Boeing just showed off its 777X flagship, the new world's largest twin-engine passenger jet — take a closer look at the $442.2 million plane

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Boeing 777X just made its international debut at the Dubai Airshow, where the public got its first look inside.

A total of 351 orders have already been placed for the aircraft from customers like Emirates, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and more.

The aircraft is fitted with testing and data collection equipment that's paving the way for its first delivery in 2023.

The largest twin-engine passenger plane ever produced by Boeing is on the move.

The first flight of the Boeing 777X. Stephen Brashear/Getty

Take a look at the enormous new flagship Boeing hopes will be its redemption.

Boeing's landmark 777X just made its first international debut at the Dubai Airshow 2021, giving the public a look at the new flagship both inside and out just under two years since it first flew in January 2020.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Here's how Airbus and Boeing fared at the first international air show of the pandemic.

The project is one of Boeing's most ambitious and aims to create a twin-engine offering with a capacity comparable to that of the 747 combined with efficiencies comparable to a 787 Dreamliner.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

By the time the 777X enters service, Boeing will have stopped producing the 747, the first time since the 1950s that Boeing will have no four-engine jets in production.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Here's how the pandemic helped kill off four-engine aircraft like the Airbus A380.

It will still be at least two more years before any paying passenger can step foot onboard the 777X. Boeing currently plans to make the first delivery to a still-unidentified customer in late 2023.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We went onboard the first production Boeing 777X, on display at the Dubai Airshow. Take a look inside.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In January 2020, the Boeing 777X took to the skies for the first time in an incredible preview of the next generation of commercial airplanes.

A Boeing 777X aircraft departing Paine Field. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

Boeing launched the 777X program in November 2013 with two aircraft, the larger 777-9 and the smaller 777-8. Each aircraft is capable of flying around 400 passengers more than 7,000 nautical miles.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Boeing

The 777-9 will be the first of the two aircraft to enter service, with a range of 7,285 nautical miles and a maximum capacity of 426. From nose to tail, Boeing's largest has a length of 251 feet and nine inches, commanding a list price of $442.2 million.

Story continues

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Boeing

Boeing didn't announce any new orders for the aircraft at the event but has an order book with more than 300 commitments from some of the world's leading airlines.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Boeing

The open configuration of the aircraft, with a clear line of sight from one end to the other, truly highlights just how massive it is. The 777X is 9 feet and five inches longer compared to Boeing's next largest airplane, the 777-300ER.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Boeing

There are no overhead bins or cushy first class seats to be found in the flying testbeds. Rather, it's a barebones interior with workstations for flight test engineers and myriad data collection systems.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A given flight test will see around 120 engineers onboard collecting data, monitoring the aircraft's systems, and ensuring the plane is doing what it's supposed to.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Boeing is giving the 777X a flight testing schedule of 44 months, more than four times longer than the original 777, which it says will help it work out any issues, make changes, and account for regulator input, Mike Fleming, senior vice president in charge of commercial customer support and commercial derivative programs, said in a Dubai Airshow media briefing.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

"We wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves and our teams the time to do all the work that they need to do on the airplane and we gave the regulators the time that they need to work on the airplane," Fleming said, adding that customers will receive a "mature" plane as a result.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And so far, Boeing is very confident in the ability of the aircraft that will likely be its redemption from the 737 Max scandal that plagued the manufacturer from March 2019. "The performance of the airplane from a reliability standpoint is much better than a lot of the airplanes that you've seen in the past," Fleming said.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Powering the 777X is another feat of aviation engineering, the GE Aviation GE9X engine exclusive to this aircraft. The GE9X engine is the largest jet engine in the world, making it a fitting choice for the largest twin-engine passenger plane in the world.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Meet the GE Aviation GE9X engine powering the Boeing 777x.

"It produces 10,000 pounds less thrust than the current 777-300ER because these wings produce more lift than the original 777," one Boeing engineer told Insider. But even with less thrust, there's no loss in speed capability.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Cameras pointed directly at the engines allow engineers to monitor and collect data on the GE9X during test flights.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Allowing for its 235-foot wingspan that provides additional lift is a system unique to the 777X and the first of its kind in commercial aviation: folding wingtips. The system gives the aircraft a larger wingspan while enabling it to use existing airport infrastructure.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

All pilots have to do is turn a knob right before takeoff and directly after landing to extend and stow the wingtips, respectively.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Heather Ross, Boeing's deputy chief test pilot and engineering test pilot, told Insider that one of her favorite parts of flying the 777X is that it's familiar compared to other aircraft in the Boeing fleet. "For this airplane, it's just so similar to the 777 [and] 787 ... and it's fun to see the new systems on the airplane," Ross told Insider.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

That familiarity is intentional as Boeing 777X pilots will be able to fly the 787 Dreamliner with just a "differences" training as opposed to a full type rating course. Boeing designed the aircraft with the "same control laws" and "same type of flight control architecture" to achieve that goal, Ross said, describing it as the "guts" of the aircraft.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Inside the cockpit, Boeing opted for a cockpit more similar to that found on the 787 Dreamliner aircraft rather than the previous generation 777 aircraft to further align the two.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There are some differences, though, hence the need for additional training for pilots flying both aircraft types.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The 777X, for example, has touch-screen displays, a brake to exit system, a ground camera maneuvering system, and the ability to connect an iPad to the displays through a secure firewall, Ross said.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Pilots can use their iPads, known as "electronic flight bags," to show charts on the cockpit's screens so that attention can always be on the main displays.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Other differences include an option dual heads-up display, which comes standard on the 787 Dreamliner but not on the 777X, Ross said.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And of course, pilots have to adapt to extending and stowing the wingtips, which Ross said is a simple checklist item.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Recycled airplane seats can be found onboard but they are in no way indicative of what the public will experience once the aircraft enters into service.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each airline will choose its own seats and interior design for the aircraft; though, the 3-4-3 configuration will likely remain.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Some Boeing test staff, though, did call this plane home for the 15-hour flight from Seattle to Dubai ahead of the air show.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Water barrels can be found throughout the aircraft that act as ballast, allowing engineers to simulate weight in different sections of the aircraft. With no passengers onboard, the ballast also helps account for that missing weight.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The same setup is found in the rear of the aircraft, where water can be moved to simulate a "tail-heavy" scenario.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The aircraft is classified as "experimental" until regulators certify the aircraft.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Boeing will put around 3,500 hours into the 777X flight test program before it's delivered, which it says should let it find any potential issues before a customer does.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

So far, there are eight customers for the 777X including Emirates, Qatar Airways, British Airways, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific Airways, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, and Singapore Airlines.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

These are the parts of the aircraft the public will likely never get to see. This tail section, for example, will house the rear galley once delivered to an airline.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And testing equipment will be replaced by hundreds of passenger seats.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

"The overall power, efficiency, [and] maneuverability of an aircraft this size," is what impresses one of Boeing's flight test engineering managers the most, he told Insider.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Boeing had a chance to show off all three aspects during the aerial demonstrations at the airshow.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Pilots pushed the aircraft close to its limits with near-vertical takeoffs, high bank turns, and other low-altitude maneuvers in front of an awe-inspired crowd below.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And while Boeing didn't land any new orders for 777X, it arguably stole the show.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider