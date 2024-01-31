Boeing Q4 loss narrows but execs won't give guidance for 2024

View of a logo with the inscription "Boeing" on a hall of the Boeing distribution center. Georg Wendt/dpa

Boeing reported on Wednesday a loss for the fourth quarter that sharply narrowed from last year, reflecting a 10% revenue growth amid improved commercial volume and performance.

Boeing has reported losses for the last five years.

Chief executive Dave Calhoun said he did not want to comment on the near-term business outlook at this time and refused to give guidance for 2024.

"We will simply focus on every next aeroplane," Calhoun said at the presentation of quarterly figures on Wednesday.

For the fourth quarter, the Chicago-based aerospace and defence giant reported that net loss attributable to shareholders sharply narrowed to $23 million or $0.04 per share from $634 million or $1.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Core loss for the quarter was $0.47 per share, compared to core loss of $1.75 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 10% to $22.02 billion from $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by higher commercial volume.

Boeing said the 737 programme continues to deliver planes and its production rate is now at 38 per month, despite the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident in January involving a 737-9 that has temporarily grounded the planes and has regulators scrutinizing production of the entire model series.

The 787 programme production rate is now at five per month, the company said.

Boeing has been in the worst crisis in its history for almost five years. Two 737 Max medium-haul jets crashed in October 2018 and March 2019, killing 346 people. Aviation authorities imposed groundings as a result. The jets were only allowed to fly again after technical improvements were made.