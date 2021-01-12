Boeing just announced the definitive end of the legendary 747 as cargo giant Atlas Air places an order for the final 4 planes

Thomas Pallini
Atlas Air Boeing 747-8F
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8F. Thomas Frey/picture alliance/Getty

  • Atlas Air on Tuesday announced a four-aircraft order for the Boeing 747-8F, the largest mass-produced freighter from the American aircraft manufacturer.

  • Boeing said that these will be the last 747 ever built as the program comes to a close after a half-century.

  • Demand for cargo planes has skyrocketed during the pandemic and the 747 provided the one thing most freighters could not with its nose loading door.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Atlas Air announced an order for brand-new Boeing 747-8F aircraft on Tuesday as cargo demand continues to surge during the pandemic. The four aircraft order valued at over $1.6 billion based on current list prices will grow Atlas' 747 fleet to 57 aircraft and further solidify the cargo carrier as the largest operator of 747 Freighters in the world.

The 747-8F is the largest freighter to be produced by Boeing, based on the 747-8i passenger jet which proved to be a flop despite a successful past for the aircraft family. Boeing debuted the first 747 in 1969 and while once a status symbol for the world's airlines, the aircraft proved obsolete in the modern era once the focus shifted to fuel-efficient twin-engine jets that could fly just as far.

Boeing announced in July that the 747 would exit production within the next two years as dwindling customer demand made clear that the aircraft's time had come to end. It was thought at the time that either UPS Airlines or Volga-Dnepr Group's AirBridgeCargo would be one of the last recipients of the plane as the two had the most outstanding orders.

For Atlas, the 747-8F offers an additional 20% more cargo capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption compared to the 747-400F, of which the carrier has 34 currently. And compared to the 777F, the 747-8F offers 25% more cargo capacity.

"The 747-8F is the best and most versatile widebody freighter in the market, and we are excited to bolster our fleet with the acquisition of these four aircraft," John Dietrich, president and chief executive officer of Atlas Air Worldwide, said in a statement.

Acquiring the final four aircraft gives Atlas the opportunity to fly the aircraft in-house or lease them out for other carriers to use.

Cargo airlines like Atlas have been hunting for more planes since passenger airlines cut their flying schedules and took valuable cargo space with them. Freighters that were retired and stored before the pandemic began were reactivated and passenger airlines began dedicating flights solely to cargo.

Read More: The president of Emirates reveals how the glitzy airline's hopes have turned to shipping cargo to stay afloat as the pandemic ravages international travel

Amazon similarly purchased 11 Boeing 767-300ER airliners to be used as freighters for Prime Air as it takes advantage of the airline industry's downturn to grow its dedicated fleet. Although millions will be spent converting them to freighters, they were likely bought for much cheaper than they would cost normally as the previous owners - Delta Air Lines and WestJet - no longer needed the planes.

But a cargo renaissance could not stop the inevitable end of the Boeing 747 program that's played a vital role in the global logistics system in the past five decades.

"The seven-four will be missed," Neel Jones Shah, global head of airfreight at Flexport, told Insider in a prior interview. "I'll tell you what we're going to miss most about that airplane is the nose door."

Besides the 747, the only civilian cargo jets that feature a nose door are the Antonov An-224 Mriya and the An-124 Ruslan, both incredibly rare compared to the mass-produced Boeing planes. The jet was always intended to be a freighter as Pan Am boss Juan Trippe had figured supersonic jets like the Concorde would fly passengers while traditional jet aircraft like the 747 would be relegated to cargo.

General Electric GEnx engines with fan blades made from carbon-fiber composites exclusively power the 747-8F and offer a 15% increase in fuel efficiency. Takeoff thrust with the four engines is 66,500 pounds, according to the manufacturer.

And despite a published range of 4,120 nautical miles, according to Boeing, the 747-8F can fly journeys well over 6,000 nautical miles. UPS Airlines, for example, regularly flies between its Louisville Worldport and Dubai non-stop using the aircraft, though it's likely the aircraft is weight restricted to maximize range.

The Boeing 747 will keep flying for years to come as cargo carriers will want to make the most of the soon-to-be-extinct aircraft. Passenger airliners, however, have quickly been ridding themselves of the Jumbo Jet with Qantas, British Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic Airways, among others, all saying goodbye to the aircraft in recent years.

Boeing expects the final 747 to be delivered to Atlas in October 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge

    The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday. Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to hear the charges against him. Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

  • Iran demands sanctions 'snapback' removed in any new nuclear talks

    Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said. Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in return for relief from U.S. and other sanctions.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Capitol Police officer who responded to attack has died

    Howard Liebengood, 51, had been with the Capitol Police department since 2005. He's the second officer to have died after rioters took over the Capitol last week.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Capitol rioter found with homemade napalm had folder with ‘good guy, bad guy’ list and numbers for Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity

    Man said his explosive devices were filled with melted Styrofoam and gasoline

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

    The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.

  • Why the flag of South Vietnam flew at US Capitol siege

    The violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 carried symbols expressing the purpose of their insurrectionist campaign to derail Joe Biden’s electoral certification. Alongside American flags, anti-Semitic banners and Confederate battle flags flew the yellow-and-red striped flag of the former South Vietnam. This confounded many onlookers. One reddit user wondered why the mostly white “anarchist mob” had “coopted” South Vietnamese iconography. In fact, the rioters flying the South Vietnamese flag were more likely Vietnamese American supporters of Donald Trump. Election surveys find that Vietnamese Americans were the only Asian American group in which a majority voted for Trump last year. They are attracted to Trump’s hard-line stance against China, anti-communist rhetoric and self-avowed commitment to protecting America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, according to journalists and researchers. The South Vietnamese flag recalls Vietnam’s own “failed” democracy – and the people’s struggle to save their nation. A nationalist flagAfter Vietnam gained independence from French colonial rule in 1954, the country split into two, sparking a civil war. The U.S. helped establish and back South Vietnam, a pro-Western democratic republic that fought communist North Vietnam. American ground troops formally joined the war to defend the south in 1965. In 1975, opposition forces overtook the South Vietnamese capital, Saigon. Crashing through the gates of the main palace, they seized the building and raised the flag of the revolutionary northern government.The fall of Saigon was the turning point of the Vietnam War, which caused over 1 million North Vietnamese deaths, military and civilian, and a quarter-million South Vietnamese casualties. The war killed nearly 50,000 American troops and displaced about half a million people. Many Vietnamese refugees sought asylum in the United States. Today, they invoke the ongoing cultural value of this “fallen” regime by flying the South Vietnam flag at Lunar New Year parades and musical concerts. The flag reflects community solidarity, but it also has a more fraught symbolic meaning. As I wrote in my 2018 book “Returns of War: South Vietnam and the Price of Refugee Memory,” some Vietnamese Americans view their fallen homeland as an extension of the American push for freedom and democracy worldwide. I have interviewed Vietnamese American soldiers who fear American freedom is failing and fervently believe in the United States’ activity in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. For them, flying the South Vietnam flag is a show of nationalism – a militarized patriotism that is simultaneously South Vietnamese and American. Changing political loyaltiesI have also observed how Trump employs old anti-communist tactics that appeal to some conservatives in this community. Last year, he tweeted for his followers to “liberate” the country by force from COVID-19 lockdowns. Hours before the Capitol insurrection, he urged supporters to “fight like hell” to defend his administration. A handful of Vietnamese Americans heeded that call, participating in local “stop the steal” rallies in California. Participants at the Capitol’s armed takeover have only begun to be identified, but media outlets captured what appear to be Vietnamese Americans holding up the South Vietnamese flag. These protesters likely believed the United States needed to be saved from socialists – which is what Republicans falsely paint Biden to be – as their white counterparts claimed to believe. Different from their white counterparts, they were inspired to subvert democracy by the memory and politics of the fall of Saigon.Vietnamese fealty to the Republican Party may be waning. Social scientists find younger Vietnamese Americans lean more progressive. Born after 1975, they never fought communism nor fled it as refugees. Like their parents, though, these Vietnamese Americans live in a country at war with itself.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Long T. Bui, University of California, Irvine.Read more: * How self-proclaimed ‘prophets’ from a growing Christian movement provided religious motivation for the Jan. 6 events at the US Capitol * Fired for storming the Capitol? Why most workers aren’t protected for what they do on their own timeLong T. Bui does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.