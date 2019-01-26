Is Boeing a Buy?

Unless you believe that the global economy is going to slow severely in 2019, or that the U.S.-China trade dispute will lead to a marked reduction in Asian passenger traffic growth -- or both -- then Boeing (NYSE: BA) is a stock well worth buying. The company certainly has execution risk -- increasing the production rates of aircraft is never easy -- but on balance, Boeing offers investors a compelling mix of revenue growth and margin expansion. Let's consider the investment case for the stock.

A golden age of airline profitability

It's well known that the fortunes of Boeing and Airbus are tied to the vagaries of the commercial aviation cycle, which in turn largely depends on the economy. Therefore, as noted above, if you have concerns about a global growth slowdown, you'll probably feel that Boeing is a stock to be avoided.

That said, if you are blase about those potential macro risks, then you should have a favorable outlook for the stock. For example, as the chart below reveals, the long-maligned airline industry is in the middle of a period of profitability and efficiency like it has never seen before.

Compare the four years prior to the Great Recession to the past four years and the huge improvement in airline profitability jumps out. This bodes well for future orders of Boeing and Airbus planes, and as increased production generally leads to lower unit production costs, it suggests the profit margins on many of Boeing's aircraft programs are likely to go up.

Margin expansion opportunity

Boeing's management believes it can make progress toward an operating margin in the mid-teen percentages at Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) within the next couple of years, compared to a guidance range of 12% to 12.5% for 2018. As the pie chart below illustrates, BCA is the powerhouse of the company's operations; even a couple of added percentage points of margin there would have a significant impact on earnings.