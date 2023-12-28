Boeing recommends airlines inspect 737 Max planes for critical loose or missing bolt

Boeing is strongly urging airlines to inspect every 737 Max aircraft for a critically important bolt that may be either loose or missing.

The news broke after an unnamed international airline noticed a missing nut during a routine safety inspection. When they found another one, Boeing sent out the alert.

Almost 14,000 737 Max jets are flying every single day around the world. All of them were made in Renton, and now all of them must be taken out of service for a safety inspection that could take at least two hours per plane.

However, this is not the reason Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of flights to inspect their planes on Tuesday.

The FAA says the bolt holds the rudder control system which stabilizes the plane when it’s flying.

Alaska says that the inspections will not affect their flight schedules.















