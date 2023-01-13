Boeing holding job fair at Jacksonville location for all interested parties

Boeing is hiring structures aircraft mechanics, composite aircraft mechanics and quality test technicians to support various programs at the Boeing Jacksonville site, including F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and other military aircraft.

The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Hotel in Deerwood Park. It is open to all interested candidates, which means skills that are transferable from other industries will be considered. However, applicants should note that the ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance may be required for some positions.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact.

Attendees are encouraged to apply to open roles ahead of the event to be eligible for an on-the-spot interview and possible same day contingent job offer.

To apply early, visit the following links:

Boeing also offers coveted benefits packages. Employees receive competitive compensation, comprehensive healthcare and wellness benefits, paid time off, a 401K and industry-leading tuition assistance, among other benefits.

Visit BoeingBenefits.com to learn more about Boeing benefits. For more information on Boeing careers, visit boeing.com/careers.

