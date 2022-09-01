Boeing sees Indian airlines raising capacity by 25% over next year

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai
Aditi Shah
·2 min read

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Planemaker Boeing Co expects Indian airlines to boost their capacity by at least 25% over the next year as demand rebounds quickly in the world's fastest-growing major market, an executive said on Thursday.

"We are forecasting airlines to rebound quickly and add 25-plus percent annual seats back into the market," Dave Schulte, the managing director for regional marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters.

In the longer term, Boeing expects an annual capacity increase of 7% in India, outpacing other top high-growth markets, he added.

Indian skies are dominated by low-cost carriers (LCCs) including IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst and AirAsia India, with the majority of them operating Airbus narrowbody planes.

Boeing dominates India's widebody market but fare wars and high costs have led to casualties among full-service carriers, including Kingfisher Airlines in 2012 and Jet Airways in 2019, making LCCs and Airbus even more dominant.

But India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air and new owners Tata and Sons at Air India and the Jalan-Kalrock consortium at Jet Airways are giving the U.S. planemaker hope of clawing back share in the Indian market as they eye more plane orders.

Akasa has 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes on order.

Boeing's biggest customer in India, SpiceJet, said on Wednesday it plans to induct more MAX planes in its fleet even as it struggles to make timely payments to vendors and lessors, prompting some of them to deregister and take back planes.

The loss-making airline has 155 MAX jets on order but has been slow in adding planes to its fleet even after the aircraft was cleared for flying by the country's aviation regulator last year following a global ban sparked by two deadly crashes.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Pernod Ricard sees good start to Q1 after results beat forecast

    PARIS (Reuters) -Pernod Ricard reported forecast-beating annual results on Thursday, helped by price increases as the French spirits group benefited, like its rival Diageo, from drinkers trading up to more expensive spirits. Pernod Ricard shares were off 1% at 181.65 euros. Brokerage Jefferies said in a note that the message on the first quarter was reassuring, but noted there was no specific profit guidance for fiscal year 2023.

  • City of London Sees Potential in Liz Truss’s ‘Radical’ Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysAfter an international career in finance, a rapid political rise and high profile as chancellor of the exchequer during the pandemic, Rishi Sunak must have expected t

  • UK House Prices Rise More Than Forecast But Slowdown Anticipated

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysUK house prices rose more than expected in August, with estate agents reporting only a modest slowdown in the market despite the cost of living crisis.Nationwide Buil

  • Indonesia inflation eases in Aug, but pressure seen from fuel price hike

    Indonesia's inflation rate eased more than expected in August, official data showed on Thursday, but economists said the rate is set to accelerate and more interest rate increases are likely amid expectation of a fuel price hike. President Joko Widodo has been considering raising subsidised fuel prices to curb ballooning energy subsidies amid high global oil prices and a depreciating rupiah. A drop in some food prices saw Indonesia's inflation ease to 4.69% in August from 4.94% a month prior, data by Statistics Indonesia showed.

  • CA Court of Appeals upholds ruling disqualifying SLO County DA from prosecuting Tianna Arata case

    CA Court of Appeals upholds ruling disqualifying SLO County DA from prosecuting Tianna Arata case

  • Japan warns against volatility as yen slumps to 24-year low

    Japan is watching currency moves with a "high sense of urgency" as rapid exchange-rate moves are undesirable, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday, in the wake of the yen's slump to a fresh 24-year low. "Currency market volatility is heightening recently," the official told reporters. "Sudden exchange-rate fluctuations are not desirable."

  • U.S. Army grounds Boeing-made Chinook helicopters fleet

    Planemaker Boeing Co makes the heavy-lift Chinook helicopters that supports disaster relief operations and medical evacuation. "The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said.

  • Canada's Q2 GDP growth lags expectations; contraction seen in July

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian economic growth lagged in the second quarter and most likely dipped into negative territory in July, data showed on Wednesday, signaling the economy may be cooling more quickly than expected ahead of a rate decision next week. Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said, short of the Bank of Canada's forecast for 4.0% and well below analyst forecasts of 4.4%. Real GDP edged down 0.1% in July, Statscan said in an advance estimate, reversing June's gain of 0.1%.

  • Baker Hughes (BKR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Baker Hughes (BKR) closed at $25.26, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day.

  • India's manufacturing growth stayed strong in August, inflation eases

    Factory activity in India grew robustly again in August as an improvement in demand and easing input cost inflation boosted output and buoyed business confidence, a private survey showed. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global dipped slightly to 56.2 in August from 56.4 in July, but stayed above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for the 14th straight month. "This robust performance was complemented by a fourth successive monthly slowdown in the rate of input cost inflation, which slipped to the lowest in a year amid softer pressures from commodity prices," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • India's NDTV says stake sale to Adani needs nod from tax authorities

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -New Delhi Television Ltd said a major stake sale by its founders to Adani group would require clearance from India's tax authorities, adding another hurdle to the conglomerate's bid to take control of the popular news network. The income tax department in 2017 provisionally barred the founders - Prannoy and Radhika Roy - from selling a part of their stake as part of a reassessment of their taxes, NDTV said in an exchange filing late on Wednesday . NDTV and Adani have locked horns in public after the conglomerate, run by India's richest man, Gautam Adani, last week unveiled plans to control a majority stake in the news network, seen as bastion of independent media.

  • Retail Stocks Survived a Brutal Earnings Season. There’s More Trouble Ahead.

    The group had a surprisingly good August, but high inventories point to more problems over the remainder of the year.

  • US Navy Says It Foiled Iranian Attempt to Capture Sea Drone

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Navy said it thwarted an attempt by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to capture an unmanned American vessel in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, as tensions persist despite efforts by the countries to resolve their deadlock over restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Go

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Halts Gas Supply to French Utility Engie

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reported heavy fighting as it started an offensive in the region around Kherson, a river port that was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces at the start of the war. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal

  • Pernod Ricard to buy back up to $754 million in shares after profit, sales jump

    The company said that sales in all regions grew double digit, including 12% growth in the Americas and 19% in Europe.

  • Southwest Airlines Pilot Reprimands Passenger Who AirDropped Nudes On Board

    Some people don’t know how to act on a plane, and a Southwest Airlines pilot vocalized his displeasure with an unknown passenger on board a flight to Cabo.

  • A YouTuber dropped a $300,000 Mercedes-Benz truck through the roof of a house in a series of extreme stunts designed to test how tough it is, according to a video

    YouTuber WhistlinDiesel posted three videos extreme-testing a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, appearing to use a crane to drop it on the roof of a house.

  • Toyota Readies Tesla Model 3 Fighter

    The Toyota bZ3 is the electric Camry many have been waiting for, but will Toyota actually offer it stateside?

  • Truck spills 150,000 tomatoes causing California crash

    Four people are injured after a truck overturns across a major motorway causing seven cars to crash.

  • Eddie's Classic Collection Explored

    This ridiculous gathering of American vintage automobiles is a jaw-dropping sight for nearly any enthusiast.