Boeing Starliner has picture-perfect landing after shortened mission

Boeing's unpiloted Starliner crew transport capsule plunged to a "picture-perfect" touchdown in New Mexico on Sunday, bringing an early end to an only partially successful maiden flight marred by a timing glitch that derailed a planned rendezvous and docking with the International Space Station.

But the capsule's flawless launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket Friday, the successful completion of many of the flight's original test objectives and the pinpoint landing Sunday raised the prospect of a piloted test flight next year as originally planned, assuming a review of telemetry and stored data confirms good performance.

"If you went straight down the (mission objectives) checklist, I think we'd be in the low 60 percent (range) right now," said Jim Chilton, a veteran Boeing engineer managing the company's Starliner project. "If I was going to infer how that data (review) is going to come out, I'd say we're probably in the 85, 90% range of our test objectives."

But given the Starliner was unable to rendezvous and dock with the space station — a NASA commercial crew contract requirement — and given the results of the data review are not yet known, Boeing "is not a position to propose going to do a crewed flight test," Chilton said.

Boeing CST-100 Starliner Landing More

The Starliner releases its no-longer-needed heat shield in this pre-dawn view of the capsule's descent to touchdown in the New Mexico desert. NASA

"If everything had gone swimmingly, I don't think I'd be here proposing it until I saw the data. Now that we know we've had challenges, then maybe data review (will take) a little longer."

He said it likely will take engineers well into January "before everybody has a thorough understanding" of how the Starliner performed during its maiden test flight. But, he added, "everything we're looking at today looks like this design works great."

Flying 155 miles above the southern Indian Ocean, four engines in the Starliner's aft service module ignited and fired for 55 seconds starting at 7:23 a.m. EST, generating 6,000 pounds of thrust and changing the craft's velocity by about 335 mph. That was enough to drop the far side of the orbit deep into the atmosphere over North America

After discarding the no-longer-needed service module, the capsule, traveling at nearly five miles per second, slammed back into the discernible atmosphere at an altitude of about 400,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean, enduring temperatures of some 3,000 degrees as atmospheric friction acted to rapidly slow the spacecraft to sub-sonic velocities.

Approaching the White Sands Missile Range landing site from the southwest, small drogue chutes deployed four-and-a-half minutes before touchdown, pulling out three large main parachutes at an altitude of about 8,000 feet that slowed the capsule to a much more sedate 19 mph or so.

122219-land5.jpg More

Boeing recovery crews begin servicing the Starliner capsule after a picture-perfect landing in New Mexico. NASA

The Starliner then jettisoned its heat shield, six large air bags inflated and the capsule touched down in pre-dawn darkness at 7:57 a.m., closing out a mission lasting two days one hour and 21 minutes since launch Friday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Boeing recovery crews stationed near the landing site opened the capsule's hatch about an hour after touchdown and reported that "Rosie the Rocketeer" — an instrumented astronaut test dummy strapped into the commander's seat — came through her two-day space flight in excellent condition.

"Rosie the Rocketeer, she lived in air conditioned splendor for the last couple days," Chilton said. "Overall, the design just held up really well." He apologized to the space station's six-member crew for not delivering on-board Christmas presents as planned.