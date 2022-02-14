Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday.

Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking.

"We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/asias-slow-aviation-recovery-cast-shadow-over-singapore-airshow-2022-02-11, which starts on Tuesday.

"I will tell you that diversity gives us an opportunity to work through any disruption in the supply chain relative to titanium."

Industry sources said Western aerospace firms have been increasing inventory or diversifying sources of supply since 2014 when Russia was sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, even though titanium was not directly targeted.

Their situation has been made easier by the fact that fewer jets are being assembled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, giving them opportunities to stockpile reserves.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German chancellor visits Ukraine in attempt to stop "critical" threat of Russian invasion

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Monday for crisis talks on concerns of an imminent Russian invasion, as Ukraine's foreign minister requested a meeting with Kremlin officials within the next 48 hours.Driving the news: The U.S. and other Western nations began evacuating most embassy staff from Kyiv over the weekend, as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN "a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now — that includes this coming week."Stay on top

  • Transcript: Jake Sullivan on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that aired Sunday, February 13, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Rolls-Royce to Help Power Electric Planes as Soon as 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, the enginemaker known for powering Airbus SE and Boeing Co. workhorse jets, expects a fully-electric small aircraft in three to five years, a top executive said. Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Con

  • DBS Plans to Launch Retail Digital Assets Trading Desk by Year End

    DBS CEO Piyush Gupta says there’s a lot of work to be done, but the bank expects the platform to be live by end of 2022.

  • Gaia, a platform to finance IVF treatments, closes $20M Series A led by Atomico

    Gaia is a startup that is effectively out to ‘de-risk’ the whole process of IVF fertility treatment, using products like personalized insurance and payment plans. It’s now closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by London’s Atomico. Previous investors were Kindred Capital, Seedcamp, and US-based Clocktower Technology Ventures.

  • 3D social network BUD raises $15M in Series A+ round

    Investors are justling to find the next killer app for the metaverse. Within weeks it shot to the top 10 social apps on Android in several countries including the U.S., according to analytics firm App Annie, though its ranking has sunk to the 100s since. Qiming Ventures Partners led the round, with Source Code Capital, GGV Capital and Sky9 Capital also participating in the "oversubscribed" Series A-plus raise.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Sets 1.5 Million Sales Target For 2022

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Japan welcomes IAEA's inquiry into Fukushima water release

    The Japanese government welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency's review on the safety of releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. A group of experts from the organisation is in Japan to evaluate the safety as well as the radiation effects on humans and the sea of discharging the treated water, Matsuno said. "The Japanese government will fully cooperate with the IAEA to ensure that Japan's efforts are properly evaluated," the top government spokesperson said.

  • Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly

    Sweden's Health Agency recommended on Monday that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant. The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, the agency said in a statement. Sweden hit record levels of infections earlier this year as Omicron spread rapidly across the country.

  • India Bans 54 Apps Including Free Fire on China Security Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said, the latest instance of tensions between the two neighbors locked in a protracted border dispute.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Bi

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva allowed to compete at Beijing Games

    Russian figure skating phenom Kamila Valieva can continue to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics, an international body ruled Monday, after it was reported she had tested positive for a banned substance.

  • Blackstone Wins Crown Resorts With $6.4 Billion Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc. has won its almost yearlong pursuit of Crown Resorts Ltd. after the troubled Australian casino operator on Monday accepted its A$8.9 billion ($6.4 billion) takeover offer.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospi

  • Elon Musk blames ‘fun police’ for recall of over 500,000 vehicles with feature to make goat sounds

    This is Tesla’s fourth recall in two months

  • Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan - police

    A mob lynched a man because he had allegedly burnt pages of Muslim holy book the Koran in central Pakistan and dozens of people have been arrested, police and officials said on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against the mob and any police who acted an onlookers to the killing. The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday night after the son of its prayer leader announced that he had spotted the man burning pages of the holy book, police official Munawar Hussain told Reuters.

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

    Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

  • A former Airbus engineer is using a retired Superjumbo aircraft to create an aerospace-themed hotel

    The aeronautical engineer said he started planning the aerospace-themed hotel during the pandemic amid fears about the impact on jobs.

  • A SpaceX Starlink satellite was shown erupting in flames in video footage captured after a geomagnetic storm

    Astronomy group Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe posted a video to YouTube that shows a SpaceX satellite burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.

  • GOP base turns on Vos as an election conspiracy theorist gets in race for governor

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • News: Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman diagnose Cowboys’ woes; Micah Parsons disses Joe Burrow

    The legends point to the same things everyone else sees as the cause of the Dallas drought; Micah spices up the Cowboys-Bengals game in '22. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Canada routs Swiss 10-3, advances to Olympic gold-medal game

    Claire Thompson had a goal and two assists and Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 en route to a 10-3 win over Switzerland in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games on Monday. The Canadians continued their run of appearing in every Olympic final since women’s hockey made its debut at the 1998 Nagano Games, and set up a potential showdown against the United States on Thursday. The defending champion Americans play Finland in a rematch of their preliminary round-opening game in the tournament’s other semifinal later in the day.