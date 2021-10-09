Boeing's next Starliner test flight moves to first half of 2022

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Those murmurs of lengthy delays for Boeing's next Starliner test flight turned out to be true. Space.com reports Boeing and NASA are now targeting an Orbital Flight Test-2 launch sometime in the first half of 2022. Engineers have narrowed down the likely causes of the oxidizer isolation valve problem that forced the team to scrap the August 2021 launch, but it remains a "complex issue" that requires a "methodical approach" to solve, according to Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich.

Boeing has several possible solutions in the works, ranging from small tweaks to the existing crew capsule through to modifying a capsule still in production. The exact launch timing hinges on both the readiness of the hardware itself as well as the rocket manifest and access to the International Space Station.

While this does suggest Starliner is moving forward, the delay further hurts Boeing's chances to compete with SpaceX in crewed capsule missions. SpaceX has already sent two crewed missions to the ISS, and it may have sent two more by the time the Starliner OFT-2 mission lifts off — Elon Musk's outfit will be a seasoned veteran before Boeing is cleared for its first occupied Starliner flight. It could be a long while before the two companies are taking turns ferrying people to orbit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Found Some Boulders. That's a Much Bigger Deal Than it Seems

    Jezero Crater May have Benn Home to Life

  • Meet the invasive species trying to get in your home this fall

    They don't bite or sting, but the marmorated brown stink bug can cause big problems.

  • Gas Giants May Have Bullied Planet 9 to the Fringes of Our Solar System

    Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, or Neptune may have sent the Earth-sized planet barreling toward deep space.

  • Scientists discovered a 16-million-year-old fossilized tardigrade trapped in amber - a 'once-in-a-generation event'

    Tardigrade fossils are hard to spot due to their tiny size. But experts found an ancient tardigrade hidden in amber from the Dominican Republic.

  • Why Rocket Lab Stock Dropped Today

    There's no Rocket Lab news today -- but that doesn't mean there's been no Rocket Lab news period.

  • Column: When will the Wall Street Journal stop publishing lab-leak propaganda?

    A new op-ed claims to have verified the lab-leak origin of COVID-19, but it's a mess.

  • You may see meteors in the sky Friday — if you’re lucky. What to know about Draconids

    “Occasionally, though, we hit one nearly head on — and the fireworks begin.”

  • Researchers Discover New Population of Rare Killer Whales That Prey on Large Sea Mammals

    "There's been a lot of information missing for some of these animals," University of British Columbia's Josh D. McInnes said of the study on Bigg's killer whales

  • The Orville

    Follows the crew of the not-so-functional exploratory ship in the Earth's interstellar fleet, 300 years in the future.

  • Volcanic ash meets Saharan Air Layer in unique display over La Palma

    This concentric pattern was captured as smoke plumes rose above an active volcano and was met by the Saharan Air Layer.

  • Scientists have created a census of brain cell types

    Scientists have created a catalog of the cells in the brain's movement control center — a first step toward deciphering the circuits of the brain's nearly 90 billion neurons that underpin our movements, thoughts and emotions. Why it matters: Cells don't operate in isolation. Determining the circuits that connect neurons could help researchers understand processes in the brain and what happens when they go awry from disease. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Lockheed Martin Space's top executive reveals departure from JeffCo-based business

    The top executive of Lockheed Martin Space will step down at the end of winter, leaving a position he has held for eight years in which the aerospace business expanded significantly. Rick Ambrose, senior vice president in charge of the Jefferson County-based business, announced Thursday that he'll retire in March. "The aerospace and defense industry and its community have amazed, challenged and inspired me for more than four decades – thank you for an incredible ride!" Ambrose tweeted.

  • Ready to board a balloon into space?

    You can soon board a balloon into spaceTech company World View is launching$50,000 rides into the stratospherecheaper than Virgin Galactic or Blue Origin(SOUNDBITE) (English) PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WORLD VIEW, RYAN HARTMAN, SAYING:"The ability to ascend to 100,000 feet and have a balloon that has zero pressure on it is really important. What that means is that the pressure on the inside is identical to the atmosphere pressure on the outside and that being the case, if you have a hole in the balloon, it's not like it's going to pop or anything.It's not going to have any kind of massive impact."The balloons are different from other space tourismPassengers won't experience weightlessnessBut they can see the Great Barrier Reefand the Great Wall of ChinaLOCATION: TUCSON, ARIZONAThe space balloon is filled with heliumand rises at 12 miles per hour(SOUNDBITE) (English) PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WORLD VIEW, RYAN HARTMAN, SAYING:"Our technology is a way to do this that is also earth-friendly. So it's one thing to blast off to the edge of space in a rocket and view the Earth. I don't believe you're having a net-positive contribution to a healing planet, whereas using an approach where you're using a natural resource from the Earth."World View is taking $500 depositsfor flights set to begin in early 2024

  • Stubble burning resumes in Indian farm state

    Every year, in September-November, farmers in India's northern Punjab and Haryana states burn off the crop straw and stubble in preparation for the sowing season. After harvesting rice, farmers get a short window to plant winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed and late sowing means lower yields.The cost of disposing of the crop residue is high which makes them opt for stubble burning instead.The fields were filled with huge amount of smoke as farmers burnt stubble despite efforts by authorities to convince them to not burn crop residue.The smoke from fields combines with urban pollution from industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust and brings a sharp spike in pollution. Every winter, a thick blanket of smog settles over northern India, including the capital New Delhi, shutting schools and banning construction.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover spotted by satellite image while it treks Mars' Jezero Crater

    NASA's Perseverance rover was captured in an image on Sept. 28 by the agency's satellite as it treks through Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • NASA's DART mission will redirect asteroid, scientists say

    The DART spacecraft will conduct "the first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique" to change an asteroid's direction in space, NASA said.

  • Elon Musk wants Tesla to build cars on another planet before he's dead

    "I'd like to see one before I'm dead. That would be cool," Musk said of an off-planet Tesla factory during Thursday's meeting of Tesla shareholders.

  • Perseverance Images Confirm Ancient Lake’s Existence on Mars

    Images beamed back to Earth from NASA's Perseverance Mars rover confirm that the Red Planet once had a giant lake in its Jezero Crater. The post Perseverance Images Confirm Ancient Lake’s Existence on Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Pluton Biosciences looks to nature for cutting-edge biotech solutions, raising $6.6M seed

    All over the planet, inside and outside of plants and animals, embedded in the soil, are bacteria and other microorganisms totally unknown to science. "There are a trillion species of microbes, and we only use a couple of them," said Pluton founder and CTO Barry Goldman, who spent nearly two decades at Monsanto looking into similar ideas. Of course Goldman is not the first to try to crack the planet's untapped intellectual property holdings, if you will, and in fact Pluton's approach is remarkably old-school.

  • Why do I need anything other than Google to answer a question?

    Scholars can be more reliable than search engines. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do I need a scholar to answer a question if there is Google? – Harrison F., age 13, Brookline, Massachusetts Imagine you’re researching something. Whether you’re a fourth grader who needs to find out how volcanoes erupt or you’re an adult looking for more informati