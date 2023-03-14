Boeing expected to land mega deal with Saudi Arabia

Brian Sozzi
·Executive Editor
·1 min read

Boeing (BA) appears to have landed a big deal with Saudi Arabia.

The aerospace giant has secured an order for up to 121 787s from two Saudi Arabian airlines — state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines and new national player Riyadh Air — a source familiar with the matter tells Yahoo Finance. A total of 78 planes are considered firm orders, while 43 are options to purchase more, the source said.

Based on the list price for the 787 of about $338 million, the deal could be worth up to an estimated $40 billion.

Details could be finalized Tuesday.

Boeing shares rose around 1% in pre-market trading. Shares are up 6.8% year to date, out-performing the S&P 500's 0.4% advance.

Riyadh Air was formally announced a week ago by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an effort to compete with regional transport and other international travel hubs.

Financial backing for Riyadh Air will come from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (better known as PIF), which has made a name for backing startups ranging from LIV Golf to EV maker Lucid.

Riyadh Air is expected to serve more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030.

Tony Douglas — who left Etihad Airways as CEO last October — was named at Riyadh Air's first CEO.

FILE - The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, June 21, 2011. Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier&#x002019;s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
FILE - The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, June 21, 2011. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor.

