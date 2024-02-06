Boeing plane was missing key bolts from door plug in Alaska Airlines incident: NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report into last month's Alaska Airlines door plug blowout, saying evidence shows that four bolts were missing from the apparatus at the time of the incident.

In the wake of the incident, 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, which had the same mid-cabin door plug as the plane involved in the Alaska Airlines incident, were grounded, and Boeing has been under intense scrutiny from regulators since the explosive decompression on Jan. 5.

The Federal Aviation Administration has stepped up oversight of Boeing's production processes and, in a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, administrator Mike Whitaker said he would continue to emphasize safety as agencies and airlines continue to scrutinize the manufacturer's operations.

A door plug area of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaits inspection with paneling removed at the airline's facilities at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 10, 2024.

Boeing said in a statement that it continues to cooperate with the NTSB and FAA investigations and will work to improve its manufacturing processes to make them safer.

“Whatever final conclusions are reached, Boeing is accountable for what happened. An event like this must not happen on an airplane that leaves our factory. We simply must do better for our customers and their passengers. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to strengthen quality and the confidence of our stakeholders. It will take significant, demonstrated action and transparency at every turn – and that is where we are squarely focused," CEO David Calhoun said in the statement. “This added scrutiny – from ourselves, from our regulator and from our customers – will make us better. It’s that simple."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boeing plane missing key bolts from door plug in flight incident: NTSB