Boeing offers voluntary layoffs

Buyouts at Boeing. The jet maker unveiled a plan for voluntary layoffs Thursday. America's largest exporter is offering pay and benefits packages to eligible employees who want to leave the company.

The buyout plan comes three weeks after the company said it would freeze hiring and overtime pay except in critical areas to preserve cash. The coronavirus pandemic struck Boeing just as it was dealing with the crisis surrounding the grounding of its 737 MAX planes following fatal crashes. More than a dozen employees were infected by that virus, forcing the company to halt operations at its plants around Seattle.

Boeing employs 150,000 people worldwide. The company has asked for a $60 billion bailout package for the struggling U.S. aerospace manufacturing industry.