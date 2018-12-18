Boeing Delivers Its First 737 MAX Completed in China

On Saturday, Boeing (NYSE: BA) delivered its first jet from its new 737 completion and delivery center in China: a 737 MAX 8 built for Air China. The new facility will eventually finish up to 100 737 MAX aircraft annually, all destined for carriers in China. (That capacity is still significantly lower than the number of 737s delivered to Chinese airlines in a typical year.)

Boeing's decision to open up shop in China has drawn plenty of criticism. However, considering that Airbus (NASDAQOTH: EADSY) does even more production work in China, opening this completion and delivery center was a good compromise by Boeing.

A rendering of a Boeing 737 MAX 8. More

Boeing will complete up to 100 Boeing 737 MAXes annually at a new facility in China. Image source: Boeing.

You can't satisfy everyone

Boeing first decided to open a 737 completion and delivery center in China in late 2015. It was largely a way to keep Chinese leaders happy, as aircraft orders by Chinese airlines are at least nominally controlled by the government.

Airbus builds some A320-family aircraft at a factory in Tianjin, so it was already well ahead of Boeing in terms of having an industrial presence in China. If Boeing had refused to move any work to China, it would have risked losing a substantial amount of business to its archrival.

In late 2016, Boeing and its Chinese partner COMAC announced that they would locate the new completion and delivery center in Zhoushan, which is less than 100 miles from Shanghai. Predictably, then-candidate Donald Trump blasted Boeing for moving work overseas.

However, Boeing said at the time that it did not expect any layoffs in the U.S. in connection with opening the Zhoushan facility. (Indeed, at full capacity, the Zhoushan completion and delivery center will employ just 300 workers.) By contrast, a loss of market share in China could certainly have impacted Boeing's domestic workforce.

What the new center does

Boeing 737 fuselages on the assembly line in Renton. More

Boeing builds all of its 737s in a single massive factory. Image source: Boeing.

It is important to note that Boeing is still building all of its 737-family aircraft at its factory in Renton, Washington. It has three side-by-side production lines there that can each churn out up to 21 737s per month. This high-volume facility represents a key competitive advantage for Boeing, whereas Airbus builds its A320-family planes at four factories on three continents. It's likely a big reason why Boeing is so much more profitable than its European rival.