Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. reports earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
DAVID KOENIG
·2 min read

Boeing said Wednesday it lost $663 million in the fourth quarter as higher production costs and supply-chain problems offset rising revenue.

It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from deadly crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that depressed airline demand for new planes until recently.

The shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading.

The loss amounted to $1.06 per share. Excluding pension adjustments, the “core" loss was $1.75 per share. Revenue increased 35% from a year earlier, to $19.98 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 20 cents per share on revenue of $20.32 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

The loss, however, was much smaller than the $4.16 billion setback Boeing suffered in the fourth quarter of 2021, when it took a huge write-down for its airliner business. For a change, there were no major new charges or write-downs in the latest quarter.

Cash flow, a measure that excludes many forms of non-cash spending, topped $3 billion, allowing Boeing to report its first full year of positive cash flow since 2018.

Boeing said it is stabilizing production of new 737s at 31 per month and plans to speed that up to about 50 per month by 2025 or 2026, and will also boost production of 787s.

In a note to employees, CEO David Calhoun said the company is “making important strides” to improve performance. He expressed confidence “despite the hurdles in front of us.”

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, has seen deliveries rise since regulators approved the 737 Max to fly again in late 2021 and after the company satisfied regulators that it fixed production problems on another plane, the larger 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries are an important source of company cash.

Sales have also picked up as airlines grow confident that demand for air travel is recovering from the worst of the pandemic.

Boeing's defense and space business returned to a narrow profit in the fourth quarter after losing $2.85 billion in the previous quarter on huge charges related to several programs including finishing two new Air Force One presidential jets.

Jeff Windau, an analyst for Edward Jones, said in a recent note that deliveries of airline jets should continue rising, and recent defense-contract wins should also bring in revenue. He said, however, that risks include continued concern around safety of the Max and trade tensions that could hurt international orders.

___

This story has been corrected to show that analysts in a FactSet survey expected revenue of $20.32 billion.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • Middle school students made threats to multiple kids, Lexington County deputies say

    The students made direct threats to classmates at a school in Lexington, according to the sheriff’s department.

  • Former Salesforce executive lands in San Francisco fintech Modern Treasury's C-suite

    The former Salesforce executive will help the company add more enterprise customers to its client roster.

  • Inside Alexander, Colin Farrell’s swords and sandals howler

    The past year has been a glorious one for Colin Farrell, acclaimed in everything from The Batman to survival drama Thirteen Lives, and now, in perhaps his greatest performance to date: Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Having won a Golden Globe and the Best Actor award at the Venice Film Festival, he is currently favourite to win Best Actor at the Oscars.

  • Fed needs mortgage-backed securities exit plan 'earlier than later,' George says

    Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George has urged her colleagues to come to terms "earlier than later" on a plan for the U.S. central bank to exit the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market and be more explicit on how bond purchases will figure into future monetary policy. "You can't just wake up one day and say, 'hey, we're going to get out of this business,'" George, who is retiring from her position at the end of this month, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday. She noted that Fed officials agree in principle that the central bank's securities portfolio should only include those assets issued by the U.S. Treasury - not those backed by home mortgages - but don't yet have a plan to get there.

  • Debt ceiling: 2011 showdown leaves lessons for Biden, GOP

    The debate around raising the debt ceiling sounds eerily similar: Newly elected House Republicans, eager to confront the Democratic president in the White House, refused to raise the debt limit without cuts to federal spending. Negotiations over the debt ceiling consumed Washington in 2011, a high-stakes showdown between the Obama White House and the new generation of “tea party” House Republicans.

  • Banks Are Warning of a Recession but Stocks Are Rising

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both up so far in 2023 after steep losses last year. Investors can't hide their bullishness.

  • 'Rare' Ferrari carjacking: Police announce three arrests, still searching for one suspect in knifepoint robbery

    Toronto police have arrested three people and are now looking for a fourth suspected after two Ferraris—one of them worth $1 million—were stolen at knifepoint last fall.

  • Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.

    Democrats responded with aggrieved fury when former President Donald Trump was found in possession of classified documents that should have been turned over to the government when he left office. Then disclosures that President Joe Biden also mishandled secret papers set loose a Republican "well, what about” roar. Now, with another discovery of classified documents, this time at the home of Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, the partisan finger-pointing seems to be melting into a chorus of mortification from Democrats and Republicans.

  • Several Reasons to Add FirstService Corporation (FSV) to Your Portfolio

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered 3.46% net of fees compared to a 4.13% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Style factor headwinds and relative sector positioning offset […]

  • Amazon is cutting another 157 workers in Sunnyvale and 104 in San Francisco

    Weeks after the company warned of wider layoffs than it previously forecast, it spelled out the specifics to state employment officials.

  • GE Earnings Top Estimates. The Success of Its ‘New Era’ Continues.

    Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $1.15 from sales of about $21.3 billion. Fourth-quarter free cash flow came in at $4.3 billion, raising full-year free cash flow to $4.8 billion. Free cash flow is expected to come in between $3.4 billion and $4.2 billion.

  • Air Signs May Be The Smartest Signs Of The Zodiac (Depending On Who You Ask)

    The air signs are the thinkers, movers and shakers of the zodiac, according to astrologers who explained exactly what you can expect from these three signs.

  • Rebuild of Atlanta's Krispy Kreme owned by Shaq expected to cost over $1M

    Krispy Kreme doughnuts are rising from the ashes and will be hot soon on Ponce de Leon Avenue. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme Inc. (Nasdaq: DNUT) announced that it began construction on a new shop set to replace its historic Midtown location, which caught fire twice in 2021. Krispy Kreme demolished the burned-out shop and operated a temporary drive-thru shop at the site later that year.

  • Bank of Canada set for one more rate hike in historic tightening campaign

    The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high on Wednesday in the face of a tight job market and above-target inflation, but economists say the move could be the last in the current tightening cycle. A Reuters poll of economists shows that Canada's central bank will hike its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.50%, its highest level since December 2007, when the decision is released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). This week's meeting will be significant as the BoC will offer minutes from the policy-setting session for the first time.

  • Josh Hawley introduces PELOSI Act to bar lawmakers from trading stocks and profiting while in office

    Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill specifically named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would prevent congressional insider trading by members or their families.

  • Rwanda-DR Congo tension: Shooting of plane an ‘act of war’

    In a sign of growing tensions, Rwanda says it took "defensive action" against a plane in its airspace.

  • 90 Day 's Stacey Silva Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey's 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami

    "I don't understand why she has to take everything out on me," Stacey said on the season 4 premiere of TLC's Darcey & Stacey

  • NASA's fatal Challenger launch still echoes through the agency today

    While on leave in January 1986, NASA administrator James Beggs turned on the television and spotted icicles on Challenger's launch tower. A day later, seven astronauts lost their lives.

  • Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological

    Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that a reform process in the German Catholic Church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.” In an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, Francis was asked about the process in Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are addressing what would be revolutionary reforms for the church if they were to be realized. Under consideration in the process are married priests, female deacons, and church blessings for same-sex couples.