Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With only a test dummy aboard, Boeing’s astronaut capsule pulled up and parked at the International Space Station for the first time Friday, a huge achievement for the company after years of false starts.

With Starliner’s arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station.

SpaceX already has a running start. Elon Musk’s company pulled off the same test three years ago and has since launched 18 astronauts to the space station, as well as tourists.

“Today marks a great milestone,” NASA astronaut Bob Hines radioed from the orbiting complex. “Starliner is looking beautiful on the front of the station,” he added.

The only other time Boeing’s Starliner flew in space, it never got anywhere near the station, ending up in the wrong orbit.

This time, the overhauled spacecraft made it to the right spot following Thursday’s launch and docked at the station 25 hours later. The automated rendezvous went off without a major hitch, despite the failure of a handful of thrusters.

If the rest of Starliner’s mission goes well, Boeing could be ready to launch its first crew by the end of this year. The astronauts likely to serve on the first Starliner crew joined Boeing and NASA flight controllers in Houston as the action unfolded nearly 270 miles (435 kilometers) up.

NASA wants redundancy when it comes to the Florida-based astronaut taxi service. Administrator Bill Nelson said Boeing’s long road with Starliner underscores the importance of having two types of crew capsules. U.S. astronauts were stuck riding Russian rockets once the shuttle program ended, until SpaceX’s first crew flight in 2020.

Boeing’s first Starliner test flight in 2019 was plagued by software errors that cut the mission short and could have doomed the spacecraft. Those were corrected, but when the new capsule awaited liftoff last summer, corroded valves halted the countdown. More repairs followed, as Boeing chalked up nearly $600 million in do-over costs.

Before letting Starliner get close to the space station Friday, Boeing ground controllers practiced maneuvering the capsule and tested its robotic vision system. Everything checked out well, Boeing said, except for a cooling loop and four failed thrusters. The capsule held a steady temperature, however, and had plenty of other thrusters for steering.

Once Starliner was within 10 miles (15 kilometers) of the space station, Boeing flight controllers in Houston could see the space station through the capsule's cameras. “We're waving. Can you see us?” joked Hines.

There was only silence from Starliner. The commander's seat was occupied once again by the mannequin dubbed Rosie the Rocketeer, a space-age version of World War II's Rosie the Riveter.

The gleaming white-with-blue-trim capsule hovered 33 feet (10 meters) from the station for close to two hours — considerably longer than planned — as flight controllers adjusted its docking ring and ensured everything else was in order. When the green light finally came, Starliner closed the gap in four minutes, eliciting cheers in Boeing's control center. Applause erupted once the latches were tightly secured.

“These last 48 hours have just been a barnstorm, so it’s going to be very good to sleep tonight,” said Mark Nappi, vice president and director of Boeing's commercial crew program.

It was a double celebration for NASA's commercial crew program director Steve Stich, who turned 57 Friday. “What an incredible birthday it was,” he told reporters.

The space station’s seven astronauts will unload groceries and gear from Starliner and pack it up with experiments. Unlike SpaceX’s Dragon capsule that splashes down off the Florida coast, Starliner will aim for a landing in New Mexico next Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Boeing launch a critical Starliner test flight to the ISS

    It will determine whether the spacecraft can finally be used for manned missions.

  • Watch Boeing's make it or break it Starliner launch today

    As I write, Starliner is making its way over Ireland and heading towards space. The previous test flight failed before it could successfully perform this maneuver, so it's a big feat. After years of setbacks and technical snafus, Boeing's Starliner orbital spacecraft is returning to the launch pad.

  • Boeing's Starliner catches up with space station

    For the first time, two U.S. astronaut ferry ships, from two different vendors are docked at space station.

  • China will soon launch a huge space telescope with a 2.5 billion-pixel camera

    China’s first large space telescope could launch as soon as 2023. The new telescope will be called the Chinese Space Station Telescope. It will be roughly comparable to NASA’s long-standing Hubble Space Telescope, though its field of view will be somewhat larger. China’s first large space telescope could launch in 2023 China has been making … The post China will soon launch a huge space telescope with a 2.5 billion-pixel camera appeared first on BGR.

  • Boeing's Starliner space capsule set for launch on key test flight to orbit

    Boeing's new Starliner capsule was set for launch on Thursday on a do-over uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station, aiming to deliver the company a much-needed success after two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks. The gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner was scheduled for liftoff at 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carried atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA). ULA said Wednesday evening forecasts called for a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for an on-time launch.

  • China Eastern Arlines says Boeing 737 MAX not ready for return in China

    As Covid restrictions pinch domestic travel in China, hopes for an imminent return there of Wichita's most important plane are waning.

  • Qatar emir optimistic on Iran deal, confirms deal on gas supply to Germany

    Talks to revive a 2015 accord restraining Iran's nuclear programme with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. list of designated terrorist organisations. "We hope there will be an agreement between the parties to the nuclear agreement, and Qatar is ready to participate in resolving this conflict," the emir told a joint news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

  • Boeing Starliner experiences thruster failure in orbit, but week-long ISS mission proceeds

    The Boeing Starliner OFT-2 mission lifted off on Thursday and experienced thruster failure in orbit, but the mission to the ISS remains unaffected.

  • Gov. Inslee cancels parole for man convicted of infamous 1980 triple-homicide

    Gov. Jay Inslee has canceled parole for a man convicted of the infamous triple murder at the Barn Door Tavern in SeaTac in June 1980.

  • The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM seeks better ties with US

    Pakistan’s new foreign minister says the United States and his country must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and are entering a new engagement after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in New York, where he was attending meetings this week on the global food crisis at U.N. headquarters. Bhutto Zardari called the meeting with Blinken “very encouraging and very positive and productive.”

  • Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule launches on test flight

    The aerospace company sends up its Starliner vehicle on a mission to prove its capabilities in orbit.

  • Serious spacesuit problem forces NASA to pause ISS spacewalks

    The International Space Station’s spacesuits might finally need to be retired. NASA has paused ISS spacewalks following a water leak in one of the astronauts’ helmets. This isn’t the first time that the aging spacesuits have sprung a leak, either. Back in 2013, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano had to cut a spacewalk short after his … The post Serious spacesuit problem forces NASA to pause ISS spacewalks appeared first on BGR.

  • Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test

    Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule docked for the first time with the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, completing a major objective in a high stakes do-over test flight into orbit without astronauts aboard. The rendezvous of the gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner with the orbital research outpost, currently home to a seven-member crew, occurred nearly 26 hours after the capsule was launched from Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Base in Florida. Starliner lifted off on Thursday atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA) and reached its intended preliminary orbit 31 minutes later despite the failure of two onboard thrusters.

  • WATCH: Boeing successfully launches Starliner from Space Coast

    Final preparations are happening on the Space Coast as Boeing gets ready to launch its Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station Thursday evening.

  • Palestinian teen shot in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

    Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy as clashes erupted when they entered a volatile town in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has intensified overnight raids in the northern West Bank town of Jenin over the past months. The Health Ministry identified the dead as Amjad al-Fayyed, 17.

  • Philippines Hikes Rate While Signaling Gradual Normalization

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time since 2018 to combat Southeast Asia’s second-fastest inflation.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesBangko Sentral ng Pilipinas inc

  • Israel's ruling coalition becomes minority after lawmaker quits

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's ruling coalition became a minority in parliament on Thursday when an Arab lawmaker from a left-wing party quit, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a more precarious grip on power. In a possible reprieve for Bennett, Zoabi stopped short of saying she would vote in favour. In her letter Zoabi, a legislator from the Meretz party, referenced an escalation in violence at a Jerusalem holy site as well as tactics by Israeli police at the funeral last week of a Palestinian journalist.

  • Southeast Asia's reliance on China may upend US-EU plan for global tech standards

    Washington's efforts to promote global tech standards developed with the EU may falter in Asia because the region is too dependent on Chinese products, a panel of experts said on Wednesday. While not officially an effort to counter China, the EU and US deepened their commitment to "work together to align our technology standards in a way that's consistent with our democratic values" after the second meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Paris on Monday, a statement said. US Presid

  • N. Korea's low death count questioned amid COVID-19 outbreak

    North Korea said Friday that nearly 10% of its 26 million people have fallen ill and 65 people have died amid its first COVID-19 outbreak, as outside experts question the validity of its reported fatalities and worry about a possible humanitarian crisis. After admitting the omicron outbreak last week following more than two years of claiming to be coronavirus-free, North Korea has said an unidentified fever has been explosively spreading across the country since late April. “It’s true that there has been a hole in its 2 1/2 years of pandemic fighting,” said Kwak Gil Sup, head of One Korea Center, a website specializing in North Korea affairs.

  • U.S. stops controlled burns nationwide after New Mexico disaster

    The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) on Friday called a temporary nationwide halt to controlled burns meant to reduce fire risk after the agency accidentally started part of New Mexico's largest ever wildfire. The Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire has burned over 300,000 acres (123,000 hectares), destroyed up to 1,500 properties and displaced tens of thousands of people, and is still out of control. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said fire danger levels were too high to use prescribed fire and ordered a 90-day review of policies before operations planned for this fall.