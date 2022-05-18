Boeing Starliner capsule poised for high-stakes flight

William Harwood
·6 min read

An Atlas 5 rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner crew capsule was mounted on its seaside launch stand Wednesday, setting the stage for blastoff Thursday on the company's third attempt to complete an unpiloted test flight to the International Space Station.

Software glitches spoiled the Starliner's debut test flight in December 2019, preventing an autonomous rendezvous and docking with the International Space Station, and corroded valves derailed a planned reflight last August.

But Boeing and NASA say they're finally ready for another try, and the United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 was rolled out of its processing facility and mounted atop pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, clearing the way for takeoff at 6:54 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters predicted a 70% chance of good weather.

Boeing's Starliner capsule, perched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket, was hauled to the launch pad Wednesday, setting the stage for blastoff Thursday on a high-stakes test flight to the International Space Station. / Credit: United Launch Alliance
Boeing's Starliner capsule, perched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket, was hauled to the launch pad Wednesday, setting the stage for blastoff Thursday on a high-stakes test flight to the International Space Station. / Credit: United Launch Alliance

If all goes well, the unpiloted Starliner capsule will carry out a 24-hour rendezvous, guiding itself to a docking at the space station's forward port around 7:10 p.m. Friday. On board: about 500 pounds of crew supplies and equipment, along with an instrumented astronaut mannequin dubbed "Rosie the Rocketeer."

Asking about his confidence in Boeing and the Starliner's readiness for flight after a string of frustrating setbacks, astronaut Butch Wilmore, who has been in training to fly aboard a Starliner, said "we wouldn't be here right now if we weren't confident, confident that this would be a successful mission."

"There are always unknown unknowns, that's what historically has always gotten us, right? It's those things that we don't know about and we don't expect," he said. But given the exhaustive testing and analysis that's gone into correcting past problems with the Starliner, he said, "we're ready, the spacecraft is ready, these teams are ready."

The flight plan calls for the capsule to spend five days attached to the lab complex before returning to Earth for a parachute-assisted landing May 25 at White Sands, New Mexico. Assuming no major problems, Boeing and NASA hope to launch an astronaut crew to the station on a piloted test flight before the end of the year.

It's been a long time coming.

In 2014, NASA awarded Boeing a $4.2 billion contract to build the Starliner while SpaceX won a $2.6 billion contract to build Crew Dragon spacecraft. The goal was to re-establish U.S. human space flight capability in the wake of the space shuttle's 2011 retirement, ending NASA's sole reliance on Russia for astronaut ferry flights to the space station.

An artist's impression of a Boeing Starliner capsule moving in for docking at the International Space Station. / Credit: Boeing
An artist's impression of a Boeing Starliner capsule moving in for docking at the International Space Station. / Credit: Boeing

Like Boeing, SpaceX carried out an unpiloted test flight of its Crew Dragon capsule in 2019 and went on to launch two astronauts to the space station in May 2020. Since then, the company has launched four operational NASA crew rotation flights to the ISS, one commercial visit to the outpost and a privately chartered flight to low-Earth orbit.

Highlighting a blistering launch pace, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink internet satellites from nearby pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday morning, a few hours before the Atlas 5 rollout. It was the company's 155th Falcon 9 flight, the 21st so far this year and the fourth this month alone.

SpaceX has helped NASA end its post-shuttle reliance on Russian Soyuz spacecraft for transportation to and from the space station. But agency managers are anxious for Boeing to begin operational crew rotation flights as soon as possible to provide assured access to space in the event problems that might temporarily ground either launch system.

"More is better, we can't have all of our eggs in one basket," veteran astronaut Mike Fincke, who's also trained to fly aboard a Starliner, said in an interview with CBS News.

"Something could go on with SpaceX, they could have a glitch with a Falcon 9, they're launching them all the time, and that could delay us ... getting back and forth to the International Space Station."

Having a second provider, he said, "gives us a robust capability so if one isn't working, we've got the other one."

A few hours before the Atlas 5 was rolled to its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from a nearby Kennedy Space Center pad, boosting 53 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News
A few hours before the Atlas 5 was rolled to its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from a nearby Kennedy Space Center pad, boosting 53 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, said the agency's long-term plan is one crew flight per year for Boeing and one for SpaceX.

"The plan is to have the (Starliner) orbit flight test and collect the data from that and review it, then we'll go move into the crewed flight test for Boeing," he said. "Once we do those two flight tests, we'll move into the final certification. And then at that point, we'll assign Starliner to the soonest post-certification mission that we can."

Despite a significantly larger contract and many decades of experience building space hardware, Boeing has had a surprisingly tough time getting the Starliner to the space station.

The capsule's initial test flight in 2019 was marred by software glitches, including one that prevented the spacecraft's flight computer from loading the correct launch time and trouble with radio reception that prevented flight controllers from quickly correcting the problem. Mis-timed thruster firings prevented rendezvous and docking with the space station.

Those problems and others were resolved after the capsule's return to Earth and Boeing geared up for a reflight last August, at its own expense, to put the fixes to the test. But at the last minute, engineers discovered valves in the capsule's propulsion system had jammed due to internal corrosion.

After attempting to troubleshoot at the pad, mission managers were forced to haul the Starliner back to its processing hangar for extensive inspections and analyses to pin down the cause of the corrosion and implement systems to prevent such problems in the future.

As it turned out, unexpected water intrusion in the valves, the presumed result of high humidity and stormy weather at the launch pad, triggered a chemical reaction with propellants that caused corrosion buildups, preventing multiple valves from working as required.

Company engineers are still assessing a possible redesign of the valves, but in the meantime gaseous nitrogen is flowing through the thruster pods to keep them dry, seals have been added to wiring to further isolate the hardware and the valves have been regularly opened and closed to verify performance.

"NASA's sure, Boeing's very confident that we're going to have a successful mission," Fincke told reporters. "If for some reason it wasn't, then we'll have to re-gather and go from there."

"But ... we have a great team that's really gone through this with a fine-tooth comb," Fincke said. "So we're looking forward to a good launch and a good docking to the International Space Station."

MoneyWatch: Is the U.S. heading for another recession?

Stunt couple lit on fire during wedding

DHS bulletin warns of violent threats related to abortion rights debate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA set for Boeing's Starliner uncrewed space capsule test

    NASA astronauts and officials on Wednesday said Boeing Co's Starliner space capsule is ready for its uncrewed launch this week to the International Space Station, a long-delayed test mission meant to demonstrate the aerospace giant can safely fly humans in space. Boeing's CST-100 Starliner capsule, a gumdrop-shaped astronaut pod, has experienced multiple setbacks in recent years. At 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) on Thursday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Starliner is set to make another attempt at launching to the space station without any astronauts aboard, aiming to provide Boeing a much-needed success as the company strives to climb out of successive crises in its jetliner business and elsewhere in its space and defense unit.

  • NASA, Boeing prepare for uncrewed test flight

    NASA and Boeing hold a pre-launch press conference before launching a crew capsule to the International Space Station later this week. (May 17)

  • Without a lucky break from the weather, NASA will lose a Mars mission this year

    As its power dwindles, NASA's InSight lander will soon end its hunt for marsquakes.

  • Pugs cannot be considered "a typical dog" due to dire health issues, study finds

    Because pugs are at an increased risk of developing dozens of disorders, a new study said they can no longer be considered a typical dog.

  • U.S. unlikely to extend Russian debt payment licence, Treasury's Yellen says

    The United States is unlikely to extend a soon-to-expire licence that allows Russia to pay U.S. bondholders, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, which could put Moscow closer to defaulting on its debt. Russia has so far managed to make its international bond payments even though Western sanctions ban transactions with Russia's finance ministry, central bank or national wealth fund.

  • Preparation for upcoming Boeing Starliner launch continues

    Preparation for upcoming Boeing Starliner launch continues

  • Rain brings relief to crews battling New Mexico’s largest-ever wildfire

    Lightning sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest Monday but the thunderstorms brought welcome rain to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico and is now the state's largest in recorded history.

  • Weather looks OK for back-to-back SpaceX and ULA launches this week

    Conditions look favorable for the Space Coast's next slate of back-to-back launches flying from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral this week.

  • With fleet of cars ready, Byron, No. 24 team have 'just go race' mantra

    Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is already in the midst of what appears to be a breakout season, earning two wins in the opening 13 races and being within a lap and a half of a third at Darlington Raceway. With his fleet of Next Gen No. 24 Chevrolets built up, he may get even […]

  • Ukraine to swap 52 wounded soldiers after their health condition stabilizes, says Ukraine's Deputy PM Vereshchuk

    Ukraine will exchange 52 wounded soldiers from the Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol after their health condition stabilizes, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post on May 17.

  • Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites

    HERZLIYA, Israel (Reuters) -Iran is working on advanced uranium centrifuges at new underground sites being built near its Natanz nuclear plant, Israel's defence minister said on Tuesday, giving figures that appeared to go beyond those published by a U.N. watchdog. "Iran is making an effort to complete the manufacturing and installation of 1,000 additional advanced IR6 centrifuges in its nuclear facilities, including new facilities being built at underground sites abutting Natanz," Defence Minister Benny Gantz said in a speech at Reichman University near Tel Aviv.

  • Biden's burdens grow: Sagging global economy adds to US woes

    As President Joe Biden embarks for Asia on Thursday, he's facing a new risk at home for the economy and his Democratic Party: a global slowdown caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic shutting down Chinese cities and factories. The world economy can't cast U.S. ballots. It's an additional challenge that highlights the steep climb for Biden, whose approval ratings have plunged as prices for everyday goods in the U.S. have soared.

  • Boeing plans job fair in downtown Montgomery

    The company says it's looking for people who can work virtually, as well as people who can relocate.

  • Why Boeing and Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Tuesday, airline stocks got a lift after United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) said that so far, at least, demand is holding up well in the face of rising inflation. Shares of United, American Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell about 5%, and planemaker Boeing (NYSE: BA) also traded down by a similar amount. As I said yesterday, these are volatile times to be investing in airline stocks.

  • NASA discusses uncrewed capsule mission

    NASA officials hold press briefing ahead of a planned uncrewed test flight that will send a capsule to the International Space Station; launch is on track. (May 18)

  • Mandy Moore on ‘This Is Us’ Goodbye Episode: “What Is More Poetic Than That?”

    [This episode contains major spoilers to the May 17 episode of NBC’s This Is Us, “The Train.”] “The end is not sad. It’s just the start of the next incredibly beautiful thing.” This Is Us viewers will, hopefully, find comfort in those wise words after the penultimate episode said goodbye to the Pearson family matriarch, […]

  • NASA investigates another space helmet water leak

    While not as serious as a potentially life-threatening 2013 incident, NASA is taking no chances with the station's aging spacesuits.

  • What’s a fanaloka? Nashville Zoo celebrates first one ever born in the US

    Watch a video of the adorable baby snuggling with a big teddy bear at the zoo’s veterinary center.

  • Top Gun: Maverick: Fanboy

    After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R

  • ‘This Is Us’ Farewell to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Scores Second-Highest Ratings of Final Season

    “This Is Us” said goodbye to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson Tuesday — and so did many, many NBC viewers. The second-to-last episode of the Dan Fogelman-created family drama drew a 0.95 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.3 million viewers, according to Live + Same Day ratings from Nielsen. That is the second-highest […]