Boeing Strikes Fifth-Largest Commercial Order With Saudi Arabian Airlines

Yahoo Finance Video

Moody's downgraded the entire U.S. banking system to a 'negative' outlook. While this bigger call on the banking system as a whole is significant, Yahoo! Finance's Julie Hyman takes us back to basics with a look at what credit ratings for individual companies mean. In simple terms, Julie says, a credit rating "is a call on the bonds or the credit of a company - their debt, effectively." There are a few agencies who issue ratings; the "big three" are Standard & Poor's, Moody's Investors Service, and Fitch Group. When issuing a rating, Julie says agencies "try to measure the likelihood that [companies will] be able to repay those debts." Ratings are issued on a scale with triple-A being the highest quality, all the way down to C, reserved for those in default. Six U.S. banks were recently placed under review to have their ratings downgraded by Moody's: First Republic Bank (FRC), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), Comerica Inc (CMA), UMB Financial Corp and Intrust Financial Corporation. "When you're talking about a company being downgraded, it's just a little less likely that it will be able to repay those debts," Julie explains. Why is that significant? "If you're a debt investor, it helps you game out what the risk profile is of a given company's debt." Key video moments: 00:00:02 - What is a credit rating? 00:00:13 - What do agencies consider in a rating? 00:00:20 - What does it mean when a company's rating is downgraded? 00:00:34 - Why are credit ratings important? For Julie's full breakdown on the latest from Moody's, click here.