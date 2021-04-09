Boeing: possible electrical issue in some 737 Max aircraft

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing said Friday, April 9, 2021, that the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
·1 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing has told 16 of its customers to address a possible electrical issue in group of 737 Max aircraft before using them further.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil and other countries cleared the plane to resume flying after Boeing changed an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.

Boeing said Friday that the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system." It did not specify how many aircraft could be involved.

Some customers like Southwest Airlines, which began flying the Max again last month after the grounding order was lifted, maintains a fleet of hundreds of the aircraft.

The company said it's working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration on the matter.

Shares of Boeing Co., based in Chicago, slipped less than 1% before the opening bell Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Air Force Names Boeing F-15EX And It Makes No Sense

    After days of anticipation, the Air Force gave its most advanced fourth-generation fighter jet the most boring name imaginable.

  • Boeing flags possible production issue in some 737 MAX jets to customers

    Boeing said it wants those customers to check and verify if a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system in some affected 737 MAX jets with specific tail numbers. The planemaker has been wrestling with some production issues at its factories on top of a separate design problem that led to the grounding of all MAXs for 20 months. "We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue," the company said in a statement on Friday.

  • Study flags gender bias in Facebook's ads tools

    Facebook users may not be learning about jobs for which they are qualified because the company's tools can disproportionately direct ads to a particular gender "beyond what can be legally justified," university researchers said in a study published on Friday. According to the study, in one of three examples that generated similar results, Facebook targeted an Instacart delivery job ad to a female-heavy audience and a Domino's Pizza delivery job ad to a male-heavy viewership. Instacart has mostly female drivers, and Domino's mostly men, the study by University of Southern California researchers said.

  • Kosovo’s mannequin protest against virus restrictions

    A downtown restaurant in Kosovo’s capital filled its tables with mannequins Friday in a symbolic protest of the government’s decision to close eateries for two weeks in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases. “The government has not shown us any evidence that gastronomy is causing the surge,” Kllokoqi said. The Kosovo government decided earlier this week to close all restaurants during April 7-18.

  • Kentucky man sentenced to 30 years after admitting to production of child pornography

    A Bourbon County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

  • Qualified Domestic Trust (QDOT): Marital Deduction

    Trusts can be a useful tool for estate planning if you’d like to preserve assets for loved ones while minimizing estate taxes. A qualified domestic trust (QDOT) is a specific type of trust that can offer tax benefits for married … Continue reading → The post Qualified Domestic Trust (QDOT): Marital Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk's brain-chip company, Neuralink, released a video of a monkey playing video games with its mind

    Musk has boasted of getting monkeys to play video games through a brain chip before, but this may be the first time Neuralink has shown it in action.

  • Mexico expects a 'constant and growing' flow of migrants

    Mexico’s top diplomat said Thursday his country expects to see “constant and growing” flows of migrants in coming years and estimated the United States must spend $2 billion per year in development aid to stem the tide. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico has proposed investing money in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and expects the United States to join that effort.

  • LA Sheriff: Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods' crash

    LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shares latest details on the golf pro's accident on 'Your World'

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Masters betting guide: Top value picks for victory at Augusta National

    The 2021 Masters is underway and there are several golfers who have a good chance at winning while providing plenty of betting value.

  • UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia - Sydney Morning Herald

    Hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in the United Kingdom, the Sydney Morning Herald said. The first 300,000 British-made doses landed at Sydney airport on February 28 – a month after the European Commission adopted curbs on the export of vaccines produced in the EU, the newspaper said. Another large batch arrived on an Emirates passenger plane in March, well after Italy and the European Commission formally blocked an application by AstraZeneca to ship 250,000 doses to Australia, it added.

  • EU ministers fail to agree on AstraZeneca policy in 'exasperating' meeting

    Italy and Spain have moved to restrict the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to the over-60s, while health ministers failed Wednesday to agree a joint EU policy despite fresh advice from the bloc’s medicines regulator on potential links to blood clotting. EU ministers held a meeting after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) revealed findings from an ongoing review of the vaccine, but were unable to translate the regulator’s advice into a common approach regarding which age groups should be targeted. Germany previously restricted the use of the jab to the over-60s, while Belgium and France will stick to its over-55s bracket. Finland and Sweden have a higher cut-off point with the over-65s and Denmark will continue with its total ban pending an inquiry. According to EU diplomats, the meeting of health ministers was "exasperating" as no consensus was possible. EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that "the AstraZeneca experience shows that our pharmacovigilance system works. But it’s essential that we follow a coordinated approach. We must speak with one voice to improve public trust in vaccinations."

  • 35 celebrities you didn't know were related to royals

    Thandiwe Newton, whose name means "beloved" in Shona, is a Zimbabwean princess. She's not the only celebrity with royal lineage.

  • Covid infections in Canada edge closer to US rate

    A surge means cases per capita could soon surpass US levels for the first time in the pandemic.

  • ‘Jan. 6 changed everything’: Will Capitol riot mark a return to fortress policing?

    Police adopt a military-like stance in the wake of security failures during the Capitol riot, at odds with calls to "defund the police."

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • 'Nothing makes sense'

    Former NFL player Phillip Adams died by suicide after killing 5 people. Biden wants to crack down on "ghost guns." It's Thursday's news.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).