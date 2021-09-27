Boeing showcases eco-friendly tech as industry faces pressure

FILE PHOTO: An Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX 9 cockpit, part of the new airplanes incorporated to its fleet, is pictured at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City
Eric M. Johnson
·2 min read

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co showcased efforts to boost efficiency in its aircraft on Monday, a week after rival Airbus staged a similar conference, as global aviation faces growing political pressure to cut emissions and demands by environmental groups for curbs to air travel.

The U.S. planemaker is just one of many companies in the industry playing up its efforts to make its products more environmentally friendly, though there is debate over the speed at which new technology will be adopted.

Boeing's event at its flight test hangar in Seattle was anchored by an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 flying demonstrator equipped with potential upgrades like a drag-reducing warning light and cabin sidewalls made from recycled carbon fiber.

"Many of our improvements come with a lot of small things at once," Boeing Vice President of Product Development Mike Sinnett told Boeing employees, industry and government officials and media gathered inside the building.

Aviation produces up to 3% of man-made CO2 emissions and 12% of CO2 from transport, the industry says. It has pledged to reduce net carbon emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2050.

Europe's Airbus last year announced plans to develop a hydrogen-powered airplane from 2035.

Boeing conversely has emphasized the expanded use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which are made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat, though it does not rule out generational technology leaps.

"Focusing on SAF is really important because there are thousands of airplanes already flying. The airplanes that will go into service for the next ten years have already been designed and those engines have been certified," Sinnett told reporters later.

"To have any meaningful impact we are going to have to ... expand the use of sustainable fuels," he said, calling hydrogen and other technologies "a longer-term play."

Boeing has promised that its fleet would fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030.

SAF at present accounts for only a miniscule amount of overall jet fuel use and jet engines are currently certified to run on up to 50% of the fuel.

Illustrating the scale of the challenge facing the industry, the world's two largest planemakers in 2020 delivered jets estimated to be responsible for total emissions equivalent to 600 million tonnes of CO2 over their lifetimes, a figure dampened by lower deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing's 737 MAX 9 ecoDemonstrator, the latest configuration in a decade-old test program, is set to fly to Glasgow ahead of a United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, a person familiar with the plan said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman cuts China GDP growth forecast on energy supply crunch

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs has cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8%, from 8.2%, as energy shortages and deep industrial output cuts add "significant downside pressures", it said in a note on Tuesday. The power supply crunch, brought about by environmental controls, supply constraints and soaring prices, has forced industries throughout the country to cut production, and left several provinces scrambling to guarantee electricity and heating for residents. Goldman Sachs estimated that as much as 44% of China's industrial activity has been affected, leading to a 1-percentage point decline in annualised GDP growth in the third quarter, and a 2-percentage point cut from October to December, it said.

  • Crypto platforms begin cutting off Chinese users after government declares transactions illegal

    Cryptocurrency exchanges have begun cutting off their platforms to Chinese users after the country announced an aggressive crackdown on the digital assets last week.

  • 'Does this make sense?' Winds in Jupiter's great red spot are speeding up, now over 400 mph

    The biggest storm in our solar system is getting wilder: Winds in Jupiter's great red spot are getting faster, astronomers reported in a new study.

  • Ever wonder where your drinking water comes from? A reader asked and we answer

    L.A. pumps its local groundwater, but other water sources are important for replenishing the supply.

  • Review: Nick Cannon gets a hyperactive, bumpy start to new syndicated talk show

    Nick Cannon, host of 'The Master Singer,' turns his personality up to an 11 for his new daytime talk show, a flurry of content without much substance.

  • Ford leads $11 billion plan for electric vehicle manufacturing

    Ford is making a historic investment in electric vehicle manufacturing with an $11.4 billion plan to build a new EV assembly plant and at least three battery factories, employing nearly 11,000 people. Why it matters: The plan is an all-in bet on the biggest transformation of the auto industry since the dawn of the horseless carriage more than a century ago. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Ford says its plan is the company's largest sing

  • China's biggest air show to display self-sufficiency drive, military prowess

    China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West. The normally biennial Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, will be a mostly domestic affair because of tight quarantine rules. "The fact that Airshow China is happening at all, when the global air show calendar has been pretty disrupted, allows China to show it has returned to post-COVID normalcy," said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

  • Scientist at work: Trapping urban coyotes to see if they can be 'hazed' away from human neighborhoods

    A sedated coyote about to be released with a tracking collar in greater Los Angeles. Niamh Quinn, CC BY-SAAfter weeks of sleepless nights spent scrutinizing grainy images relayed from our remote cameras, mostly of waving grass and tumbling leaves, finally, there it is. A live coyote with a loop around it’s neck. On October 8, 2019, my colleagues and I caught the first member of the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources pack, #19CU001. We captured, collared and released this

  • China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects - Caixin

    Several local governments in China have set up special custodian accounts for property projects of its most indebted developer, Evergrande, to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted, media outlet Caixin said. Reeling under $305 billion of debt, Evergrande missed a payment deadline on a dollar bond last week, and its silence on the matter has set global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when a 30-day grace period ends. The special accounts have been set up since late August in at least eight provinces where Evergrande has the most unfinished projects, the Chinese outlet said on Sunday, citing a source close to the developer's management team.

  • Ford, SK to invest $11.4 billion to add electric F-150 plant, three battery factories

    Ford Motor Co and its Korean battery partner SK Innovation will invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States, accelerating the U.S. automaker's push into electric vehicles. Ford said on Monday it now expects to have 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030, up from its prior forecast of 40%. The companies intend to create nearly 11,000 jobs by opening assembly and battery plants in Stanton, Tennessee, and two additional battery factories in Glendale, Kentucky, as part of Ford's previously announced plan to spend more than $30 billion through 2030 on electrification, Ford said.

  • Under 40? Expect an 'unprecedented' life of extreme heat waves, droughts and floods

    A study shows stark intergenerational inequities across the board, but the researchers say climate change will affect children in developing countries even more acutely.

  • Ways and Means Committee adds a federal Auto-IRA program to $3.5 trillion package

    A nationwide retirement program combined with an enhanced Savers Credit would really help lower-paid workers save for retirement. The House Ways and Means Committee has included Auto-IRAs in the $3.5-trillion health, education, and climate bill. Who knows what will eventually get passed, but this addition is a big step forward on the journey to make sure that all Americans are covered by a retirement plan at work.

  • China Box Office Slows to a Crawl With $25 Million Weekend

    China’s box office slowed to one of its lowest points of the year this week, bringing in a total of just $24.6 million over the three-day weekend, the last before the break-out of patriotic National Day holiday blockbusters arriving Sept. 30, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That leaves China’s $5.3 billion year-to-date box […]

  • Anthony Scaramucci says people claiming big institutions are keen on crypto aren't being totally honest

    The Skybridge Capital boss said he thinks only 10% of financial institutions are getting involved in crypto, but are driving a "feeding frenzy."

  • Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

    An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had "crossed unfathomable lines" by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom. In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained "deeply disturbing allegations" that "magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately." The New York Times documentary "Controlling Britney Spears" featured a former employee of a security firm hired by Jamie Spears who said he monitored the singer's phone calls and text messages, including some with her previous lawyer.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as investors eye DC votes

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown and advance a bevy of new measures.

  • This 3,000-room Las Vegas hotel was sold in a $5.65B deal, to be operated by MGM Resorts

    The owner of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is selling the 3,000-room hotel in a $5.65 billion deal with a partnership that plans to contract with MGM Resorts International.

  • Grizzly bear trail-cam appearance both awesome and terrifying

    A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Underwater Utah ghost town hidden for 64 years is uncovered by drought. Take a look

    The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.