wednesday. Ontario superior court justice Anne Molloy said the accused had craved infamy for his killings, and refused to use his name, referring to him throughout as “John Doe”. “He knew death would be irreversible. He knew their families would grieve,” said Molloy as she delivered her judgment. “He freely chose the option that was morally wrong, knowing what the consequences would be for himself and for everybody else. It does not matter that he does not have remorse nor empathize with the victims,” she said, as she delivered a portion of her 83-page judgment. The court heard that on 23 April 2018, the suspect rented a cargo van and drove it along a busy Toronto street, deliberately striking pedestrians. His actions took the lives of Renuka Amarasingha, Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, Dorothy Sewell, Anne Marie D’Amico, So He Chung, Andrea Bradden, Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, Geraldine Brady and Munir Najjar. Molloy also listed the horrific injuries suffered by sixteen others. Yunsheng Tian, 28, suffered traumatic brain injury, a fracture to the spine, 24 broken vertebrae, facial fractures and a laceration to his left leg. Beverley Smith, 81, was forced to have both her legs amputated above the knee. The judge spoke of the “numerous ordinary citizens who tended to the injured and comforted the dying at the scene” as well those who tried to wrest control of the van from the accused and shouted to warn pedestrians. These, the judge said, were the “true heroes of that day”. Because Minassian had already admitted planning and carrying out the attack, the five-week trial at the end of last year, focused almost entirely on his mental state at the time. Prosecutors had argued that the accused – motivated by his hatred of women and radicalized on online forums – wanted infamy and was willing to kill as many innocent people as he could to achieve it. Speaking with police following his arrest in 2018, the accused told officers that he belonged to an online subculture of men who blame women for their sexual frustration – and that he drew inspiration from others who used violence as a form of retribution for “being unable to get laid”. But in her verdict, Molloy disputed the notion that he was motived to commit murder on behalf of the “incel” – or “involuntarily celibate” movement. “I am sure that resentment towards women who were never interested in him was a factor in this attack, but not the driving force,” she wrote. “Instead…he piggybacked on the ‘incel’ movement to ratchet up his own notoriety.” Instead, Molloy pointed out that Minassian was “profoundly lonely”, saw himself as a failure and spent hours looking at “depraved” internet sites. “Why did he do it? There is a long answer,” she wrote. “But there is a short answer, a bottom line: he did it to become famous.” Molloy also noted that the accused didn’t appear suicidal. Instead, his desire to “die by cop” was seen as the culmination of his broader aims. Defence lawyers argued that the accused’s autism spectrum disorder hampered his ability to understand the wrongness of his actions and that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible for his actions. In her judgement, Molloy found that the accused had spent years fantasizing about committing the crime. While he considered how it might affect his family, he “deliberately set those thoughts aside, ignoring them, because he did not want them to deter him from achieving this important goal.”In Canada, a person deemed not criminally responsible is institutionalized for an indefinite period, until they can demonstrate they are no longer a risk to the public. The hearing was livestreamed on YouTube because of the pandemic, but several victims’ family members gathered outside the Ontario superior court in Toronto to hear the verdict. “You’re holding your breath for three years,” said Nick D’Amico, the brother of Anne Marie D’Amico, who was killed in the attack. “And now you can finally breathe.” Catherine Riddell, who suffered brain trauma, broken ribs and a broken pelvis during the attack, told reporters that she would finally get a good night’s sleep after hearing Molloy’s verdict. “He can spend the rest of his life in jail because he deserves it. He took lives and he didn’t care and you just have to be accountable for what you do,” she said. The Ontario Autism Coalition, which had previously expressed frustration over the use of autism in the defence argument, said it in a statement it was relieved at Molloy’s decision. “Violent traits have no connection to autism; in fact, people on the autism spectrum are far more likely to be victims as opposed to perpetrators of violence,” the group said.

  • DraftKings and Dish Network Partner to Combine TV and Digital Sportsbook

    Online sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and satellite television and wireless provider Dish Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shook hands publicly today on a partnership that will meld DraftKings sports betting and fantasy sports directly into Dish TV service. In a statement, Dish TV's group president Brian Neylon described the integration as "a great addition to the growing DISH TV Hopper platform -- a one-stop entertainment hub."

  • Infiniti Formula One-inspired Q60 Project Black S has been canned

    Infiniti gave enthusiasts a preview of what a high-performance hybrid coupe equipped with Formula One-derived technology could look like when it released the Q60-based Black S concept in 2017. Industry trade journal Automotive News learned the concept was consigned to the automotive attic from an Infiniti spokesman. Interestingly, many Infiniti dealers didn't want the Black S.