Boeing passenger jet makes emergency landing after window blows out

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and a chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air shortly after takeoff.

A passenger posted a photo showing a gaping hole in the side of the aeroplane next to passenger seats. The airline said the plane landed safely with 174 passengers and six crew members but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Passenger oxygen masks hang from the roof next to a missing window and a portion of a side wall of an Alaska Airlines Flight 1282

“Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure,” the company said in an emailed statement.

After the incident, the airline said it was grounding all Boeing 737-9 aircraft.

The plane was diverted after rising to 16,000 feet about six minutes after taking off at 5.07pm, according to flight tracking data from the FlightAware website. It landed again at 5.26pm.

KPTV-TV reported photos sent in by a passenger showed a large section of the plane’s fuselage was missing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane landed safely after the crew reported a pressurization issue. The agency said it would investigate.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating an event on the flight and would post updates when they were available.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

Boeing said it was aware of the incident, working to gather more information and ready to support the investigation.

The Max is the newest version of Boeing’s venerable 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle plane frequently used on US domestic flights. The plane went into service in May 2017.

Two Max 8 jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people, leading to a near two-year worldwide grounding of all Max 8 and Max 9 planes. The planes returned to service only after Boeing made changes to an automated flight control system implicated in the crashes.

Max deliveries have been interrupted at times to fix manufacturing flaws. The company told airlines in December to inspect the planes for a possible loose bolt in the rudder-control system.