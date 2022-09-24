As The Boeing Company's market cap (NYSE:BA) drops to US$78b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent price decline of 9.0% in The Boeing Company's (NYSE:BA) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$1.1m worth of shares at an average price of US$209 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$719k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boeing

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Lawrence Kellner bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$209 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$131. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.48k shares worth US$1.1m. But they sold 990.00 shares for US$220k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Boeing insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Boeing insiders own 0.07% of the company, worth about US$55m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boeing Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Boeing and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Boeing that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

