Boeing Expects to Lose $1.1 Billion on Air Force One Contract

White House
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dave Calhoun
    American businessperson and corporate director, President and CEO, The Boeing Company

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday that the aerospace giant lost $660 million in the first quarter on the project building new presidential jets. Former President Donald Trump in 2018 famously renegotiated the contract for the pair of 747s, which are referred to as Air Force One when the president is on board. The new agreement established a fixed-price contract worth $3.9 billion, placing all the risks of cost overruns on Boeing.

“Air Force One — I'm just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation, a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken,” Calhoun said in an earnings call.

The company now expects to lose about $1.1 billion on the Air Force One project. “We took some risks not knowing that Covid would arrive and not knowing that inflation would take hold like it has - and both of those have impacted us fairly severely," Calhoun said. “But we are where we are, and we're going to deliver great airplanes.”

The first presidential 747 was scheduled to be delivered in 2024, but now is not expected until 2026.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing CEO says company probably shouldn't have made Air Force One deal

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, who was not CEO at the time of the 2018 deal, called Air Force One a "very unique moment."

  • Boeing CEO knocks planemaker's deal with Trump on Air Force One

    Boeing said Wednesday it recorded a $660 million charge in its development of Air Force One as its chief executive questioned the planemaker's U.S. presidential aircraft deal. In December 2016, then U.S. President-elect Donald Trump extracted a promise from then Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg that the cost of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion. Trump had earlier urged the government to cancel purchase of Boeing's new Air Force One saying it was "ridiculous" and too expensive.

  • Boeing CEO says it should have refused Trump’s Air Force One deal that has cost it $660m

    Company agreed fix-price contract and to cover any overspend on $4bn project

  • CEO reportedly laments red ink incurred from Air Force One deal as Boeing posts $1.2 billion first-quarter loss

    Chief Executive David Calhoun looks back on ‘a very unique negotiation’ with the administration of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Russia’s Major Tech Firm Swings to Quarterly Loss on Staff Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s biggest technology company reported a net loss in the first quarter as spending on staff soared in March after the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesYandex NV’s adju

  • OPINION: Weaponizing faith for political votes is un-American

    Sarasota resident Jerry Springer says that using faith as a political weapon isn't merely cynical - it's also just plain un-American.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on P

  • Lucid has a deal to sell up to 100,000 electric vehicles

    Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. has struck a deal with Saudi Arabia for the purchase of up to 100,000 vehicles over 10 years.

  • Police working to identify intruders who attacked security, students at Oak Park High

    Oak Park High School closed Wednesday and will be offering instruction virtually Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution after a frightening incident.

  • Boeing Stock Sinks To New Low On Worsening Losses, Delays To Newest Passenger Jet

    The first-quarter Boeing earnings report was much weaker than expected, with jet delays continuing. Boeing stock sank.

  • Elon Musk wins $13B suit over Solar City deal Tesla shareholders called a 'bailout'

    A Delaware judge has sided with Elon Musk in a hefty lawsuit brought by Tesla shareholders, which accused the executive of coercing the electric vehicle company's board into buying SolarCity back in 2016. Seeking as much as $13 billion in damages, the shareholders alleged that Tesla's $2.6 billion, all-stock SolarCity deal amounted to "a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," per a January statement from the plaintiff's attorney, Randy Baron.

  • UN Secretary-General Visits Moscow, Calls for Mariupol Evacuations

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres traveled to Moscow on April 26, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and calling for humanitarian corridors to be established in Ukraine.“We urgently need humanitarian corridors that are truly safe and effective and that are respected by all to evacuate civilians and deliver much-needed assistance,” said Guterres, following a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “Simultaneously, we recognize that we face a crisis within a crisis in Mariupol. Thousands of civilians are in dire need of life-saving humanitarian assistance, and many, of evacuation.”The Secretary-General said he proposed a coordinated effort involving the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the governments of Russia and Ukraine to “enable the safe evacuation of those civilians who want to leave [Mariupol], both inside the Azovstal plant and in the city, in any direction they choose, and to deliver the humanitarian aid required.” The plant, a sprawling Soviet-era industrial complex, has provided a final redoubt for Ukrainian fighters in the city, along with what authorities say are hundreds of civilians.Guterres’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said that Putin had “agreed, in principle, to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.” Credit: United Nations via Storyful

  • State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing

    Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights is set to announce findings from its investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department had a pattern of racial discrimination in policing

  • Olivia Rodrigo Steps Out With Zack Bia in NYC Amid Romance Rumors

    After Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia were spotted strolling the streets of New York City, a source told E! News why Zack loves spending time with the "deja vu" singer.

  • Boeing CEO says company shouldn't have agreed to Trump's Air Force One deal

    Aerospace giant reports $660 million loss.

  • NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe will visit a second asteroid

    NASA's OSIRIS-REx has been cleared to visit one more asteroid, and it's getting a name change at the same time.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Putin backs teen Russian Olympic skater

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva’s performances could not have been achieved with the help of any banned substances.

  • Trump expected to stump for Illinois congresswoman in primary fight against fellow lawmaker

    Former President Donald Trump has pledged to travel to Illinois and campaign for Rep. Mary Miller in her primary against Rep. Rodney Davis, Miller told NBC News.

  • Suspects push past Oak Park High School security, start fight

    Police say the people who started a large fight at Oak Park High School aren't even students.