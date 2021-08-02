Boeing Starliner capsule readied for Tuesday launch

William Harwood
·2 min read

An Atlas 5 rocket was hauled back to its seaside firing stand Monday for launch Tuesday on a flight to boost Boeing's Starliner crew capsule into orbit for a second unpiloted test. It aims to finally prove the commercial ferry ship is ready to carry astronauts.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 is scheduled for blast off from launch complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:20 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, setting up a docking at the International Space Station Wednesday around 1:37 p.m. Forecasters are predicting a 60% chance of acceptable launch weather.

Boeing, ULA and NASA had hoped to launch the mission last Friday. But the day before, shortly after a Russian laboratory docked at the space station, a software error aboard the newly-arrived module led to unexpected thruster firings that pushed the station out of its normal orientation.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying Boeing&#39;s Starliner astronaut capsule was hauled back out to the launch pad Monday for work to ready the ship for launch Tuesday on an unpiloted test flight to the International Space Station. / Credit: NASA
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule was hauled back out to the launch pad Monday for work to ready the ship for launch Tuesday on an unpiloted test flight to the International Space Station. / Credit: NASA

The alarming jet firings stopped before any harm was done and the module's propulsion system was "safed" the next day. But NASA managers already had opted to delay the Starliner flight to the next available opportunity -- Tuesday -- and the Atlas 5 was hauled back to its processing facility. It was rolled back out to the seaside pad early Monday.

Boeing and SpaceX are independently building commercially developed space taxis for NASA to end the agency's post-shuttle reliance on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft for transportation to and from the space station,

Under a $2.6 billion NASA contract, SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon spacecraft on a successful unpiloted test flight to the space station in 2019 and a piloted test flight last year. Since then, the California rocket builder has launched two operational flights carrying two long-duration crews to the outpost.

Boeing, under a $4.2 billion contract, launched its Starliner on an unpiloted test flight Dec. 20, 2019. The goal was to put the commercial crew ship through its paces, from launch through rendezvous and docking with the space station then to re-entry and landing, clearing the capsule for a piloted test flight in 2020.

But major software and communications problems prevented a rendezvous with the station and a post-flight investigation turned up a variety of other shortcomings. Boeing opted to implement a long list of recommended upgrades and modifications and to launch a second unpiloted test flight to prove the capsule is up to NASA's expectations.

"We have spent 18 months really trying to wring this vehicle out, to have a lot of confidence that this flight will be successful," said John Vollmer, manager of Boeing's commercial crew program.

"We will learn something out of this flight. There's no doubt," he added. "But we want it to be a successful flight, that the learning is something that we incorporate to make this a safer, more robust vehicle."

Zoom set to pay $85 million to settle customer privacy lawsuit

When they tied, these two Olympians decided to share a gold medal

Alabama family encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccine after son dies from virus

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

    Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking. Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard. Footage published late on Saturday showed cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opening the hatches and giving a short tour inside the Nauka module, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

  • Nigeria receives 4 million doses of covid-19 vaccines from U.S. government

    Nigeria has received 4 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States government, its health minister said on Monday, as the West African country battles a third wave of infections. Osagie Ehanire said the vaccines, which arrived on Sunday, are undergoing validation by the country's drug regulator. The U.S. government last week shipped nearly 10 million doses to two of the most populous African countries - Nigeria and South Africa.

  • Six-hour days and not much life: What Earth was like before things slowed down

    Days on Earth used to be as short as six hours and complex life was only possible when it began to spin more slowly, scientists have discovered.

  • Chinese battery giant CATL’s bet on sodium is a hedge against lithium

    A Chinese company became the first major car battery manufacturer to unveil a sodium-ion battery last week. CATL, China’s homegrown lithium-ion battery giant, counts brands like Tesla and Volkswagen among its customers, and plans to set up a supply chain for the pioneering technology by 2023. As clean energy technologies become increasingly important in the global economy, demand for critical materials like lithium, copper, nickel, and cobalt is expected to surge.

  • Tokyo Olympics Full TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything From Gymnastics To U.S.A. Women’s Volleyball – Updated

    UPDATED with schedule changes: NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. Deadline is updating this list daily from multiple official sources. See schedule below for full event listings. NBCU’s Peacock streaming service […]

  • R29 August Fashion Picks: What We’re Excited For This Month

    Although we’re still in a global pancetta (add that to the pandemic nickname list), we can console ourselves with the fact that vaccines are available, the weather still allows for outside activities, and we can dress up a bit fancier than our usual athleisure. As we step into August, the last full month of summer, we are looking forward to embracing this freedom, alongside upcoming biopics, must-have sustainable handbags, and innovative ways to wear face masks. Ahead, some of what the R29 style

  • Motor racing-Bottas handed five place grid penalty for next race

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will have a five place grid penalty at Formula One's next race in Belgium after the Finn triggered chaos and collisions on the opening lap of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The race was halted after Bottas braked late and hit the back of Lando Norris's McLaren, which then smashed into the side of Formula One leader Max Verstappen's Red Bull and wrecked the race for both. Stewards ruled Bottas caused an avoidable collision at turn one, in wet and slippery conditions, and also handed him two penalty points.

  • Murder Hornet Season Is Here and Scientists Are Flying Blind

    WSDANo horror of 2020 could top COVID-19. But “murder hornets” came close.The Asian giant hornet—a nearly 2-inch hornet native to Asia, scientifically known as the Vespa mandarinia and terrifyingly known as the “murder hornet”—was found in the U.S. for the first time in late 2019, with scientists finding the dreaded insect scattered throughout Washington’s Whatcom County last year, including a large nest. It became an icon of a hellscape time, with people across the U.S. wondering if the hornets

  • Book excerpt: "Sound of the Sea" by Cynthia Barnett

    A fascinating scientific and cultural history for anyone who's ever admired the ocean's most beautiful objects – a literal "beach read."

  • New theory: Earth's longer days kick-started oxygen growth

    Scientists have a new idea for how Earth got its oxygen: It’s because the planet slowed down and days got longer. The more continuous light the smelly microbes got, the more oxygen they produced. One of the great mysteries in science is just how Earth went from a planet with minimal oxygen to the breathable air we have now.

  • 'These skills will keep you alive': Survivalist schools see surge amid climate crisis

    "If something breaks down, if the grid drops out, all of this modern technology fails us instantaneously," instructor Shane Hobel said. "These skills will keep you alive — period."

  • Afghanistan: Street fighting rages as Taliban attack key city

    The militants are battling to take control of a provincial capital for the first time in years.

  • In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

    These two baby goats survived Turkey's wildfiresLocation: Manavgat, TurkeyFarmer Sercan Bayat lost eight of his livestock in the blazebut later found a newborn goat lying helplessafter its mother had died in the fire(SOUNDBITE) (Turkish) FARMER, SERCAN BAYAT, SAYING:"Two or three hours after the flames were put out, I saw this one on the ground. He is our baby goat now. We called him Miracle.//We found another goat amidst the wildfire. She has a baby. There you go. Miracle number two. This is our Miracle number two. Miracle suckles her mother. So our miracle has arrived. This is the fourth day of wildfires. Let's see what the future holds."The massive forest fire that swept through Bayat's villagewas one of about 100 fires across southern and western TurkeyThousands were evacuated from their homes(SOUNDBITE) (Turkish) FARMER, SERCAN BAYAT, SAYING:"I am only worried about these animals. If I had died, it wouldn't matter. Gendermarie soldiers couldn't take me away. When our village was being evacuated, I couldn't leave. I asked my parents to stay. I asked them: 'If we die here, shall we die together with them?' And they said yes. So we stayed. I wish the animals survived and I was dead instead. They are innocent creatures of God. I wish they survived."

  • Pearl Harbor families push for identification

    Families of personnel aboard the USS Arizona are concerned the U.S. military doesn’t plan to identify remains from the battleship downed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (Aug. 8)

  • Taiwan wins first-ever gold medal in badminton after defeating China's men’s doubles

    Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin will go down in history as the men’s doubles team that won Taiwan’s first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Olympics. What happened: Lee and Wang, both first-time Olympians, bested China’s third-seeded pair Liu Yuchen and Li Junhui at the Tokyo Games men’s double grand final held at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza on Saturday, according to Taipei Times.

  • Volocopter Just Completed the First Crewed eVTOL Flight in the US

    The startup's 2X model showed what it could do at AirVenture 2021 last week.

  • Crypto organizations say $28 billion tax plan in Senate infrastructure bill poses an 'imminent threat' to the industry

    Cryptocurrency organizations said Biden's multibillion tax plan included in the Senate's infrastructure bill would threaten the industry's biggest players.

  • Cuomo Urges New York Businesses to Adopt ‘Vaccine-Only Admission’

    Andrew Cuomo urged businesses in New York to adopt "vaccine-only admission" and allow entry exclusively to patrons that verify their vaccination status.

  • Ford Moving toward Build-to-Order, Away from Packed Dealer Lots

    'I know we're wasting money on incentives,' says CEO Jim Farley, acknowledging the way people buy cars and trucks is changing.

  • McMaster, GOP need to get their stories straight on COVID-19, vaccines

    It’s no wonder constituents have doubts when McMaster is telling them that health experts are just making things up, the editorial board writes.