Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown

MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s crew taxi returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Wednesday, completing a repeat test flight before NASA astronauts climb aboard.

It was a quick trip back: The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert just four hours after leaving the orbiting lab, with airbags attached to cushion the landing. Only a mannequin was on board.

Aside from thruster failures and cooling system snags, Starliner appeared to clinch its high-stakes shakedown cruise, 2 1/2 years after its botched first try.

NASA astronauts will strap in next for a trip to the space station. The space agency has long wanted two competing U.S. companies ferrying astronauts, for added insurance as it drastically reduced its reliance on Russia for rides to and from the space station.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is already the established leader, launching astronauts since 2020 and even tourists. Its crew capsules splash down off the Florida coast, Boeing’s Starliner returns to the Army’s expansive and desolate White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Boeing scrapped its first attempt to reach the space station in 2019, after software errors left the capsule in the wrong orbit and nearly doomed it. The company fixed the flaws and tried again last summer, but corroded valves halted the countdown. Following more repairs, Starliner finally lifted off from Cape Canaveral last Thursday and docked to the space station Friday.

Station astronauts tested Starliner’s communication and computer systems during its five days at the space station. They also unloaded hundreds of pounds (kilograms) of groceries and other supplies that flew up in the Boeing capsule, then filled it with empty air tanks and other discarded gear.

A folded U.S. flag sent up by Boeing stayed behind, to be retrieved by the first Starliner crew.

“We’re a little sad to see her go," station astronaut Bob Hines radioed as the capsule flew away.

Along for the ride was Starliner’s test dummy — Rosie the Rocketeer, a takeoff on World War II’s Rosie the Riveter.

The repairs and do-over cost Boeing nearly $600 million.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth, capping key uncrewed test mission

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co's Starliner astronaut capsule returned from the International Space Station and landed in New Mexico on Wednesday, capping a high-stakes test flight as NASA's next vehicle for carrying humans to orbit. It touched down on time at 6:49 p.m. EDT (2249 GMT).

  • Boeing's Starliner set for return to Earth after meeting test flight objectives

    After a five-day stay Boeing's Starliner capsule is set to depart the International Space Station, followed by a landing attempt in New Mexico.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted for delaying Trevor Reed's release from Russia: 'How do you justify that?'

    On The Lead With Jake Tapper Monday, Tapper aired a portion of his interview with Trevor Reed that did not air in Sunday night’s special. Reed is the former Marine who was released from a Russian prison late last month as part of a prisoner swap, after being jailed for 985 days. Last year, legislation in the House pushing for his release was delayed due to Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and some of her GOP colleagues, which Reed spoke about. “I’m gonna go to every single one of their campaigns and thank them personally about that,” Reed said. “Thank them for hurting your ability to get out of prison?” Tapper asked. “Yeah,” Reed said, “thank them for voting against a bill that was only about getting American political prisoners out of Russia. How do you justify that?” Reed speculated that the Russians responsible for his imprisonment approved of what Greene and the others had done. “That’s embarrassing to me that anyone who represents the United States would vote against something like that,” Reed said. “I’m sure that the Russians love that. I’m sure that they’re all big fans of all of those congressmen.” Reed is now advocating for the release of other Americans being held in Russia, and had a warning for any legislator who might think of doing the same as Greene. “I better not ever see that happen again to any other Americans,” Reed said, “because I promise that I will be at every single campaign that that person runs for the rest of their life to tell everyone that they did that.”

  • In bombed-out Mariupol, Russian occupiers have set up a mobile TV to broadcast Russian propaganda

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022, 18:39 The Russian occupiers have brought a mobile TV to Mariupol, in order to broadcast Russian propaganda television about how life is "improving" under the occupation.

  • What is the U.S. doing to deter China from attacking Taiwan?

    CBS News sees U.S. Marines train for warfare in terrain just like Taiwan's as Biden bolsters alliances in the region. It's all a clear message to Beijing.

  • Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

    Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas on Tuesday, putting her on a clear path to lead a solidly red state where Donald Trump’s popularity has overshadowed questions about his administration’s credibility that she faced during her time as White House press secretary. Sanders won the GOP primary for the office her dad, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, held for a decade after a race where she shattered fundraising records. Sanders bombarded the state’s airwaves with TV ads invoking the former president and going after his favorite targets, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Astronauts prepare Boeing capsule for return

    NASA astronauts prepare Boeing's Starliner capsule for its return to Earth from the International Space Station. Starliner is aiming for a landing in New Mexico Wednesday. (May 24)

  • Iowa Hawkeyes’ Charlie Jones reportedly entering the transfer portal

    According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Iowa wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

  • Marcos Jr. May Have Won This Battle Against the Catholic Church, But the Struggle Isn’t Over

    It failed to prevent a dictator's son from taking power, but the Philippine Church remains a potent force

  • One Ukrainian fighter's journey from the boardroom to the battlefield

    Seva Kozhmyako was a wealthy businessman before the Russian invasion. His story highlights a key battlefield advantage he says Ukraine has over Russia.

  • P Thomas Morstead says he actually reached out to Miami, not the other way around

    That's not something you hear every day.

  • SpaceX launches 59 payloads, including Spaceflight’s latest breed of orbital tug

    A new type of controllable orbital transfer vehicle built by Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. made its debut today when SpaceX sent dozens of satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX’s Transporter-5 mission, which is part of the company’s rideshare program, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:35 p.m. ET (11:35 a.m. PT):to send 59 small spacecraft to space. Minutes after stage separation, the Falcon 9’s reusable first-stage booster made a rare land-based tou

  • How to watch Boeing Starliner return to Earth on Wednesday

    After a successful launch and arrival at the International Space Station, Boeing’s Starliner is set to return to Earth this week. The capsule is expected to begin its descent back to Earth on Wednesday, May 25. If you’re interested in watching the action live, here’s what you need to know to watch Starliner’s return to … The post How to watch Boeing Starliner return to Earth on Wednesday appeared first on BGR.

  • The World Thai boxing champion died in the fighting for Mariupol

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 19:10 Oleksii Yanin, the Ukrainian kickboxing champion and the world champion in Thai boxing (Muay Thai) died in the fighting for Mariupol. He served in the Special Operations Detachment "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

  • Jets 'thick' QB Wilson focused on eating, performing better

    Zach Wilson is unquestionably the main focus this offseason for the new-look New York Jets. Saleh might soon run out of appropriate adjectives to describe the looks of Wilson, who he said “looks beefy” earlier this month when asked about the QB's clear dedication to a diet plan and the weight room the past few months. “That dude's beefy,” a smiling Wilson said of his muscular head coach when told of Saleh's comments.

  • The S&P 500 just flashed a 'buy' signal that could mean an oversold rally is on the horizon, Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton says

    "Our review of the constituents of the S&P 500 yielded few high-conviction setups, long or short," Katie Stockton said.

  • Why Miles Teller Hung Up the Phone on His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Tom Cruise

    The cast of Top Gun: Maverick gushed about their experiences working with Tom Cruise on E! News' Daily Pop. Plus, Miles Teller shares why he sometimes hangs up on the Hollywood star.

  • JPMorgan backs bitcoin to rise 28% and says cryptocurrencies are now its preferred alternative asset

    The investment bank now thinks bitcoin and digital assets should rebound after the great sell-off of 2021 and 2022.

  • Teachers across U.S. say they're 'paralyzed' by fear after Texas school shooting

    "They didn't sign up thinking there would be a risk they could die for their jobs, and their training programs don't equip them to evaluate & face that risk."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP nod for 2nd term in Congress

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a name in Washington pushing hard-right conspiracy theories, easily won her party’s nomination for Congress Tuesday.