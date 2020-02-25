Boeing P-8 Poseidon Patrol Planes: Now a Navy-Killer and a Bomber?

Key point: Not what you think.

The U.S. Navy wants to arm its Boeing P-8 Poseidon patrol planes with new anti-ship missiles plus precision-guided bombs, mines and aerial decoys.

If the fleet follows through on the plan, the Navy will acquire its first new bomber aircraft in generations. The last A-6 bombers left the fleet in the late 1990s.

The jet-propelled P-8, which rapidly is replacing older, propellor-driven P-3s in Navy squadrons, already carries anti-submarine torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and Standoff Land-Attack Missiles Expanded Response, or SLAM-ERs

But now the Navy wants to add Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles, Joint Direct Attack Munitions, Small-Diameter Bombs, Mark 62/63/65 mines and Miniature Air-Launched Decoys. The fleet announced the addition in a February 2020 solicitation to industry.

The new weapons greatly would expand the kinds of targets the P-8 can attack. The Poseidon is a modified 737NG airliner with a new wing, military sensors and communications as well as an internal weapons bay and wing pylons for munitions.

With its current loadout, the P-8 can strike ships and land targets more than 150 miles away plus submarines at shorter distances. Adding LRASM would extend the Poseidon’s striking range to greater than 200 miles for sea targets.

Read the original article.