Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A321 neo flies in 2017 near Paris
Tim Hepher
·3 min read

By Tim Hepher

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks.

The U.S. plane giant's intervention is not without precedent in a global system that regularly allows manufacturers to chime in whenever safety rules are being interpreted in a way that might affect the rest of the industry.

But it comes at a pivotal moment as Boeing emerges from a two-year safety crisis over its competing 737 MAX, and Airbus faces its own crucial test of the tougher mood expected from regulators worldwide following the MAX's 20-month grounding.

In a submission to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing said the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards."

The debate surrounds the hot-selling A321XLR's main marketing point - the longest range of any single-aisle jet.

In most jets, fuel is carried in wings and central tanks.

To meet demand for longer routes, Airbus has already added optional extra fuel tanks inside the cargo bay of some A321s.

For the A321XLR, Airbus plans to eke out more space for fuel by moulding one tank directly into the fuselage, meaning its shape would follow the contours of the jet and carry more fuel.

The concept caught the attention of EASA which in January said it would impose special conditions to keep passengers safe.

"An integral fuselage fuel tank exposed to an external fire, if not adequately protected, may not provide enough time for the

passengers to safely evacuate the aircraft," it said.

In comments to EASA first reported by Flightglobal, Boeing cited risks if a jet veers off a runway or its wheels fail.

"Public consultation is part-and-parcel of an aircraft development programme," an Airbus spokesman said, adding any issues raised would be tackled together with regulators.

COMMERCIAL STAKES

Such technical exchanges rarely capture attention. But a battered aerospace industry is on edge after the MAX crisis, compounded by COVID-19, shook confidence in aviation.

Commercial stakes are also high.

One industry source familiar with the project warned any extended wrangle over certification could delay the A321XLR's service entry from "late 2023" to 2024 or beyond.

Should that happen, sources say Boeing is expected to encourage airlines to wait a few years longer for a potential all-new model that insiders say would leapfrog the A321XLR.

While insisting they never compete on safety, Airbus and Boeing have a record of goading each other in the past over issues like novel flight computers on the Airbus A320 or European claims that four engines were safer than the 777's two.

Fuel tanks have provoked particularly sharp disagreement.

In 2001, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration triggered changes to the design of fuel tanks worldwide, five years after a Boeing 747 exploded in mid-air.

Investigators said TWA 800 was brought down by a fuel-tank explosion in the presence of unwanted oxygen, but Airbus officials maintained their own jets were less at risk.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains

    Target Corp will invest $4 billion annually over the next several years as the big box retailer upgrades stores and strengthens its online business, hoping to cement gains made during the pandemic that led to blowout holiday quarter results. Target's push over the last year to use its retail outlets as fulfillment centers for online orders has drastically cut delivery times and enabled it to swipe market share from smaller rivals who rely more on their store traffic. "We're in a position to play offense and lean into the opportunity to build on last year's momentum," Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke said.

  • Pentagon concerned by U.N. report indicating possible North Korea nuclear reprocessing

    The Pentagon expressed concern on Tuesday about a U.N. report indicating possible reprocessing of nuclear fuel for bombs by North Korea, and said such activity could raise tensions with Pyongyang. Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, head of intelligence for the U.S. Indo-Pacific command, said North Korean activity highlighted this week by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could be intended to get the attention of the Biden administration and as a bargaining chip to press for sanctions relief. The administration is currently reviewing U.S.-North Korea policy.

  • Musk Floats ‘Starbase’ Name Change for Texas Rocket-Launch Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is eyeing a name change for Boca Chica, Texas, the Gulf Coast community where his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is building its futuristic deep-space rocket.“Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.”A SpaceX representative made a “casual inquiry” last week about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said. SpaceX hasn’t made a formal request, nor did the official mention any potential new names for the small burg near the Mexican border where the company’s new Starship prototypes dominate the seaside skyline, Treviño said.“Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so,” Trevino said of the incorporation process. “They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so.”Renaming Boca Chica would deepen Musk’s imprint on Texas. In addition to SpaceX’s activity, his Tesla Inc. is building a massive factory in East Austin for its forthcoming electric pickup truck. Musk has moved his private Musk Foundation to Austin from California and said he has moved to Texas, though he still spends time in the Golden State. The rockets SpaceX is developing in Boca Chica are one day meant to fly people to the moon and to Mars.Under Texas law, the incorporation process is handled by Cameron County commissioners. That process would also include utilities in the town, which doesn’t have a public water system. Water is transported by truck from nearby Brownsville and stored in tanks at each home.An Austin-based lobbyist for SpaceX referred all calls to the company, which didn’t respond to requests for comment.Added Judge Trevino, “I think they may be getting a little ahead of themselves.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: report

    State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) plans to order 70 airliners from Airbus and Boeing, Saudi news outlet Maaal reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. Saudia is in talks with local banks to raise 11.5 billion riyals ($3.07 billion) to partly finance an order for Airbus A321 narrow-bodied jets and Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner wide-bodies, Maaal said. The report did not breakdown how many aircraft of each type Saudia was planning to purchase.

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lumen...

  • Indonesia volcano belches huge ash column

    An Indonesian volcano erupted on Tuesday morning spewing a spectacular column of ash thousands of metres (feet) into the sky. --Duration: 00:53

  • World's Biggest Oil Company Sees 'Huge Potential' In Hydrogen Fuel

    Saudi Aramco's CEO sees major potential for hydrogen energy in transportation and power generation in the future.

  • Madison Beer Brings Punchy Kiss-Off ‘I Don’t Speak (Boy)’ to ‘Kimmel’

    Track appears as "Boyshit" on rising pop star's debut album, Life Support

  • Gary Gensler’s view of bitcoin hinges on a 55-year-old financial rule

    Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been eyeing Joe Biden’s pick to run the US Securities and Exchange Commission for clues about how he might regulate the technology. In his confirmation hearing today, nominee Gary Gensler suggested that more government oversight of cryptocurrencies was in the offing. With crypto prices on a tear in recent months, the frenetic debate about whether the rapidly evolving market constitutes a legitimate new asset class or a bubble ripe for abuse has turned into a regulatory conundrum, as institutional and retail investors race ahead of rules to govern the space.

  • Changed the Game: Wyomia Tyus made Olympic history in 1968 and no one cared

    'At the time, they were not about to bathe a Black woman in glory.'

  • Your next stimulus check faces another big vote — what's the timing now?

    The direct payments and other aid could move even closer this week.

  • Dublin is Top Brexit Relocation Spot for Finance Firms, EY Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Dublin is the favorite destination for finance firms moving jobs into the European Union after Brexit, according to a study by consultancy EY.Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some U.K. operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so, the review found. Luxembourg is second, attracting 29 companies in total, followed by Frankfurt, which has drawn 23. Twenty businesses are moving business to Paris, according to EY’s survey of public statements by 222 firms through February.Finance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc -- an increase of about 100 since EY’s last tracker, published in October. Almost 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets have also moved, up about 100 billion pounds.Some companies have pulled back from the U.K. as policy makers try to establish how much access to the EU’s markets London will have. Think-tank Bruegel said in 2018 that the City could ultimately lose 10,000 banking jobs and 20,000 roles in the financial services industry.There are other signs that some aspects of London’s decades-long dominance of European finance is eroding. This year, the capital lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock while traders have shifted some interest-rate swaps out of the U.K.“The push and pull of markets across Europe for business historically led from the U.K. continues,” EY partner Omar Ali said. “Such ongoing uncertainty poses the risk of fragmented markets, which is inefficient and costly for all financial services users and potentially damaging to the global competitiveness of both the UK and EU.”(Updates with comment in final paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected million to billion in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Energy firms overcharged one million switching customers

    Households were overcharged by a total of £7.2m when they should have been protected from price rises.

  • Wall Street Poaching Season Heats Up With Fintech and Funds on the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- To the outside world, Wall Street banks looked like great places to be last year, as they printed profits during the pandemic slump. To those inside, they now look like great places to leave, too.Technology upstarts and investment firms are offering some unusually attractive opportunities to seasoned Wall Street professionals, including shots at multiplying their paychecks -- an allure all the greater after banks showed restraint in doling out rewards for 2020. Exits are now proliferating as bonus season wraps up.A pair of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partners, including an architect of its consumer business, became the latest examples over the weekend by giving up their coveted spots for an unconventional alternative: Walmart Inc.’s nascent financial-technology venture. A day later, news broke that another top Goldman executive left to join Tiger Global Management.While Walmart certainly isn’t Wall Street, recruiters and industry veterans say the allure of such an opportunity is obvious: A shot at building something from scratch with enough resources to challenge incumbent players. That’s not to mention the potential riches if the new business succeeds.“These people are very motivated, they’re super smart and they set goals for themselves,” said Noor Menai, chief executive officer of CTBC Bank USA. They’re saying, “‘I built this, now I need to build something else.’”Fintech is a hot space right now. Venture capital firms are pumping money into young companies. Businesses focused on cryptocurrencies, payments, financial advice and no-fee trading are taking off.Companies embarking into financial services need experienced people -- not so much generic investment bankers or management consultants, but those who understand the intricate, unsexy details of consumer banking, like consumer protection and lending risk, said Menai.A division chief making $10 million to $15 million at a top bank can make two to three times that taking the helm of a company, with more upside over time, one senior executive estimated.The Goldman consumer bankers -- Omer Ismail and his deputy David Stark -- had scored promotions in recent months to carry out the 152-year-old firm’s biggest strategy refresh in decades. So it wasn’t that Ismail was looking to leave Goldman but that an opportunity arose to make a big impact.Walmart announced plans in January to build a fintech business with Ribbit Capital, a venture capital firm. Though they’ve disclosed few details on their aspirations beyond saying it will serve Walmart shoppers and associates, the companies’ resources and credibility are enough to get Wall Street buzzing. JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon pointed to Walmart during a Bloomberg Television interview Monday when asked about the competitive environment.Jumps to investment firms are an older phenomenon, but they could pick up this year as senior money managers look to pass the torch or reinvest their profits from the bull market.On Monday it emerged that Eric Lane, who became Goldman’s co-head of asset management less than six months ago, would join Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global as president and operating chief. The move evoked memories of investment-bank boss Gregg Lemkau’s recent exit for billionaire Michael Dell’s investment firm.Despite their windfall last year, Wall Street banks are under pressure to improve shareholder returns by holding down costs -- especially as some firms set aside cash to cover potential losses on loans. Keeping a tight hand on compensation helped big banks post results that sent some of their stock prices to record heights in recent weeks.Initial recruiting packages may offer an immediate boost and have the potential to get dwarfed by greater payouts down the line if the venture proves successful. Closely held companies with external investors, like Walmart’s tie-up with Ribbit, can offer profit-sharing plans or equity awards separate from the parent company’s publicly traded stock.“If Newco is being set up with an equity plan there could be substantial wealth creation realized while building something new,” said Charley Polachi, who runs executive search firm Polachi.Money, however, isn’t the primary driver for many making the shift from finance to fintech, said Jon Pomeranz, a partner at executive search firm True Search in charge of those two areas.“It’s the build,” he said. “The opportunity to be linked up with a brand that’s known by billions of consumers around the world -- and the opportunity to get into an organization where you can build a differentiated financial-services company.”(Updates with recruiter quote in 15th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'We've always been good at picking market niches': Rocket Lab CEO

    The satellite and rocket launch industry will ultimately consolidate says the CEO and founder of Rocket Lab, Peter Beck.

  • U.S. Freeze Hammers Europe’s Bottom-of-the-Barrel Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The freeze-driven shuttering of core sections of the U.S. refining system isn’t all good news for rival plants in Europe. Down at the bottom of the barrel, losses are deepening.While U.S. shutdowns mean less competition for European refiners in supplying gasoline and diesel on both sides of the Atlantic, they also remove an important export market for the remnants of the refining process -- products known as fuel oil.With much of the U.S. Gulf Coast in recovery mode after February’s extreme weather, many of those barrels need a new home. That is acting as a drag on margins for those refineries that churn out relatively large amounts of higher-sulfur fuel oil.“The U.S. is suddenly not taking so many cargoes a month transatlantic,” said Hedi Grati, a director at IHS Markit. “It needs to find another outlet.”Gulf Coast refineries regularly import bottom-of-the-barrel feedstocks from Europe and Russia, turning them into higher-value fuels like diesel and gasoline. But with so many outages on the Gulf Coast, there’s little appetite from that region for such cargoes at the moment.As a result, exports toward the U.S. from Europe and Russia of dirty petroleum product -- including various grades of mostly high-sulfur fuel oil and vacuum gasoil -- have plunged. They sank by 136,000 barrels a day, or about 40%, during the period February 1-23 compared with January, and by roughly 50% year-on-year, according to tanker analytics firm Kpler. The figures don’t include dirty shipments known to be low-sulfur.Lack of DemandThat’s led to diminished demand for European barrels, which is helping to push down the value of high-sulfur fuel oil relative to crude oil, known as the crack spread. In northwest Europe, the measure recently fell to its lowest since May.“High-sulfur fuel oil cracks in Europe -- but also in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Singapore -- are under pressure due to lower seasonal utility demand in the Middle East and refinery outages in the United States, drawing less fuel oil as heavy feedstock,” Grati said.With Gulf Coast refiners beginning to resume operations, the absence of U.S. demand for bottom-of-the-barrel material might prove short-lived. But there is another bearish factor on the horizon: OPEC+ may start ramping production back up, and its output of heavier, sulfurous crudes is likely to result in more high-sulfur fuel oil being made.“You would essentially be replacing light, sweet, U.S. crude with primarily medium sours, which have a much higher yield of HSFO,” said Chris Barber, principal of ESAI Energy. That “should increase HSFO supply,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) For Its Next Dividend

    Monadelphous Group Limited ( ASX:MND ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. You can purchase shares...

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Weakens Under $1711.70, Strengthens Over $1787.30

    The longer-term direction is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the Fibonacci level at $1711.70 and the 50% level at $1787.30.

  • S&P 500 Has Best Day Since June; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as confidence returned to markets, with investors shaking off concern about the impacts of higher Treasury yields.In a broad-based rally, the S&P 500 notched its biggest advance in almost nine months, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3% while the Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed. GameStop Corp. added to last week’s surge of over 150%, with retail investors promoting the stock on social-media platforms such as Reddit and StockTwits. After the close of regular trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. soared as its revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s estimates.Read: Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance SheetsLonger-dated Treasuries resumed their selloff even as intermediate maturities found support, with traders priming themselves for how Federal Reserve officials slated to speak this week might respond to the recent tumult. Investors piled back into risk assets as stocks rebounded following a rout that was triggered by concern that massive stimulus as well as progress in battling the coronavirus have left some areas of the economy at risk of possibly overheating. The S&P 500 extended a rally from its March 2020 lows to about 75%.“Equity investors are still looking at the rise in rates mostly as ‘a good thing’ and not yet as a threat, notwithstanding some shaking of the tree in high multiple stocks and other parts of the market last week,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “The benefits of the vaccines versus the challenge of higher rates will be the theme this year.”Read: Investors Poured Record $86 Billion Into Equity ETFs in FebruaryBitcoin rallied after a volatile weekend session, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets and a bullish report from Citigroup Inc. The bank’s strategists laid out a case for the digital asset to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade” in the years ahead.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index surged 2.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2046.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 106.78 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.43%.Germany’s 10-year yield sank seven basis points to -0.33%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.759%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.8% to $60.40 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.42 an ounce.Silver dropped 0.6% to $26.51 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Stimulus Bill Moves to the Senate – When Will You Get Your Third Check?

    If you are one of the fortunate people who receives mail these days, you may have seen a letter from the IRS informing you of the amount of your upcoming stimulus check. Although the full $1.9...