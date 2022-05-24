Boeing to hold job fair in Titusville to fill 70 new positions, most in Brevard County

The Boeing Co. will be holding a job fair on Wednesday to fill a variety of new positions.

Dee Russell, senior communications specialist for Boeing's Government Operations Southeast Region, said the company is seeking to fill about 70 positions, most of them in Brevard County.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (May 25) at the Hyatt Place Hotel Titusville/Kennedy Space Center, 6299 Riverfront Blvd., Titusville.

Boeing is hiring for various engineering, technician and structural design positions to work on multiple programs, including the International Space Station, Starliner and Space Launch System.

Boeing teams work on the propulsion system valve prior to Starliner's orbital flight test.

Russell said the salaries for the available positions range between $70,000 and $120,000 a year.

Boeing said "midlevel experience and higher will be considered, including skills that are transferable from other industries."

Some positions require an active U.S. secret security clearance.

Boeing said it prefers for applicants to apply to open positions at https://bit.ly/May25CareerEvent prior to attending the in-person event.

Boeing said its salary and benefits packages include "market-competitive compensation," comprehensive health care and wellness benefits, paid time off, a 401(k) plan and tuition assistance, as well as "other development resources and employee skills development." Relocation reimbursement will be available for some positions.

"To attract and retain the best-qualified talent, we offer one of the most competitive benefits packages in the industry," Boeing said in discussing its recruiting efforts. "We also focus on ensuring our culture creates an environment where talented individuals feel encouraged and supported to grow their careers, and do their best work, so they can have a great career and life."

Boeing does not disclose its staff levels in individual communities. But Russell said the company has about 2,730 employees at multiple locations in Florida, supporting both defense and commercial customers in the areas of space, aircraft modifications and sustainment, and commercial aviation services. The largest concentrations of those employees are at Kennedy Space Center, and in Fort Walton Beach, Jacksonville and Miami.

Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.

"At Boeing, our people innovate and collaborate to make the world better," the company said in a statement. "Our teams create powerful technologies, services and products that connect the globe, protect freedom, and advance scientific discovery from the seabed to outer space."

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bydaveberman.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Boeing seeks to fill 70 positions at Titusville job fair