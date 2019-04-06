Boeing to slow production of 737 Max as it continues working on software fix

Boeing said that it will slow the production of its 737 Max jetliner as it works on the software update that it says will prevent the "erroneous activation'' of the maneuvering system that is being blamed for two crashes that killed nearly 350 people.

In the wake of the jets being grounded worldwide following the crash of Ethiopian Flight 302 last month, Boeing will cut 737 Max production to 42 from 52 jets per month beginning in mid-April, the aviation company said. But there will be no layoffs as a result of the reduced schedule.

The announcement follows CEO Dennis Muilenburg's acknowledgment Thursday that faulty sensor reading into the system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS, appears to be the cause of the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed 157 on March 10. The accident was similar to the crash of a Lion Air flight in October in Indonesia that killed all 189, apparently due to the same cause.

A preliminary report issued Thursday said the crew of the Ethiopian jet performed all procedures recommended by Boeing but could not gain control of the doomed aircraft.

MCAS is meant to keep the plane from pitching up, an issue due to heavier engines on the model that are placed farther forward than in previous versions. But the false readings from an angle-of-attack sensor kept pushing down the plane's nose in both crashes even as pilots fought to keep the jet in the air, resulting in the crashes.

"We have the responsibility to eliminate this risk, and we know how to do it,'' the company said in a statement Friday. "As part of this effort, we're making progress on the 737 Max software update that will prevent accidents like these from ever happening again.''

Boeing also announced it is creating a special board committee to review airplane design and development.

Though “a chain of events’’ led to the accidents, Boeing said in its statement Friday that “a common chain link’’ was the activation of MCAS.

The 737 Max, the most recent iteration of Boeing's 737 jet that dates to the 1960s, is considered critical to the company. As of February, Boeing said it had 4,636 Max jets on order.

If the production slowdown is short-lived, Boeing could make up ground financially later in the year, says Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst with the Teal Group.

Meanwhile, he doubts that "airlines will feel much of an impact ... They will continue to lease aircraft instead.''

But travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt thinks the future for Boeing and the airlines who were buying the MAX may be more ominous.

"Besides fixing the 737 MAX’s software problems, and getting the fix certified by the FAA and other safety authorities, Boeing has to assure airlines that have ordered the 737 MAX that it is still a good aircraft,'' he says, noting that those carriers may lose revenue if they have to substitute smaller less fuel-efficient jets for the MAX planes.

"But Boeing’s biggest challenge... is regaining the confidence of the traveling public and the general public,'' Harteveldt says. "For perhaps the first time in its history, Boeing’s name is now stained.''

Boeing shares closed at $391.93, down $3.93. In after-hours after news of the production cut, they slipped another $8.98, or 2.3%, to $382.85.

