Boeing Recommends Suspension Of Some 777 Aircraft After Denver Incident

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)

Boeing Co. recommended the suspension of some of its 777 aircraft following the right engine failure of a United Airlines 777 plane on Feb. 21.

The airplane maker stated, “Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328. While the NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] identifies the appropriate inspection protocol.”

Boeing’s (BA) 777 fleet of airplanes came under regulatory scrutiny after US regulators announced extra inspections of the jets using the same type of engine that failed at Denver on Saturday, Reuters reported on Feb. 22.

Specifically, the United Airlines (UAL) 777 flight powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) 4000 engines landed safely at Denver airport following the failure of its right engine on Saturday. According to the Reuters report, United Airlines said after the incident that it would temporarily and voluntarily remove 24 active planes of this type from its schedule.

According to the Reuters report, the NTSB said that the initial examination of the plane indicated that the right engine was damaged the most, with only minor damage to the airplane.

The Reuters report cited a statement by the FAA after the Denver incident, “We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday’s incident. Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes.”

Boeing’s 777s powered by P&W 4000 engines were also suspended from use under an order from Japan’s transport ministry to Japan Airlines Co (JAL) and ANA Holdings while the Japanese ministry considered whether to take additional measures, Reuters said.

The, Japanese ministry suspended the use of Boeing’s 777 planes after a JAL 777 flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo had to turn back due to malfunctioning of the left engine in December last year.

Boeing also referred to the incident in Japan and said, “Boeing supports the decision yesterday by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA’s action today to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney.”

Shares of BA were up by 4.3% and closed at $217.47 on Feb. 19. (See Boeing stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 19, Benchmark Co. analyst Josh Sullivan lowered BA’s price target from $290 to $270 (24.2% upside), citing “the extended nature of the commercial air traffic recovery.”

Sullivan, however, stuck to his Buy rating on the stock as he believes that while cash generation could be “challenging” for the company in FY21, it could be “improving.” He expects positive cash generation from 2022 onwards.

Overall, analysts are sidelined on the stock with a Hold consensus rating. That’s based on 9 analysts recommending a Buy, 8 analysts suggesting a Hold and 4 analysts recommending a Sell. The average analyst price target of $234.95 implies 8% upside potential to current levels.

Related News:
Uber Suffers Blow As UK Court Says Drivers Entitled To Worker Rights – Report
IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report
Novavax Inks Gavi Supply Agreement For 1.1B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • New crisis for Boeing as aircraft grounded in US and Japan – live updates

    Aircraft grounded in US and Japan over engine failures Darling warns Sunak off tax raid FTSE 100 falls Pound briefly dips below $1.40 Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Costs are rising for Europe's disinformation war on vaccine science Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Boeing 777s grounded around the world after FAA order following Denver engine failure

    Boeing says all 777s with same engine type as in the United incident should be grounded until an investigation is complete

  • Plane Debris Rains Down on Dutch Town After Engine Catches Fire

    Debris from a passing Boeing 747 airplane plummeted onto the Dutch town of Meerssen, close to Maastricht, on February 20, after one of the plane’s engines caught fire, officials said.The public safety authority for the South Limburg region said two people were injured, including one who was taken to hospital, and several cars and houses were damaged by metal parts that fell from the cargo plane.This footage shows emergency services who responded to the scene on Sint Josephstraat in Meersen, where multiple parts were found, including one that landed on the roof of a car.The airplane had just departed Maastricht Aachen Airport when the engine trouble occurred, but continued to Liege where it landed safely, officials said.Police asked that residents not move any debris, so that authorities can carry out accurate damage assessments.According to the local news photographer who shot this footage, and the 1Limburg news site, a child was injured when he picked up a piece of hot debris and was burned. Credit: Wat is Loos in Mestreech? via Storyful

  • FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency

    United Airlines Flight 328 had to make an emergency landing Saturday after its right engine blew apart just after takeoff.

  • United grounds 777s as FAA orders probe into Colorado engine failure

    UA328 flight made emergency landing back in Denver after engine failure

  • United Airlines Grounds 24 Boeing 777s After Plane Suffers Engine Failure

    The airline said safety remained its “highest priority” and that it was working closely with federal investigators.

  • Three dead in Louisiana gun store shooting

    Three people were killed in a shootout at a gun store at a suburb in New Orleans on Saturday. Local officials were called to the scene at Metarie, Louisiana, and said there had been one initial shooter, who killed two victims inside the store.Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said other people inside the shop also opened fire in response to the shooting."From what I understand, I have multiple shooters here at this location that were either customers, employees or individuals here at the location itself. We have a total of three deceased, including the two that were inside."Lopinto said that two more people were injured, but are in a nearby hospital and should recover.He also added that the shooter was among the dead. Metarie is about five miles from New Orleans' famous French Quarter.

  • Boeing 777s grounded after Denver engine failure

    United Airlines and Japan's two main airlines have already suspended 56 planes with the same engine.

  • Activist investors nominate nine directors to Kohl's board: WSJ

    Investors including Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, and 4010 Capital LLC had earlier this year nominated nine people to its now-12-person board, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. These activist investors are calling on Kohl's to take a range of actions, including adding directors with retail experience who can work with Michelle Gass, the company's CEO.

  • Exclusive: India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC - sources

    India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border. The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.

  • World shares sink as bond yields, commodities surge

    World shares sank on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation battered bonds and boosted commodities, while rising real yields made equity valuations look more stretched in comparison. MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.4% after the start of European trade. Bonds have been bruised by the prospect of a stronger economic recovery and greater borrowing as President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package progresses.

  • About 1,000 Finance Firms Eyeing Post-Brexit Outposts in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Around 1,000 European Union finance firms are expected to open their first offices in the U.K. after losing their passporting rights because of Brexit.Roughly two-thirds of the 1,500 money managers, payment firms and insurers that have applied for regulatory permission to continue operating in the U.K. previously had no physical operations in Britain, according to Financial Conduct Authority records obtained by Bovill, a financial consultancy.The firms “were operating on a services passport prior to Brexit, which means they did not have a permanent office in the U.K.,” said Ed O’Bree, partner at Bovill. “These firms are therefore likely to invest in real estate and professional services advice as they set up a U.K. office for the first time.”Irish, French and German companies together accounted for 584 of the 1,500 applications for authorization to do business in the U.K. Cyprus, which is a popular venue for trading platforms, was the next most common, with 151. The data show 100 retail and wholesale banks seeking to increase their presence in the U.K., as well as over 400 firms in the insurance industry.The numbers are in line with data from early last year when Bovill first published the data on firms. The influx is a potential boon to Britain’s finance sector, whose decades-long dominance of European finance is under threat after Brexit.This year, London lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock, traders have shifted interest-rate swaps out of the U.K. and the relocation of bankers into the bloc continues.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • 'We could be approaching herd immunity': Epidemiologist on coronavirus pandemic

    As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dramatically declines, Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, says it’s “possible” we’re approaching herd immunity.

  • Gold off seven-month low as dollar weakness outweighs firmer yields

    Gold prices gained on Monday after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session, as support from a weaker dollar eclipsed pressure from firmer Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,791.50 per ounce by 0733 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 on Friday. "The dollar coming off is helping to negate the rise in yields," Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank said, adding "gold is in a weird place... while there's clearly a need for inflation hedging, firming risk sentiment has pressured gold".

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

    Boeing Co urged airlines to suspend the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend after U.S. regulators announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use while considering further action. The moves involving Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777's right engine failed on Saturday, scattering its protective outer casing over a residential area. United said the next day it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes, hours before Boeing's announcement.

  • Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.