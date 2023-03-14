Boeing Strikes Fifth-Largest Commercial Order With Saudi Arabian Airlines

Akanksha Bakshi
·1 min read

  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has secured orders for 787 Dreamliner jets with two Saudi Arabian airlines.

  • Riyadh Air, an airline owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will purchase 39 787-9s, with options for an additional 33 787-9s.

  • Concurrently, state-owned Saudia Airlines will also buy 39 jets, with an option for another ten jets.

  • In total, Saudi Arabian carriers announced their intent to purchase up to 121 787 Dreamliners in Boeing's fifth-largest commercial order by value.

  • Also Read: Boeing Reportedly On Brink Of $35B Airline Deal With Saudi Arabia.

  • The deals are part of an effort by Saudi Arabia to become a global aviation hub.

  • This will support the country's goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

  • Related: Boeing Analysts Recommend Caution Following Latest 787 Production Problems.

  • Last month, Boeing suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

  • Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation."

  • Price Action: BA shares are up 4.33% at $212.18 on the last check Tuesday.

  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Boeing Strikes Fifth-Largest Commercial Order With Saudi Arabian Airlines originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Riyadh Air, Saudia announce big Boeing 787 order

    Riyadh Air and Saudia will purchase 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes under agreements announced Tuesday in a giant order that underlines Saudi Arabia's goal to remake itself as a global aviation hub. - Vision for Riyadh - Under the particulars, Riyadh Air agreed to purchase 39 Dreamliners, with options for 33 more jets, while Saudia will buy 39 Dreamliners with options for 10 more.

  • Analysis-Airbus faces steep climb in 'make or break' delivery year

    Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing were locked in a dead heat for deliveries for the first two months of the year, but the European planemaker has a tougher task to meet annual forecasts amid ongoing supply woes. After missed targets in 2022, Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has told executives that 2023 will be "make or break" for the company's industrial reputation, industry sources said. Airbus declined to comment on internal meetings.

  • Spain Might Withdraw Unfulfilled Airbus A400M Orders: Report

    The future of Madrid's remaining A400M airlifter orders from Airbus SA (OTC: EADSY) (OTC: EADSF) has reportedly hit a snag. Spain ordered 27 of the troop planes and is in charge of final assembly, Reuters reported. The A400M is a focal point for aerospace investment in Spain/ The report added that Madrid considered canceling the remaining 13 or so aircraft in Spain's quota that had yet to be delivered after its air force indicated it did not require the extra planes. Also Read: Airbus Expects Hi

  • Boeing Dreamliner Deal Aimed at Boosting Saudi Travel

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines said they would buy almost 80 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, part of a broader plan to boost travel to the oil-rich kingdom. U.S. administration officials said the deal announced Tuesday was worth a combined $37 billion and included options to take the sale up to 121 aircraft. The orders, earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal, are split between a new government-backed startup airline, Riyadh Air, and Saudi Arabian Airlines, or Saudia, the country’s existing flag carrier.

  • White House praises Saudi-Boeing 787 deal, says it will support US jobs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday welcomed the "landmark" deal between Saudi Arabia and the Boeing Co, saying it will support U.S. jobs and marked a milestone in cooperation between Saudi Arabia and American industry. Two Saudi airlines agreed to buy 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and took options to buy another 43. The White House said it was "pleased that Boeing was able to finally conclude these deals with Saudi Arabia after years of discussions, and intensive negotiations over recent months."

  • Twitter's India Rival Integrates chatGPT To Challenge Elon Musk-Led Company's Dominance

    Koo, an India-based social media app, has integrated OpenAI’s chatGPT to establish itself as a trendier and more user-friendly platform. What Happened: Koo, an Indian social media app that aims to rival Elon Musk‘s Twitter, has integrated chatGPT technology to help users draft posts easily, reported Reuters. See Also On Benzinga India: Apple’s iPhones May Be Expensive But Tech Giant’s Growth Is Outpacing Chinese Rivals In India The platform will allow users to use chatGPT directly within the app

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines announced a combined order of up to 123 Boeing (NYSE: BA) aircraft, which at list prices would be worth about $37 billion. Investors are celebrating the news, sending shares of Boeing up more than 5% on Tuesday. The order, which has been the subject of speculation for weeks, includes a minimum of 39 787 Dreamliners apiece for Saudia, Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, and a government-backed newcomer called Riyadh Air.

  • Private Equity Firms Eye Slice of $74 Billion SVB Loan Book

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest private equity firms are interested in snapping up a book of loans held by Silicon Valley Bank, as investors begin to circle the assets of the California lender that collapsed last week.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Ri

  • Why You Shouldn't Keep Getting Botox While You're Pregnant

    Advice from ob-gyns and dermatologists about beauty treatments you might want to reconsider.

  • Google is working on AI for ultrasound diagnosis and cancer therapy

    AI isn’t just good for writing term papers or clickbait financial explainers; it could help save lives in the medical field. At Google’s annual The Check Up healthcare event, it announced AI-related partnerships for ultrasound readings, medical language models and cancer treatments — areas where the technology could someday serve as a force for good.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Rallied on Tuesday

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were trading higher on Monday, jumping as much as 5% in early trading. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Hamza Fodderwala raised his price target on CrowdStrike stock to $163, up from $150, while simultaneously maintaining an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. The analyst hosted a gathering with CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, and President Michael Sentonas and came away from the meeting "incrementally positive."

  • Taiwan says submarine programme going to plan despite difficulties

    Taiwan's domestic submarine programme faces many difficulties but is going according to plan, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Tuesday after Reuters reported a sharp increase in British exports of submarine parts to the island. Taiwan has engaged an array of foreign submarine-technology vendors for its new fleet, with the approval of their governments, as it seeks to bolster its defences in the face of a rising military threat from China, which views the island as its own territory. Asked about the Reuters report on the rise in British parts and technology sales to Taiwan, Chiu said the submarine programme was "very important work".

  • General Electric (GE) Upgrades Tung Hsiao Power Plant in Taiwan

    General Electric (GE) provides six aero derivative gas turbines that are able to run on high blends of hydrogen to support TPC's decarbonization goals.

  • What Will It Take To Hold A Cop Accountable For Killing Someone In San Francisco?

    “If you can’t prosecute this case, then which case can you prosecute a cop for?” said Emily Lee, of San Francisco Rising. “Right now the message to the police and the police union is: Don’t worry — the DA’s not going to come after you.”View Entire Post ›

  • Double trouble! Two pairs of giant black holes spotted on collision course

    Two pairs of giant black holes set to collide have been spotted by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, the first evidence of such a cosmic collision.

  • We're Initiating a Bank Position

    We are starting to see bank stocks recover and we continue to think banks like JPMorgan , Bank of America and others will be net share gainers as the SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank dust settles.

  • SpaceX 'go' to launch Dragon cargo ship to space station for NASA tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

    SpaceX is all set to launch its latest cargo mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday (March 14), provided Mother Nature cooperates.

  • Credit ratings: What are they, who issues them, and what do they mean?

    Moody's downgraded the entire U.S. banking system to a 'negative' outlook. While this bigger call on the banking system as a whole is significant, Yahoo! Finance's Julie Hyman takes us back to basics with a look at what credit ratings for individual companies mean. In simple terms, Julie says, a credit rating "is a call on the bonds or the credit of a company - their debt, effectively." There are a few agencies who issue ratings; the "big three" are Standard & Poor's, Moody's Investors Service, and Fitch Group. When issuing a rating, Julie says agencies "try to measure the likelihood that [companies will] be able to repay those debts." Ratings are issued on a scale with triple-A being the highest quality, all the way down to C, reserved for those in default. Six U.S. banks were recently placed under review to have their ratings downgraded by Moody's: First Republic Bank (FRC), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), Comerica Inc (CMA), UMB Financial Corp and Intrust Financial Corporation. "When you're talking about a company being downgraded, it's just a little less likely that it will be able to repay those debts," Julie explains. Why is that significant? "If you're a debt investor, it helps you game out what the risk profile is of a given company's debt." Key video moments: 00:00:02 - What is a credit rating? 00:00:13 - What do agencies consider in a rating? 00:00:20 - What does it mean when a company's rating is downgraded? 00:00:34 - Why are credit ratings important? For Julie's full breakdown on the latest from Moody's, click here.

  • Is Tesla in trouble?

    Safety investigations. Sinking stock. Twitter. Can Elon Musk find his way?

  • Tesla wins bid for more details on California agency's probe of race bias claims

    A California civil rights agency suing Tesla Inc over alleged widespread race discrimination at its flagship assembly plant must detail the investigation it conducted prior to filing the lawsuit, a judge has ruled. The tentative ruling on Monday by California Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo in Oakland could give Tesla an opportunity to narrow the lawsuit filed last year by the state Civil Rights Department. California law requires the department to investigate discrimination complaints by workers before suing employers.