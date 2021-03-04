Boeing looking for new $4 billion revolving credit facility - source

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has approached a group of banks for a new $4 billion revolving credit facility, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the planemaker battles a prolonged slowdown in commercial air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment-grade rated companies use revolving credit facilities as backstop financing, with these facilities remaining undrawn for the most part.

The U.S. jet manufacturer has the option to raise the size of the two-year credit facility to as much as $6 billion, the person said on Thursday.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment. The development was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith had discussed raising more debt at the company's quarterly earnings call in January.

Smith said Boeing has "sufficient liquidity" currently, but it continues to consider all options to strengthen its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston, Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Said to Seek Another $4 Billion of Liquidity From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is seeking a new $4 billion revolving credit facility from a group of banks, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as it prepares to ride out a potentially lengthy slowdown in global aircraft demand.The planemaker has the option to increase the size of the two-year facility to as much as $6 billion, said the people, asking not to be identified as the transaction is private. So-called “revolver” loans are typically left undrawn by investment-grade rated firms such as Boeing and are used as a back-up form of liquidity.The company has leaned heavily on banks for financing over the past year. In early 2020, following a pair of crashes that grounded its 737 Max airplane, the company signed a $13.8 billion delayed-draw term loan, drawing the full amount down just weeks later amid the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That helped kicked off a global dash for cash as corporations tapped banks for hundreds of billions of dollars of financing.Representatives for Boeing and Citigroup Inc., which is leading the deal, declined to comment.Read more: Boeing will draw down $13.8 billion loan to stockpile cashIn recent months, Boeing has faced a raft of suspended or postponed orders as global air travel struggles to bounce back. In addition, the company is now dealing with manufacturing flaws in its 787 Dreamliner, and is trying to resolve issues that have halted deliveries of the jetliner since October.The Chicago-based planemaker’s path to generating cash over the next two years, after burning through $20 billion last year, depends on its ability to offload more than 500 jets -- mainly Dreamliners and 737 Max -- that have stacked up in inventory.Stockpiling LiquidityBoeing’s new $4 billion revolver is on top of its other existing forms of liquidity. The company already has about $9.5 billion of unused revolving credit facility capacity in three tranches spread out over 364-day, three-year, and five-year portions.While demand for Boeing’s debt has remained strong, the company’s investment-grade rating has come under pressure over the past year. The planemaker is now rated BBB-, the last rung before junk, by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. Moody’s Investors Service rates it one step higher at Baa2.The undrawn fee on the new revolver is 40 basis points based on current rating levels, according to the people with knowledge of the deal. If the company draws the loan, Boeing will pay a spread of 200 basis points over the London interbank offered rate. Boeing must also pay banks an initial 40 basis point upfront fee when the loan is signed.Commitments for the banks that decide to participate are due later this month, they added.(Updates throughout with more information about Boeing’s liquidity.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fintech Company Square Launches Its Own Bank, Acquires Tidal Music Platform

    Square (NYSE: SQ) announced on Wednesday that it is launching an in-house bank in order to expand its services. The company offers payment services for small businesses, especially low-cost terminals...

  • Texas electric industry financial crisis to grow as more costs surface

    The Texas electricity market faces "insurmountable distress" as more gas and service bills come due, power industry officials said on Thursday at a hearing into financial fallout from the state's February blackout. Vistra's power plants ran between 20% and 30% below capacity because of a lack of natural gas, Quinn said.

  • Mesa Air stock tumbles in wake of analyst downgrade, CEO share sales

    Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. tumbled Thursday, after the regional air carrier disclosed stock sales by its chief executive, just before Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg recommended investors stop buying.

  • DraftKings Taps Into One Of The Fastest-Growing Sports In Massive Deal

    DraftKings is partnering with mixed martial arts promoter UFC to offer its sportsbook and daily fantasy in the U.S. and Canada.

  • U.S. Suspends Punitive Airbus Tariffs on British Luxury Imports

    The move will be a boon for Savile Row tailors as well as cashmere, bed linen, gin and whisky producers who’d been suffering the impact of the 25 percent tariffs on exports to the U.S.

  • 3 Stocks for the Roaring 2020s

    Disney and two other stocks could be great long-term investments if the pandemic sparks a new decade of economic expansion.

  • NIO Stock: Cash Secured Put Update

    Not all option trades go according to plan. Back in January we looked at a long-term cash secured put on Nio (NIO) stock. At the time, NIO stock was trading around 55, but yesterday the stock dropped to 41.53. In January we looked at selling the Jan. 21, 2022, put with a strike price of 55 which was trading for...

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.

  • Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

    Kuwait’s new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, state-run media reported, weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the tiny oil-rich Gulf Arab state. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah swapped out four ministers whose selections had angered various lawmakers for less contentious, veteran politicians, an apparent gesture to appease parliament. The worsening rift between Kuwait’s emir-appointed government and elected parliament presents the first significant challenge to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who ascended the throne last fall.

  • Most Japanese oppose Tokyo Games this year -poll

    A majority of Japanese people are opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympic Games this year, due to concerns over the global health crisis.That’s according to a Yomiuri daily poll released on Wednesday.The Tokyo Games were already postponed last year and rescheduled for this July.While 70 percent of those surveyed said they were at least “somewhat interested” in the Summer Games, Yomiuri found that 58 percent were against holding the event this year.If the Games were to go on, over 90 percent said the crowd should be kept to a minimum or not allowed at all.The poll was conducted between mid-January through February, when much of the country remained under a state of emergency.A Reuters poll last month showed nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies also oppose holding the Games this year, a shift from the last survey which showed most in favor.As for now, Greater Tokyo remains in a state of emergency, with restrictions on gathering, business hours and foreign travel into the country.Local media reported earlier this week that those restrictions are likely to extend two weeks longer than expected.

  • To make it in music, be prepared for the pitfalls

    Why a handbook for artists hoping to enter the music industry gives frank advice on mental health.

  • ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

    The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel. The decision follows a ruling by the court on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, prompting swift rejections by Washington and Jerusalem. "The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

  • Kamala Harris breaks tie as Senate proceeds with lengthy debate on COVID relief bill

    The Senate on Thursday voted 51-50 — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — to proceed to debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, likely setting up a final vote this weekend.The state of play: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is forcing the Senate clerk to read the entire 628-page bill on the floor, a procedural move that will likely add 10 hours to the 20 hours already allotted for debate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During that time, Republicans will propose amendments — some unrelated to COVID relief — intended to force uncomfortable votes for Democrats, in a practice known as vote-a-rama.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Thursday that the Senate will stay in session "no matter how long it takes" to finish voting on the "American Rescue Plan."Because the bill is being considered under the budget reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote Senate threshold for major legislation.Driving the news: Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote to proceed, Schumer accused Johnson of going to "ridiculous lengths" to show his opposition to a COVID relief package widely supported by the American public — including a majority of Republicans.What they're saying: "It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function," Schumer said."Still, we are delighted that the senator from Wisconsin wants to give the American people another opportunity to hear what's in the American Rescue Plan. We Democrats want America to hear what's in the plan," he continued."Oh, yes, when the senior senator from Wisconsin reads, the American people will get another chance to hear about the tax breaks for low-income workers, and assistance for American families struggling with child care — two measures that help make the American Rescue Plan one of the single largest anti-poverty bills in recent history."Go deeper: Senate Republicans plan to exact pain before COVID relief voteLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says being called a 'Neanderthal' is actually a good thing after Biden criticized states for lifting mask mandates

    They're "hunter-gatherers, they're protectors of their family, they are resilient," Blackburn said of Neanderthals, who are now extinct.

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer.

  • McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

    Bay Hill was bustling Thursday morning, just like golf before the pandemic. The fans were limited in numbers but they all wanted the same dose of entertainment provided by Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. First it was McIlroy, slowly feeling better about his game, and with good reason.