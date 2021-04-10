Boeing Faces Checks on Hundreds of Max Jets for Electrical Flaw

Julie Johnsson, Siddharth Philip and Mary Schlangenstein
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. will need to inspect hundreds of undelivered 737 Max jets for a potential flaw in their electrical power systems, said people familiar with the matter.

About 450 Max planes built since early 2019 could potentially require repairs, a total that includes about 90 aircraft in commercial operation, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Boeing earlier Friday instructed airlines to ground dozens of recently delivered 737 Max jets to check for the manufacturing defect.

The problem renews scrutiny of the upgraded 737 model, whose success is critical to helping Boeing recover from the coronavirus pandemic after burning through $20 billion in cash last year. While analysts expect the affected planes to be flying within a few days, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg underscored the heightened concerns around the Max after two fatal crashes prompted the longest jetliner grounding in U.S. history.

“We need to make sure there’s full confidence before these specific aircraft return to the air,” he said at a White House briefing. The Federal Aviation Administration will closely monitor the situation, he said.

The production flaw “could affect the operation of a backup power control unit,” the FAA said in a statement. The agency said it’s in contact with the airlines and Boeing “and will ensure the issue is addressed.”

The temporary flying halt disrupted travel as airlines rushed to line up replacement aircraft. U.S. carriers including Southwest Airlines Co., American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. parked a combined 67 of the workhorse planes Friday, about a third of all Max jets in service worldwide. The manufacturing glitch affects a subset of aircraft at 16 airlines, not the entire Max fleet, Boeing said in a statement.

Most of the affected planes are still in storage and already face a lengthy check-up before they will be handed over to customers. Boeing wouldn’t disclose how many planes will need to be inspected for the manufacturing glitch.

“We’re taking steps in production to correct this potential issue and ensure it has been addressed in every airplane we deliver,” said Boeing spokeswoman Jessica Kowal.

Boeing is “implementing short- and long-term corrective actions to address the issue prior to resuming aircraft deliveries,” a European Union Aviation Safety Agency spokesman said.

Faded Luster

While the problem isn’t related to the flight-control system that was at the center of the Max’s nearly two-year grounding, it takes some of the luster off the comeback of Boeing’s most important product. U.S. regulators lifted the flying ban in November, clearing Boeing to resume delivering the jets for the first time since March 2019. The 737 provided a sales lift with a bumper commitment from Southwest, which had publicly flirted with a smaller single-aisle jet made by Airbus SE.

“The fix seems to be well understood and timing would depend on availability of technicians and equipment access,” Sheila Kahyaoglu, an analyst at Jefferies with a buy rating on the stock, wrote in a research note to clients. “Changing the equipment could take hours or days to fix, a modest disruption.”

Boeing fell 1% to $252.36 at the close in New York, the third-largest drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The shares have gained 18% this year, nearly double the Dow’s increase.

The newest disclosure is the latest in a string of quality lapses and manufacturing flaws that have damaged Boeing’s reputation and afflicted its 787 Dreamliner, KC-46 military aerial tanker and Starliner spacecraft. The aerospace titan also has fired and sued a subcontractor on another high-profile project: turning two 747 jumbo jets into the next Air Force One fleet to haul U.S. presidents.

The electrical issue disclosed Friday was discovered by Boeing mechanics “on a production airplane during normal build activity,” according to a message to customers that was reviewed by Bloomberg. Operators were notified just hours after a separate email had touted the growing number of flight hours and planes in service since the grounding ended.

“Boeing has traced the issue to a production change made in the installation process that occurred after our last aircraft was delivered before the fleet grounding in March 2019, which means 24 of our 737 Max aircraft are not affected by this issue,” David Seymour, American’s operations chief, said in a message to employees.

While Chicago-based Boeing is still working with regulators to finalize the repairs needed, it doesn’t anticipate the procedures will be lengthy. “It could take a matter of hours or a few days,” said Kowal, the Boeing spokeswoman.

Airline Impact

Southwest said it pulled 30 Max 8 jets from its schedule, adding that it is flying only 15 of its 58 Max planes daily and expects “minimal” disruption to its operations. The Dallas-based carrier said it hadn’t experienced any operational problems related to the electrical issue.

American removed 17 Max planes from service, while United stopped flying 16. Alaska Air Group Inc. halted flights by all four of its Max aircraft.

The 737 Max, Boeing’s latest generation of the single-aisle aircraft, was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people within a five-month span. The jet was cleared to fly again by U.S. regulators in November, followed by regulators in Europe and most other major markets aside from China and India.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Stock Falls After Warning On Potential 737 Max Issue

    Boeing recommended that some customers fix a "potential electric issue" on certain 737 Max jets before returning them to service.

  • Boeing Warns of Potential Issue With 737 MAX Jet

    The aerospace company recommended that 16 customers address electrical issues on the jets before flying them again.

  • Boeing Grounds 60 737 MAX Jets Due to Potential Power System Issue

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has requested that 60 737 MAX jets be grounded temporarily to address an electrical power system issue in those jets. The aerospace manufacturer said it reached out to 16 carriers who operate the jet due to a potential issue with a backup power control unit. U.S. customers Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) were among the airlines impacted, according to CNBC.

  • Bond Rout Drove Japan Funds to Offload $5.8 Billion of U.S. Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese investors turned sellers of U.S. sovereign debt to the tune of 618.7 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in February as the global bond rout forced them to cut losses.The net sales, the first since August, also came as they sold a record amount of Australian sovereign debt, according to Japan’s balance-of-payment figures released on Thursday.“As U.S. yields led global yields higher in February, net selling broadly overwhelmed the Japanese investment stance,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “Investors look to have cut their losses.”As the Biden administration’s pandemic-relief bill boosted expectations for a stronger U.S. economic recovery and pushed down bonds, Japanese investors reduced their interest-rate risk exposures, said Kenta Inoue, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Ltd. in Tokyo. He added that there may also have been some profit taking.The net sales of Australian sovereign bonds totaled 643 billion yen in February, the biggest sales in figures going back to 2005.Japanese funds had been scooping up bonds Down Under and likely became spooked as markets tested the central bank’s commitment to its monetary program, said Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities Co. in Tokyo.Australia’s 10-year government bond yields rose above 1.9% in late February while those in the U.S. peaked around 1.6% that month.Separate preliminary monthly figures from the Ministry of Finance showed life insurers were net sellers of foreign bonds for a ninth month in March.Below is a table showing net purchases/sales of overseas sovereign bonds in billions of yen, based on data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance.Note: Sovereign bonds in the Japanese data refer to securities issued by governments, government agencies and local authorities, andthose with the original maturities of more than one year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Where Will Costco Be in 1 Year?

    If you're like millions of Americans, chances are you spent a lot of money at Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) over the past few months. The warehouse retailer had some of its best quarters in years as members stocked up on bulk items during lockdowns, and so far sales growth is still high. As the world moves past the worst of COVID-19, what can we expect for Costco?

  • Arm Battle With China CEO Escalates, Complicating SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle for control of Arm Ltd.’s China business is escalating with new lawsuits aimed at keeping the unit’s controversial chief executive in power, further complicating SoftBank Group Corp.’s efforts to sell the business to Nvidia Corp.The dispute erupted almost a year ago in June after the board voted to oust Arm China Chief Executive Officer Allen Wu for conflicts of interest, but he refused to leave. Now the Chinese unit, which remains under Wu’s control, has filed lawsuits against three senior executives the board designated to replace him, according to people familiar with the matter. The previously unreported suits could take years to resolve, suggesting Wu may remain entrenched.Wu fired the three men -- including co-CEO Phil Tang -- but they were subsequently reinstated by the board. In the new lawsuits, Arm China is suing the trio, demanding they return company property, according to the people.Arm China declined to comment on any ongoing legal cases or possible settlement talks. It did say the three executives had caused “material damages” to the company and they had been terminated for legitimate reasons.Tang didn’t return requests for comment. Arm Ltd. declined to elaborate, saying it won’t comment on pending legal matters.The complex tussle has thrown into question the future of Arm, whose semiconductor technology is the world’s most widely used for smartphones and is increasingly deployed in computers. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son agreed to sell the British chip designer to Nvidia for $40 billion last year, but the path for completing that transaction is growing increasingly difficult.The China dispute also raises questions about Beijing’s willingness to protect foreign investment in the world’s second-largest economy. Arm Ltd. sold a majority stake in the China unit to a consortium of investors, including Beijing-backed institutions. That has complicated the British firm’s efforts to manage Arm China and Wu, who has support from local authorities in Shenzhen.Both sides appear to be at a stalemate. Wu, a Chinese-born U.S. citizen, pulled back from signing settlement agreements worth tens of millions of dollars if he would leave the company, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about legal matters. At the same time, two minority shareholders in Arm China linked to Wu have filed lawsuits to overturn his June 4 dismissal, they said.SoftBank opened negotiations with him last year and had hoped to reach some sort of resolution, they said. Instead the court battles are deepening and the Japanese company has soured over the increasingly complicated dispute, the people said. SoftBank is now resigned to letting the legal proceedings take their course and there are no current negotiations with Wu, according to one of the people.“We are going through a leadership change in China; it’s taking time to resolve,” said Arm Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars in an interview with Bloomberg Television recently. “It’s hard. But we are confident that’s going to get resolved.”SoftBank and Nvidia declined to comment on the dispute in China.Arm China said in a statement that Wu’s position “is compliant with legal registration and confirmed by China law and regulations.”Read more: Arm Takes Aim at Intel Chips in Biggest Tech Overhaul in DecadeThe standoff accords a relatively unknown executive outsized influence over one of the industry’s most important pieces of technology, in the world’s biggest internet and semiconductor market. Chinese companies need unfettered access to Arm’s products to push forward with the country’s attempts to make itself more independent in chip technology, an area where it’s largely reliant on imports. Beyond resolving the stalemate, Nvidia and SoftBank also need Beijing’s signoff to seal their deal, and it’s unclear whether Wu’s presence would complicate that.Wu’s hold on Arm China is partially due to local laws which make it difficult to change control of a company unless you’re physically in control of the company stamp and registration documents. He’s refused to give them up and has used company funds to pay for legal fees incurred in his attempt to fight off his dismissal, the people said.Arm China said payment of legal fees “is made in compliance with company policies as well as China laws and regulations.”His ultimate goals appear to be a large cash payoff and immunity from subsequent legal action, according to people who’ve spoken with him. Inside Arm China, which is responsible for selling licenses to its chip designs and fundamental technology in the country, Wu has told local staff he’s not going anywhere. He recently gave employees Chinese New Year cash presents in a red envelope with his surname on it.Arm China said the money came from Wu personally to show his appreciation to colleagues, a tradition at Chinese New Year in the country.Hearings in the case against the three executives are expected to take place in late May, one of the people said. Separately, two minority shareholders in Arm China have sued the Chinese entity in Shenzhen to nullify the board’s decision to oust Wu. These two cases are now being merged and hearings are slated for late April, the people said.Son told investors as recently as February that he expects to close the Arm sale and “I don’t have any Plan B.”Arm, for its part is trying to make sure that its technology remains pervasive in China despite U.S. sanctions intended to curb the supply of American technology to major companies like Huawei Technologies Co. While Arm is a U.K.-based company part of its operations are in the U.S. making its products subject to controls.The Chinese government has not stated its position on the Arm China leadership struggle, but the unit has several government-backed shareholders including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and the Silk Road Fund.In his interview with Bloomberg Television, Arm Ltd. CEO Segars said that the ten-month standoff hasn’t hurt Arm’s business in China. Lack of travel for face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has prolonged the process of changing leadership in China, he said.“When we announced the deal in September, we said it would take about 18 months,” he said. “We remain confident in that timeline.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Hits a New Milestone as Stock Markets Soar Again

    The stock market continued to move higher on Friday, allowing both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) to reach new records. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is approaching its own high-water mark, as optimism about tech stocks played a key role in today's advances. Warren Buffett remains one of the most talked-about investors in the world, and today, his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) celebrated a milestone.

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $52.09, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended that 16 airlines ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street roars to new records ahead of earnings season

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning following another record-setting session on Wall Street.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are three beaten-down Cathie Wood stocks that are especially great picks to buy right now. The company's shares have retreated more than 12% from the peak set in February. Sure, the company announced a steep Q4 loss in early March.

  • Car warranty scam robocalls: Here’s why you get so many (and how to stop them)

    The Federal Communications Commission says auto warranty robocalls were the top call complaint filed in 2020, and the trend is continuing.

  • Hudson Tunnel Plan Shows Sign of Life as U.S. Speeds Review

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Transportation Department has committed to finishing an environmental review for a new Hudson River rail tunnel, after a three-year delay helped prevent the groundbreaking of one of the nation’s most urgently needed infrastructure projects.The evaluation of the new commuter link between New Jersey and New York City will be finished by May 28, according to an update to the federal government’s online permitting dashboard. If the study is cleared, the $11.6 billion Gateway project could potentially qualify for partial federal funding.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg last month told lawmakers that the tunnel is among President Joe Biden’s priorities. Biden on Wednesday introduced a $2 trillion infrastructure plan, fed by a tax increase on the wealthy, that he called a “once-in-a-generation investment in America.” The proposal calls for rebuilt bridges and highways, a shift to cleaner energy and boosts for mass transit.New York and New Jersey have committed to footing the bill for 50% of Gateway, which includes a new tunnel plus the closing, rehabilitation and reopening of the 110-year-old link that serves Amtrak and New Jersey Transit commuter trains. President Donald Trump’s administration precluded federal funding in part by delaying the environmental decision, which was due in March 2018.An earlier tunnel project, called Access to the Region’s Core, was fully funded and to be completed by 2018. But it was scrapped in 2010 by Chris Christie, New Jersey’s Republican governor at the time. Christie, who cited issues with that project’s cost and design, used some of the money that had been set aside to plug budget holes and avoid a gasoline-tax increase.The new May 28 commitment from the federal government “is the latest demonstration of the Biden administration’s clear resolve to expedite the project and start construction as soon as possible,” according to a statement by the Gateway Development Commission.Gateway would ease a major Northeast U.S. rail bottleneck. Amtrak says the project will allow for twice as many trains to run under the Hudson River, including those that are part of its Northeast Corridor service that connects Boston, New York and Washington.Before the pandemic, about 820,000 rail passengers a day traveled to New York City or some other destination in the U.S. Northeast. The project’s sponsors have warned that a failure of Amtrak’s only Hudson tunnel would cause economic harm to a region that is key to 20% of the nation’s gross domestic product.The two-track tunnel is safe, according to Amtrak, but its decaying electrical and other components, damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, are increasingly unreliable. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and others have called the proposal the nation’s most urgent infrastructure need.Murphy, in a statement, called the new due date “a major step toward relief for New Jersey commuters.”(Updates with funding details starting in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CIBC CEO calls for policies to boost housing supply as prices surge

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Chief Executive Victor Dodig urged policymakers to focus on measures to boost the supply of homes amid calls for them to intervene to cool a surging housing market. "Part of the short-term aberration you're seeing here is low interest rates, lots of liquidity, but not enough supply," Dodig said in an interview late on Wednesday. "But the bigger issue is the supply of housing."

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Russia, China Team Up to Peddle Insane U.S. COVID Lab Theory

    PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Cold War could be coming back with a vengeance, and the U.S.’s top adversaries are dusting off some old-school Soviet tactics.Russian and Chinese government officials have recently teamed up to publicly accuse the U.S. of creating biological weapons near their borders and suggesting that Americans are responsible for creating COVID-19.Speaking to the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant on Thursday, Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s Security Council secretary, said: “I suggest that you pay attention to the fact that biological laboratories under U.S. control are growing by leaps and bounds all over the world. And—by a strange coincidence—mainly near the Russian and Chinese borders.”Patrushev, who formerly served as director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)—the main successor organization to the Soviet KGB—added that “outbreaks of diseases uncharacteristic of these regions” have been recorded in areas adjacent to these alleged bio-labs. He then openly accused the U.S. of developing biological weapons in those facilities.Like clockwork, Russian state media echoed and disseminated Patrushev’s accusations against the U.S. But this time, they were accompanied by an official statement from China’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Lijian Zhao, who tweeted: “The US bio-military activities are not transparent, safe or justified. In Ukraine alone, the US has set up 16 bio-labs. Why does the US need so many labs all over the world? What activities are carried out in those labs, including the one in Fort Detrick?”Russia State Media Gears Up for a War ‘Against the West’Zhao voiced the same accusations during an official press briefing, where he identified Russia as his source on the matter. “I noticed that Russia recently asked the US again about their military and biological activities in Fort Detrick and in Ukraine,” said Zhao. “Other countries also expressed similar concerns.”The unsubstantiated allegations against the U.S. and Ukraine have come at a particularly convenient time for Putin, who has recently intensified Kremlin efforts to absorb the Donbas region. In February of this year, the Russian president ominously promised that “[The Kremlin] will never turn [its] back on Donbas, no matter what."Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik, doubled down on promoting Russia’s takeover of Eastern Ukraine, with repeated urges for “Mother Russia” to “take Donbas home.” By presenting Ukraine as a national security threat to Russia, and alleging its involvement in the manufacturing of deadly bio-weapons, the Kremlin is able further justify its increasingly aggressive posture towards its highly coveted neighboring territoryJust as Trump had aided an outbreak of violence against Asian-Americans by calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and spreading unsubstantiated claims that the virus was made in a Wuhan lab, opponents of the U.S. have strived to cultivate that type of hostility against America on a global scale. Both Russia and China stand to benefit from pinning the blame for the pandemic on the U.S., and if Ukraine can be theoretically implicated, too—all the better for the Kremlin.It’s not the first time Russia claims that the U.S. is creating and disseminating deadly diseases around the world. In 1992, Russia perpetuated a KGB disinformation campaign that falsely alleged that the virus that caused AIDS was the product of biological weapons experiments conducted by the U.S. During the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, Russian propaganda outlets spread conspiracy theories that the virus had been created by the U.S. in collaboration with Great Britain and South Africa.There is another common denominator to these disinformation tactics: In addition to accusing the U.S. of engaging in worldwide biological warfare, the Kremlin is simultaneously positioning itself as a lone savior.“[Russia] saved Africa from Ebola,” Olga Skabeeva of Russia’s state-TV’s 60 Minutes proudly declared last month. While attempting to discredit COVID-19 vaccines created by Western countries, Russian state media outlets have frequently praised “Sputnik V” as the world’s best coronavirus vaccine, even as troubling information about the Russian-made vaccine continues to emerge.To overcome the suspension of disbelief and promote the idea that the U.S. is capable of the worst kind of abuses against humanity, Russian propagandists are now resorting to an all-too-familiar dehumanization tactic: painting America as a super-villain.“[Americans] don’t even have the word “soulfulness” in the English language,” RT’s Margarita Simonyan recently proclaimed on Russian television. “We’re soulful. They’re not like us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.