The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) insiders have profited after buying stock worth US$4.2m last year, current gains stand at US$1.2m

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 5.6% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$4.2m worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$5.3m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boeing

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President David Calhoun for US$4.0m worth of shares, at about US$160 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$203), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Boeing insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Boeing

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.06% of Boeing shares, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boeing Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Boeing shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Boeing and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Boeing that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

