Boeing Board to Face Investors’ Suit Over 737 Max Crashes

Jef Feeley and Julie Johnsson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s directors must face an investors’ lawsuit accusing them of failing to properly monitor safety issues and the development of 737 Max jetliners whose two fatal crashes have cost the company more than $20 billion. Delaware Chancery Judge Morgan Zurn threw out some claims against Boeing’s board, but said Boeing shareholders produced enough evidence to justify pursuing claims that directors missed a “red flag” about the 737 Max’s safety issues in the first crash in October 2018. That incident raised issues about a flight-control system “that the board should have heeded but instead ignored,” the judge said in her 102-page decision. Boeing’s board didn’t move to gain greater oversight over quality and safety until a second Max plunged into a field in Ethiopia in March 2019, according to a complaint filed by the New York State Common Retirement Fund and the Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado. But the board failed to focus on safety even before the first crash, the investors claim.

The second disaster, which brought the death toll from the two accidents to 346, spurred a global grounding that plunged Boeing into one of the deepest crises in its century-long history. Investors’ suits against company directors have been consolidated in state court in Delaware.

“We are disappointed in the court’s decision to allow the plaintiffs’ case to proceed past this preliminary stage of litigation,” Boeing said in an email. “We will review the opinion closely over the coming days as we consider next steps.”

Read more: Why Boeing 737 Max Is Finally Close to Flying Again: QuickTake

An automated flight-control system known as MCAS was implicated in both crashes, triggered by a single malfunctioning sensor. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared the Max aircraft to resume commercial flight last year after Boeing fixed the flawed design and made other extensive modifications to the Max jet’s flight-control computers.

Disgruntled investors claim Boeing CEO David Calhoun, who was lead director when the fatal accidents occurred, made “public representations” he knew were false about the board’s response to the first 737 Max crash in hopes of salvaging directors’ reputations. Zurn backed up their contentions, noting Calhoun made four misstatements after Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the Java Sea in 2018, killing, all 189 people aboard.

Calhoun took over the top job at Boeing early last year, after Dennis Muilenburg was ousted for botching the company’s response to the crashes.

That disaster should have served as a wake up call to Boeing directors, Zurn said. Instead, board members “ignored the Lion Air Crash and the consequent revelations about the unsafe 737 MAX,” the judge wrote. Investors claim that led to the second fatal crash in 2019.

Zurn did throw out claims against individual Boeing executives, saying it was the board that failed to “make any good faith effort to implement and oversee a board-level system to monitor and report on safety.”

Zurn acknowledged the primary victims of Boeing’s lax oversight were the passengers of the two 737 Max flights and their families.

“While it may seem callous in the face of their losses, corporate law recognizes another set of victims: Boeing as an enterprise, and its stockholders,” the judge said. “The crashes caused the company and its investors to lose billions of dollars in value.” The case is In Re Boeing Co. Derivative Litigation, 2019-0907, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

(Updates with Boeing’s response in the fifth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

    The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines Ltd complying with airworthiness directives and additional flight crew training requirements, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement. Singapore grounded the 737 MAX in March 2019 following two fatal crashes. China is the biggest market in the region that has yet to approve the return of the 737 MAX, though Boeing last month conducted test flights in the country.

  • Hulu's Price Hike Indicates Sustained Streaming Demand

    The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is raising the prices for Hulu streaming service by a monthly $1, Disney Plus Informer reports. The ad-supported tier will cost a monthly $6.99. The ad-free tier will cost $12.99 a month from October 8. In March, Disney+ raised the subscription price by $1 for a total of $7.99 a month. In July, ESPN+ increased its price from $5.99 to $6.99 a month. The price for live TV plans and Disney streaming bundle, including Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ will remain uncha

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • George Soros Says BlackRock Is Making a ‘Tragic Mistake’ Investing in China

    Billionaire investor George Soros says BlackRock’s clients are likely to lose money and the national security interests of the U.S. will be damaged.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Shareholders may pursue 737 MAX claims against Boeing board, court rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims against the board, but dismissed others. Zurn's ruling in the Court of Chancery said the first of the two fatal 737 MAX crashes was a "red flag" about a key safety system known as MCAS "that the board should have heeded but instead ignored."

  • Asian Stocks Mixed Amid Growth Outlook Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday after a dip in U.S. shares on concern that the delta coronavirus variant is slowing the economic recovery from the pandemic. Japanese shares edged up but Australia and South Korea retreated. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 fell and the Nasdaq 100 climbed to a record as investors sought more defensive areas of the market. Chinese technology equities listed in the U.S. jumped on bets that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has pas

  • Kroger Overbought and Overpriced

    The stock is consolidating near an all-time high but the setup favors a sell-the-news reaction after Friday’s report.

  • Tesla Stock Rose Today for an Odd Reason

    It's a down day for the market, but Tesla stock continues its recent run. Figuring out exactly why isn't easy.

  • What Is Boeing’s MAX 10 and Why Is Ryanair Backing Away?

    Commercial aerospace giant Boeing might have a new problem—the Airbus A321. Ireland) CEO Michael O’Leary took a shot at Boeing (BA) after the pair failed to reach an agreement on a 737 MAX 10 order because of pricing.

  • Strategist: Value stocks will overtake growth in the next 12 months

    Marko Papic, Clocktower Group Chief Strategist discusses the latest market action and sectors to watch over the next calendar year.&nbsp;

  • Boeing: Directors to face investor lawsuit over fatal crashes

    Shareholders can sue Boeing over claims it ignored safety warnings about its 737 Max plane, a US judge rules.

  • Twitter is testing big ol' full-width photos and videos

    Twitter is exploring ways to build a more visually immersive experience with its latest test, which brings edge-to-edge tweets to the app on iOS. Full-width images and videos track for the direction the company has shown some interest in going lately. Twitter introduced bigger images with improved cropping controls for its pair of mobile apps earlier this year, making plenty of photographers and other visual artists happy that the social network was suddenly a much friendlier platform for sharing their work.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 7

    Stocks fell on Tuesday, with Wall Street indices retreating from last week's record highs. Lisa Erickson, U.S. Bank Wealth Managemen and Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Daily Crunch: Hyundai to provide hydrogen fuel cell versions of all commercial vehicles by 2028

    Your regular host Alex Wilhelm is AFK for the next few days, so I (Greg Kumparak) will be handling his newsletter duties. Most of TechCrunch took a lonnnnng weekend (Labor Day + a surprise all-company holiday bestowed upon us by the higher-ups to celebrate the arrival of new even-higher-ups), so let’s check in on what's happened since Alex last wrote. ProtonMail forced to log a user's IP: Privacy-minded email service ProtonMail does more than most alternatives to keep user data away from prying eyes, but it's not going to break the laws of its home country of Switzerland to do it.

  • Apple Could Announce New iPhones Later This Month

    Apple has picked Sept. 14 as the date for its annual product launch, where the tech giant is expected to introduce the iPhone 13. Other product models, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3, may also make their debuts. The date came in a tweet from Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing.

  • Investors call for private firms to disclose more environmental data

    Investors managing $2.3 trillion in assets on Wednesday called for more than 1,000 private companies to provide environmental data through non-profit disclosure platform CDP to address a gap in transparency with their listed peers. CDP said the group, including Neuberger Berman and Nuveen, had helped create a questionnaire for private firms that would be used to benchmark them - a crucial step as they increasingly snap up high-carbon assets from listed companies. Those deals, such as oil major BP's $5.6 billion sale of its Alaska Oil and Gas business to Hilcorp Energy, risked hindering investors' handling of climate change risks given private firms' reduced reporting requirements, the group said.

  • Bolsonaro Shores Up His Base With Rallies That Repel Moderates

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro rallied thousands of supporters in Tuesday’s pro-government marches that stand to shore up his political base and at the same time fail to win back moderates who propelled him to the nation’s top job. Speaking before massive crowds in Brasilia and Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro prioritized harsh criticism of the Supreme Court and electoral authorities. Still, problems including high unemployment and surging food and electricity prices are weighing on his re-e

  • Aluminum Slips From Decade High on Dollar as Supply Woes Simmer

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum slipped from the highest in a decade as the dollar advanced and investors assessed concerns that the coup in Guinea could disrupt supply.The dollar rose against all of its Group-of-10 currency peers as appetite for riskier assets waned with U.S. stocks retreating. The gain diminished the appeal of commodities for investors holding other currencies.Aluminum touched the highest since 2011 on Monday amid the Guinea turmoil, with the risk of mining disruption threatening to e