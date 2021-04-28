Boeing posts $537 million loss in Q1, less than a year ago

A line of Boeing 777X jets are parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. on Wednesday, April 28, reported a loss of $537 million in its first quarter. The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.53 per share. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
The Associated Press
·2 min read

Boeing Co. reported a wider than expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday, although revenue met Wall Street forecasts as the company generated cash by delivering more new airliners than it did a year ago.

Boeing lost $561 million — or $537 million after accounting for a loss attributable to a noncontrolling interest — as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hurt demand for new planes.

After the quarter ended, Boeing suffered a new setback with its 737 Max jetliners, more than 100 of which are now parked again because of issues around electrical grounding of some parts.

CEO David Calhoun said the pandemic continues to challenge the market for planes but said the company sees 2021 as a turning point, with distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 picking up. He said Boeing's defense and space business is providing stability for the company.

Excluding one-time items such as a charge related to a building the next Air Force One presidential jets, Boeing's loss was $1.53 per share. Analysts expected a loss of 97 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

The loss was smaller than the $628 million loss Boeing reported a year earlier, when the pandemic was just starting to hit the airline industry. In the first quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, the company earned $2.15 billion on revenue of $22.92 billion.

Revenue fell 10% from a year earlier, to $15.22 billion, nearly matching the $15.23 billion that analysts expected. Boeing generated cash when regulators in the U.S. and other countries allowed the company to resume deliveries of 737 Max jets, which were grounded for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing delivered 77 commercial planes in the quarter, up from 50 in the same period last year, although revenue from those sales dropped.

The company's defense and space business accounted for nearly half of Boeing revenue, and it earned a profit as revenue climbed 19%.

Wednesday’s report lacked the big unpleasant surprises Boeing has sometimes dropped on investors, including three months ago, when it announced another delay in its newest plane, the 777X. The resumption of 737 Max deliveries has helped Boeing’s cash flow, but the pandemic is still depressing orders for new planes.

Last week, as the company met online with shareholders, it announced that the board raised CEO Calhoun’s retirement age from 65 to 70, meaning he won’t be forced to step down next April. At the same time, Boeing said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, 54, will retire in July, a move that caught Wall Street off-guard. Analysts speculated that Smith saw his path to the top job closed off by Calhoun’s extended term.

The shares dipped 1% in trading before the market opened Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts smaller loss as aircraft deliveries improve

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as jet deliveries increased due to the rebound in air travel from the coronavirus pandemic, though the U.S. planemaker recorded a charge on its Air Force One presidential aircraft program. Boeing has delivered more than 85 737 MAX jetliners after it was cleared by most regulators to re-enter service late last year following two fatal crashes, lifting revenue and cash flow at the planemaker. But the 737 MAX remains grounded in the rebounding China market, where Boeing has been exposed to long-simmering geopolitical tensions that have continued under U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Embattled Boeing posts smaller loss as more Americans fly

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as increased 737 MAX jet deliveries reflected a cautious rebound in air travel from the coronavirus pandemic, though the embattled U.S. planemaker took a charge on its Air Force One presidential aircraft program. Boeing has delivered more than 85 737 MAX jetliners, out of a backlog of hundreds of jets, since it was cleared by most regulators to re-enter service late last year following two fatal crashes, lifting revenue and cash flow at the planemaker. But Boeing's workhorse for short-haul travel remains banned in the rebounding China market, where Boeing remains exposed to long-simmering geopolitical tensions that have continued under U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first 162 games made history — even over three seasons

    Now, 158 games in, Fernando Tatis' totals would make for a phenomenal season: 46 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 107 RBI, a .957 OPS, a 156 adjusted OPS.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Boeing (BA) This Earnings Season?

    Boeing (BA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • SpaceX was approved to fly thousands more satellites at a lower orbit despite pushback from competitors

    After a near-miss earlier this month, several other startups said Elon Musk's plan would increase the risk of extraterrestrial collisions.

  • How China helped push corn futures to a nearly 8-year high

    Corn prices hit an 8-year high Tuesday, part of a broad rally for agricultural commodities that's stoking inflation fears. There are several drivers behind the move for maize, including strong demand from China.

  • The Lumber and Chip Shortages Have the Same Root Cause: Underinvestment

    The tech-stock bust and the housing crash led to years of underinvestment and reduced capacity in chips and lumber mills, respectively, and now producers can't respond to surging demand.

  • Boeing's Q1 Loss Misses As New Air Force One Plane Books Charge

    Boeing's Q1 loss missed forecasts while revenue topped expectations as the new presidential plane being developed saw a charge.

  • Devin Singletary: Big things are coming, that’s my mindset

    Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about drafting a running back in the first round at a press conference earlier this month and said it was a consideration. The Bills have drafted Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the last two years, but Beane said he doesn’t think “either one of our backs are [more]

  • 'Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?' Politico is just asking questions!

    "Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?" Politico's Playbook team asked Tuesday morning. "As careful students of his evening show, we've noticed that Carlson has gradually become more unhinged in recent weeks," devoting "enormous attention" to Jan. 6 insurrection truthers, laughing maniacally after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, "and under the banner of just asking questions! he has given quarter to anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 conspiracists." Then, on Monday night, "Carlson made a comment that was beyond the pale even for him, and especially strange for a self-styled anti-nanny state libertarian," Politico notes. It's hard to know if his rant about people who wear masks outdoors — and urging viewers to call the cops on parents whose kids are wearing masks outside — "was serious or not." Obviously, siccing child protective services on parents who are merely following CDC guidelines is a bad idea, Politico says. "And we're pretty sure Carlson knows that, even if some of his viewers might not, which makes his appeal to snitch on mask wearers even worse." On the other hand, Carlson's laugh is getting pretty theatrically hysterical, as The Daily Show captured. So is Carlson actually losing it or just losing it in a performative manner? "His Trump-like way of distancing himself from the content of his monologues is to always keep you guessing as to whether he's just putting you on," Politico says. So the only thing to do is speculate. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterApple just gave iPhone users a big privacy tool, and Facebook is livid

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Saudi crown prince says he will further centralise policy-making

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said he will further centralise policymaking to ensure the success of his drive to diversify the economy. In an interview aired on Saudi state TV late on Tuesday, he said the kingdom had set up a Budget Bureau to take over setting the state budget from the finance ministry, and would by the end of this year launch a new Policies Office. The moves continue a shift of policy decisions away from traditional bodies such as the finance ministry and central bank, starting with the formation of a Council of Economic and Development Affairs, headed by the prince, after his father King Salman took the throne in 2015.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • 1 dead in Wilmington crash

    A motorcyclist died early Wednesday in a crash in Wilmington.

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • India Covid: First UK aid arrives as coronavirus deaths mount

    Oxygen equipment lands in Delhi but far more is needed to tackle a devastating Covid wave.

  • Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro defiant as Congress launches inquiry

    The inquiry could be politically damaging for President Bolsonaro and even lead to his impeachment.

  • FBI will investigate police killing of Andrew Brown

    It’s the latest example of aggressive federal civil rights enforcement under the Biden administration

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’