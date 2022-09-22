Boeing to Pay $200 Million to Settle SEC’s Probe Over 737 Max

1
Julie Johnsson and Tom Schoenberg
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. agreed to pay $200 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the company and its former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg failed to properly disclose safety issues with its 737 Max jetliner.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The settlement, which was announced by the SEC on Thursday, follows a probe by the regulator’s enforcement division. Investigators examined whether Boeing was adequately forthcoming to shareholders about material problems with its jetliner that crashed in 2018 and 2019.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Boeing and Muilenburg consented to cease-and-desist orders that include penalties of $200 million and $1 million, respectively.

The twin tragedies killed 346 people and prompted one of the longest groundings in aviation history. The SEC enforcement action is one of the last remaining government investigations. Boeing had cautioned in its most recently quarterly filing that the “outcome of which may be material.”

Boeing paid a $243.3 million fine as part of a $2.5 billion settlement with the US Justice Department to end a criminal investigation in January 2021.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing to Pay $200 Million to Settle SEC Investigation Related to 737 MAX Crashes

    The securities regulator alleged the plane maker and its former CEO made misleading statements to investors about the 737 MAX jets that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

  • Boeing nearing settlement with SEC related to 737 Max crashes: WSJ

    Shares of Boeing Co. edged higher in the extended session Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the aerospace and defense company was seen "poised" to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into its 737 Max crashes a few years back. The settlement pertains to "allegedly misleading statements" from the company and then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg about the jets that crashed in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019, the newspaper said, citing people

  • Raytheon CEO outlook underscores commercial growth in Wichita

    Gregory Hayes has quantified mid-decade expectations on commercial aircraft programs crucial to the Wichita economy.

  • Air Force Still Unsure of Cause Behind Osprey Mechanical Issue That Grounded Aircraft

    The head of Air Force special operations said he's concerned about a mechanical issue on the service's fleet of CV-22 Ospreys that caused sudden emergency landings.

  • Senate panel approves bill to give news organizations more power against tech platforms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at allowing news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta's Facebook and win more revenue. It must now go to the Senate for their approval. A similar bill is before the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • Find Sunshine in a Dark Fiscal Overcast With These 3 Stocks

    With the Federal Reserve continuing its hawkish trajectory, investors could benefit from deploying a defense-heavy approach with these three low-beta stocks.

  • House Democrat slams Tlaib for ‘antisemitic’ remarks on Israel

    Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) on Wednesday slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for claiming that individuals cannot be considered progressive if they support Israel. In remarks at an American Muslims for Palestine event on Tuesday, Tlaib — who is Palestinian American — spoke out against the “apartheid government of Israel” before vowing to “push back”…

  • Crypto Outperforms Stocks for a Change as Correlation Breaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies outperformed US equities for a change, with Bitcoin and Ether gaining for the first time in five days.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyBitcoin, the lar

  • Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes

    Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce on Wednesday to end violent clashes in a flashpoint West Bank city, local officials said. The violence highlighted deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. For now, the deal to end the clashes eases tensions in the area, which on Tuesday was gripped by some of the fiercest antagonism directed at the Palestinian Authority in years.

  • Bond Yields Surge as Post-Fed Hangover Hits Stocks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged to multiyear highs and stocks fell after a parade of central banks joined the Federal Reserve in boosting rates to curb scorching levels of inflation at the expense of economic growth.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left

  • Amazon beats own expectations for Thursday Night Football streaming debut

    Amazon reportedly outperforms its own viewing expectations for last week's streaming debut of Thursday Night Football.

  • Report: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. still hoping for contract extension

    “It’s clear Porter and Houston have hopes of getting an extension done ahead of the 2022-23 season,” Kelly Iko writes in The Athletic. The deadline for any deal is Monday, Oct. 17.

  • U.S. economy loses billions of dollars a year due to the sharp decline in refugee admissions, economist says

    For each missing refugee, it costs the ongoing GDP $30,962 per year, according to an Oxford Review of Economic Policy paper.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Costco, Cano Health, DocuSign, Freshpet

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down trending tickers moving in after hours trading.

  • Trump Special Master Declines Extra Pay for Review of Documents

    (Bloomberg) -- Raymond Dearie, the semi-retired federal judge in charge of reviewing documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s estate, said he won’t seek extra pay for the work, but asked that a magistrate judge assigned to help him get $500 an hour.Federal judges face limits on accepting outside employment and compensation, but there are fewer restrictions for senior judges such as Dearie.Dearie said he needed help in the review, and proposed retired US Magistrate Judge James Orenst

  • Dow Jones Futures: Resilient Stocks Tesla, Shockwave Buckle As Treasury Yields Soar

    Growth holdouts such as Tesla, Enphase and Shockwave are starting to buckle in the bear market as Treasury yields soar.

  • REIT market: ‘Slow and steady is a good hedge’ to overall portfolio, ETF expert says

    Armada ETF Advisors Managing Director David Auerbach joins the show to discuss the real estate investment trust (REIT) market amid rising mortgage rates, a fluctuating house market, and the Fed's economic adjustments.

  • Porsche Is Sued by a U.S. Dealership Ahead of the Sportscar Maker’s IPO

    A South Florida Porsche dealer is suing Porsche Cars North America, alleging that the auto maker's U.S. subsidiary has violated Florida auto dealership laws.

  • 3 Inverse REIT ETFs for Q4 2022

    Inverse real estate investment trust (REIT) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aim to provide investors with short exposure to a basket of securities in the real estate sector. REITs are companies that own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate and offer investors a way to invest in the real estate sector without having to buy or manage property themselves.

  • Best VIX ETFs for Q4 2022

    Volatility surged to the highest levels since 2008 in March 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its dramatic impact on the global and U.S. economies. It then moderated throughout most of 2021 but has fluctuated dramatically in recent months amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fears of a recession.