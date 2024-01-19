Boeing cargo plane with flames shooting off wing returns to Miami after takeoff. FAA report indicates ‘softball size hole’ above engine

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane made an emergency return to Miami late Thursday night after an engine failure, officials say. Videos shared on social media show flames shooting out of the plane, which landed safely about an hour after it took off.

A post-flight inspection of the plane revealed it had a “softball size hole” above the #2 engine, according to a preliminary report from the FAA, the same engine that experienced the failure.

Miami International Airport spokesman Greg Chin referred the South Florida Sun Sentinel to a FlightAware page, which showed the plane taking off a little after 10 p.m. and landing about 11 p.m. The flight was bound for Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico.

“We can confirm that Flight 5Y095, a 747-8 cargo aircraft, has landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA),” an Atlas spokesperson said in a statement. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection.”

Six Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the “hazardous situation” at the airport at 10:40 p.m. and were on standby for landing, a Fire Rescue spokeswoman said. No injuries were reported.

The FAA will investigate the incident, spokespeople said.

