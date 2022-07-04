Boeing Rues US-China Trade War as Airbus Wins $37 Billion Deal

Anurag Kotoky and Julie Johnsson
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A giant aviation deal from China on Friday underscored how trade tension between Washington and Beijing can impact individual companies, with Boeing Co. left looking on as rival Airbus SE scooped up orders worth at least $37 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s top three airlines ordered almost 300 Airbus jets -- one of the European planemaker’s biggest ever single-day deals -- in the first major acquisitions since pandemic restrictions isolated the world’s second-largest economy. Such deals tend to be made during state visits or at big industry events, making the timing unusual -- the Farnborough International Airshow doesn’t start until July 18.

“It is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain US aircraft exports,” a Boeing spokesperson said, adding that sales to China historically support tens of thousands of American jobs.

China is a key market for Boeing’s 737 family of jets and Airbus’s A320s, mainstays of modern commercial aviation. Relations between China and the West have become increasingly strained in recent years, particularly with the US as a trade war erupted and widespread tariffs were imposed by both sides. Boeing is America’s biggest exporter.

In response to Boeing’s comments, an editorial in the Chinese state-run Global Times said the order was a “normal business transaction” and that aviation was a key plank of China-Europe economic and trade cooperation. It said the deal was potentially helped by Airbus having an assembly plant in China and the weaker euro.

“It is natural for the US side to feel sour after losing the competition to Airbus,” the Global Times said. “Judging from the performance of these two companies in the global market, since 2019, Airbus has been way ahead of Boeing in terms of competing for passenger plane orders and market share.”

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts including George Ferguson wrote that Friday’s order “underscores the ongoing trade rift with the US and the travails for the 737 Max, which still isn’t flying in the Asian country. Boeing’s build rates will remain stunted without China.”

Carriers typically order aircraft years in advance due to limited manufacturing capacity, and they get discounts when they book in bulk, along with lucrative service and maintenance deals. Both Boeing and Airbus are struggling with production disruptions, partly due to supplier delays.

Airbus Presses Ahead With Plan to Boost A320 Build Rates 50%

Chinese airlines and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. have 142 unfilled orders with Boeing, including for the 737 Max, the yet-to-enter-service 777X, 787 Dreamliners and six freighter versions of 777 jets, according to the planemaker.

In the latest order, China Eastern Airlines Corp. is buying 100 A320neo narrow-body jets, while Air China Ltd. and subsidiary Shenzhen Airlines will take 96. China Southern Airlines Co., which in May removed more than 100 Boeing 737 Max jets from its near-term fleet plans, will buy 96 A320neos and lease additional planes.

China Eastern said in a statement Sunday that it is in a better position to bargain as the aviation market hasn’t fully recovered. The airline said it “obtained conditions more favorable than ever in terms of pricing and some other commercial terms.” China Southern said its board believes the concessions for its order were “comparable” with previous ones.

Shares of Chinese airlines fell Monday, extending Friday’s declines on reports that many had announced record high fuel surcharges. Air China’s Hong Kong-traded shares were the worst performers of the “Big Three” state carriers, sliding as much as 9.8%. Airbus shares rose 3% Friday, while Boeing added 2.3%.

China was the first nation to ground Boeing 737 Max jets in March 2019 following the second of two fatal crashes involving the model. Other regulators soon followed but most have since allowed the Max to fly again. It still hasn’t restarted commercial services in China.

“Boeing has complained about ‘geopolitical differences’ affecting its business, but China is not the one to blame,” the Global Times said. “If there is any political factor in this, it can only be said that the US politicization of economic and trade issues has backfired.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire Industries

    (Bloomberg) -- Top German industries could face collapse because of cuts in the supplies of Russian natural gas, the country’s top union official warned before crisis talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz starting Monday. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Arono

  • Airbus sells 292 A320 aircraft to four Chinese airlines in a blow to Boeing, as US-China tension tips balance in European maker's favour

    Airbus has secured a bulk order for 292 of its A320 single-aisle aircraft from four Chinese airlines, as deteriorating US-China relations tipped the balance for aviation sales in the European manufacturer's favour, dealing a blow to the American rival Boeing. China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines are the four carriers buying the aircraft, Xinhua News Agency said. Details of how the bulk order would be allocated, and the price paid for each aircraft, wer

  • Ukrainian army regains control of 1,000 locations from Russian invasion forces – Zelenskyy

    Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated more than 1,000 cities, towns and villages so far that fell under the control of Russian invasion forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation on July 2.

  • Afghan clerics' assembly urges recognition of Taliban govt

    A three-day assembly of Islamic clerics and tribal elders in the Afghan capital concluded Saturday with pledges of support for the Taliban and calls on the international community to recognize the country's Taliban-led government. The meeting in Kabul was tailored along the lines of Afghanistan’s traditional Loya Jirgas — regular councils of elders, leaders and prominent figures meant to deliberate Afghan policy issues. Women were not allowed to attend, unlike the last Loya Jirga that was held under the previous, U.S.-backed government.

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Defaults on $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. missed payment on a $1 billion dollar note due Sunday, its first default on a public bond after months of mounting stress. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Choru

  • Zelensky vows to return to fight Russia in Lysychansk after withdrawal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Sunday that Ukrainian forces would regroup and return to fight Russian troops in Lysychansk after withdrawing from the city over the weekend. In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelensky added that the latest supply of modern weapons coming from the West would aid them greatly. “And if the command…

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • 89 athletes and coaches killed in the war since 24 February Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 21:45 Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine, 89 athletes and coaches have been killed in Ukraine. Another 13 have been captured by Russia.

  • NATO formally invites Sweden, Finland; US will expand European military presence: June 29 recap

    As NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to its alliance, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would boost its military presence in eastern Europe.

  • Total Global Recoverable Oil Reserves Are Falling At An Alarming Rate

    New research from Rystad Energy shows a sizeable drop in global recoverable oil reserves in 2022, a situation that could have serious consequences for energy security

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows files for U.S. bankruptcy

    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, according to a court filing in the Southern District of New York on Friday.

  • Several eastern Chinese areas in mass COVID testing to curb new waves of infections

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass COVID-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections while recovering from impact of the spring outbreaks that hit Beijing and Shanghai. China continues to demand local authorities detect and contain new infections as soon as possible in its "dynamic COVID zero" strategy, although it has warned against expanding strict curbs unnecessarily as it struggles to revive the economy.

  • Bruised Emerging Markets Are Battle-Ready for a US Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are well positioned to stare down a US recession and may even be able to lure investors their way.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AThat’s the message from money managers includin

  • England's Broad concedes new record of 35 runs in a Test over

    England great Stuart Broad set a new if unwanted record by conceding 35 runs in a Test over, against India at Edgbaston on Saturday.

  • Ryan Lochte’s Olympic silver and bronze medals up for auction

    All of swimmer Ryan Lochte's Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction.

  • BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

    A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in a country setting global pop-culture trends while facing a decades old Cold War threat. Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea. Over the years particular categories of men have won exemptions - either allowed to put off service for a certain time or allowed to do shorter service - including men who win a medal at the Olympics or Asian Games and classical musicians and dancers who win a top prize at certain competitions.

  • The Disconnect Between Tesla's Business and Stock Price Continues to Grow Wider

    The macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop has weighed down the stock market since the start of 2022. Whether it's surging inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, or negative side effects from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stocks have been absolutely pounded of late. The sell-off has created many wonderful buying opportunities for prudent investors, however.

  • Boeing and 7 More Industrial Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    The second quarter was brutal for stocks. But the drops have left several industrial shares looking attractive, at least according to the Street.

  • Israel says it will test bullet that killed reporter, Palestinians disagree

    JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israel said on Sunday it would test a bullet that killed a Palestinian-American journalist to determine whether one of its soldiers shot her and said a U.S. observer would be present. The Palestinians, who on Saturday handed over the bullet to a U.S. security coordinator, said they had been assured that Israel would not take part in the ballistics. The death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, and feuding between the sides as to the circumstances, have overshadowed a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden due this month.