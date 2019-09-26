Boeing, FAA should fix 737 Max's automated systems so they don't confuse pilots, NTSB says

The automated control system blamed in two crashes of Boeing's 737 Max jetliner didn't allow pilots to easily understand what was happening in a critical situation, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The safety board said the federal government should require Boeing to redesign its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, in a way that is more intuitive, so pilots will be able to take corrective action quickly if the system takes unexpected actions.

The NTSB report resulted from the crashes of two 737 Max jets months apart. Lion Air Flight 610 crashed last October into the Java Sea, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down in March after takeoff from Addis Ababa. All aboard both flights, a total of 346 people, were killed.

More problems with 737 Max: FAA inspectors weren't qualified to certify Boeing 737 Max pilots, investigation finds

Investigations found that in both crashes, pilots seemed confounded by the MCAS that repeatedly pointed the planes' noses down as they tried to keep the jets airborne. The MCAS was supposed to operate in the background and give the Max the same flying characteristics as previous generations of the 737, which first took flight in the 1960s.

The NTSB report is the latest in a series of probes and analyses arising from the crashes.

The 737 Max has been grounded since the Ethiopian crash. Boeing has been redesigning MCAS to try to make it easier for pilots to override it when needed and be able to take manual control of the aircraft more easily.

The company said it hopes for Federal Aviation Administration approval of the redesign to get the 737 Max back in the air in the last three months of 2019.

The FAA has no set timetable, and foreign aviation authorities are reviewing the changes as well.

The FAA should require Boeing to "consider the effect of all possible flight deck

alerts and indications on pilot recognition and response," the NTSB said Thursday in its recommendations.

Boeing should make changes that minimize the chance for pilot error, the board said.

The NTSB said its recommendations shouldn't apply just to the 737 Max but also to all other commercial aircraft.

The FAA needs to "develop design standards, with the input of industry and human factors experts, for aircraft system diagnostic tools" that make it it easy and quick for pilots to respond, the board said.

In response to the NTSB report, the FAA and Boeing independently issued statements saying safety is their top priority and they will go over the recommendations.

"We value the role of the NTSB in promoting aviation safety. We are committed to working with the FAA in reviewing the NTSB recommendations,” Boeing said.

The NTSB and air safety: Fatal NYC helicopter crash video shows passengers struggling, NTSB report says

The FAA said it continually tries to improve and pledged to correct any deficiencies arising from the crashes.

"The lessons learned from the investigations into the tragic accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 will be a springboard to an even greater level of safety," it said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boeing 737 Max: How FAA should fix the grounded jetliner, per NTSB