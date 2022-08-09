Boeing deliveries slip to five-month low in July

FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow
Tim Hepher
·3 min read

By Tim Hepher

(Reuters) - Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.

The U.S. planemaker said monthly deliveries included 23 737 MAX jets and three wide-body freighters, bringing MAX deliveries so far this year to 212 jets and total deliveries to 242.

The figures do not include the imminent resumption of 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a year-long suspension over production issues.

The U.S. government on Monday approved the first 787 delivery since May 2021, people briefed on the matter said.

July's Boeing data does, however, underscore industrial snags testing the aerospace industry after Airbus reported lower July deliveries on Monday.

At roughly half the 51 handovers seen in the previous month, Boeing's July deliveries suffered the sharpest sequential drop since before the 737 MAX was cleared to return to service in December 2020, following a safety grounding.

Deliveries have nonetheless fluctuated significantly this year and June had seen a sharp swing towards the upside.

Chief Financial Officer Brian West anticipated a "light" July when he outlined three worries for the 737 during earnings last week: supply chains, delays in getting planes out of storage and an effective freeze on deliveries to China.

He told analysts that Boeing would not fully make up for lower-than-expected first-half deliveries in the second half and added: "We'll continue to experience monthly variability".

NEW ORDERS

Boeing, meanwhile, saw a surge of new business in July as it officially booked orders announced at the Farnborough Airshow, where it focused on shoring up the 737 MAX 10, as the aircraft faces uncertainty over a certification deadline.

Boeing confirmed orders for a total of 125 MAX from Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways as well as two 777 freighters for Air Canada. It added fresh orders for two MAX from American Airlines and a 777 freighter from FedEx.

That brings Boeing's gross orders to 130 airplanes for July and 416 for the year so far.

After cancellations of four planes in July, Boeing posted core net orders of 126 planes in July and 312 for the year to date.

Airbus earlier reported comparable year-to-date net orders of 656 airplanes after a major deal with China..

After further accounting adjustments, Boeing said it had reached adjusted net orders of 362 planes so far this year.

The adjustments reflect a more positive view on some outstanding contracts as travel demand returns.

Boeing restored a net total of 31 planes to its normal operational backlog in July after they had previously been set aside in a category reserved for jets unlikely to be delivered.

Airbus carries out similar quality adjustments to its backlog annually rather than monthly, and logs them in terms of value rather than volume, so a comparison is not available.

Boeing has sold a total of 5,206 jets that are still waiting for delivery in coming years, or 4,370 after including the accounting adjustments for planes seen unlikely to be delivered.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International

    T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International are part of Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite

    Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot, are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters. The steps are in line with advice Russia's government provided in June for airlines to use some aircraft for parts to ensure the remainder of foreign-built planes can continue flying at least through 2025. Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in late February have prevented its airlines from obtaining spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West.

  • AIG eyes September as next window for unit's IPO

    AIG, one of the world's biggest commercial insurers, on Monday blamed market volatility for the delay, becoming the latest company to rethink IPO plans in the face of runaway inflation, rising interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine war. The unit filed for its offering in March and AIG, which had first announced the move in 2020, planned to complete the listing by the end of June, subject to market conditions. In deciding whether to launch the IPO in May or June, AIG had said it weighed several variables including equity market conditions and particularly the trading values of companies in the life and retirement sector.

  • H.R. McMaster on China-Taiwan tensions, and the dynamics of working in the Trump administration

    China says it will continue to conduct military drills near Taiwan following House Speak Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island. Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster joins CBS News to discuss the tension between the two governments and the U.S. role. He also shares insights about the dynamics of working in the Trump administration and responds to a new book excerpt calling him part of the "axis of adults."

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Spirit takes $1M charge waiting on Bell defense win

    Spirit has work on the V-280, which the Textron division of Bell is offering for a major contract with the Army.

  • Column - U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking: Kemp

    U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October. U.S. manufacturing output in June was down by 0.4% compared with March though it was still up by 3.6% compared with the same month a year earlier, estimates prepared by the Federal Reserve Board found. Three-month output growth was the weakest since early 2021, and confirms slackening momentum evident in other data on output, orders and jobs (“Industrial production and capacity utilisation”, Federal Reserve, July 15).

  • He was one of South Carolina’s best HS football coaches. Why he’s thriving at Clemson

    ‘He’s kind of gone full circle,’ a colleague says.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Demand for Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had En

  • Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order

    Airbus on Monday confirmed slower deliveries in July as a supply crunch left semi-finished jets outside its factories without engines, but bolstered its future business with confirmation of a major new order from China. Airbus last month revised down its delivery forecast for the year to 700 aircraft from a previous goal of 720 after gaps in the supply chain left it without enough engines. Several newly assembled and liveried A320neo jets could be seen parked, with red counterweights instead of engines, outside Airbus headquarters near Toulouse, France, last week.

  • Party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars on North Side: CPD

    A party bus driver has been charged after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.

  • Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal last month after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine halted grain exports, stoking a global food crisis that the United Nations says has pushed tens of millions more people into hunger.

  • US regulators clear Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

    After more than a year, aviation giant Boeing will be allowed to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft "in the coming days," after the company made changes to its manufacturing process, US air safety regulators announced Monday.

  • Rail strikes: No services on some trains on Saturday

    Rail firms reveal reduced timetables as thousands of workers walk out on Saturday over pay.

  • Baidu's robotaxis can now operate without a safety driver in the car

    The company says it's running the first fully driverless service in China.

  • Baidu Gets Approval for Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services in Two Chinese Cities

    SINGAPORE--Baidu Inc. has received approval from two Chinese cities to charge passengers for its ride-hailing service operated without a driver or safety person in the vehicle, the search-engine giant said Monday. Baidu, the first Chinese company to obtain such permits, will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a designated 13 square-kilometer area (five square-mile area) in Wuhan and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in a 30 square-kilometer area in Chongqing, it said in a statement. "We have come to the ultimate scenario that the industry has been longing for," said Wei Dong, vice president of Baidu's intelligence driving division.

  • Bus driver shortages could lead to delays for DeKalb students’ first day of school

    Parents received an email Sunday morning saying bus driver shortages could impact how long it takes their kids to get to school.

  • Summer travel chaos can make things even more difficult for passengers with disabilities: These are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide

    This summer's travel chaos has made flying with a disability even more difficult — here are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide.