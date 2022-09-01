Boeing expects MAX 7 to be certified before MAX 10 - executive

FILE PHOTO: The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Boeing Co expects the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of the year and the larger MAX 10 in the first half of 2023, a company executive said on Thursday.

The planemaker faces a year-end deadline from U.S. lawmakers for both or will need to meet new cockpit alerting requirements unless waived.

"The MAX 7, that'd be the first one to come in. The MAX 10 will be right behind that," John Dyson, product marketing specialist at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters before providing more specific dates to Reuters after a briefing.

Major customer Ryanair Holdings PLC on Tuesday said that Boeing appeared to have accepted it would not be able to certify the MAX 10 by the year end, but it remained possible that U.S. lawmakers could give it more time.

Dyson said Boeing was in talks with lawmakers and regulators about extending the deadline to ensure that all planes in the MAX family would have the same crew alerting system.

The regulatory issues could force Boeing to cancel the MAX 10 if the deadline is not extended, Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in July.

The 2022 deadline was mandated by Congress as part of broader regulatory reforms at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people.

Boeing's biggest 737 customer, Southwest Airlines, said in July it expects no MAX 7 deliveries this year.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson and Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • NASA orders five more astronaut missions from SpaceX

    STORY: NASA has ordered five more astronaut missions from SpaceXwith plans to launch to the International Space Station at the end of the decadeThe $1.4 billion deal brings the company's total contracted missions to 14for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsuleThe capsule has already flown five crewed missions for NASAsince it was crew-certified in 2020making SpaceX the first private company to launch humans into orbit

  • Michigan sheriff sought to seize multiple voting machines, records show

    A sheriff in Barry County, Michigan, already under state investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal breach of a vote-counting machine, sought warrants in July to seize other machines in an effort to prove former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, documents reviewed by Reuters showed. The proposed warrants sought authorization to seize vote tabulators and various election records from the offices of the Barry County and Woodland Township clerks, the documents showed. The two jurisdictions have not been previously identified as targets in the sheriff’s investigation into suspicions that machines in the county were rigged to siphon votes from Trump.

  • U.S. Army grounds Boeing-made Chinook helicopters fleet

    Planemaker Boeing Co makes the heavy-lift Chinook helicopters that supports disaster relief operations and medical evacuation. "The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said.

  • Airbus talking Spirit AeroSystems-driving order in India

    An A220 order could help boost a program that weighed on Spirit's finances in the second quarter.

  • 69-year-old pilot walks away with minor injuries after plane stalls, crashes in Hilliard backyard

    Authorities are investigating after a plane crashed in Hilliard on Wednesday morning.

  • Man builds benches after noticing bus stops in his area don't have any

    A man in Denver noticed a woman sitting in the dirt at a bus stop. So he decided to use his talents to build benches for bus stops that don't have them. He spoke to The Uplift about his mission to help his community.

  • NYC announces debt relief plan for struggling taxi drivers

    New York City taxi drivers who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars on loans they took out to operate yellow cabs will see their burdens reduced substantially under a debt relief program announced Tuesday. Under the program announced by city officials, the New York City Taxi Workers Alliance and taxi medallion lender Marblegate Asset Management, loans for 3,000 drivers who owe an average of $550,000 will be restructured to a maximum of $200,000. The city-backed guarantee means that drivers won't risk losing their homes if they default, said Bhairavi Desai, the executive director of the Taxi Workers Alliance, a drivers' union.

  • Driver hits Massillon City Schools bus, sends second vehicle into Lake Twp. home

    A Hartville woman struck a Massillon City Schools bus Monday afternoon, and struck a second vehicle that ended up hitting a home. No students injured.

  • Boeing sees Indian airlines raising capacity by 25% over next year

    Planemaker Boeing Co expects Indian airlines to boost their capacity by at least 25% over the next year as demand rebounds quickly in the world's fastest-growing major market, an executive said on Thursday. "We are forecasting airlines to rebound quickly and add 25-plus percent annual seats back into the market," Dave Schulte, the managing director for regional marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters. In the longer term, Boeing expects an annual capacity increase of 7% in India, outpacing other top high-growth markets, he added.