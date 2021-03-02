Boeing Tests Pilotless Combat Jet in Australia’s Outback

Angus Whitley
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. and Australia’s air force carried out a test flight of an unmanned fighter-like aircraft designed to team up with crewed planes in combat.

The Loyal Wingman plane was flown at various speeds and altitudes by a pilot at a ground-control station in the South Australian Outback, Boeing said in a statement.

More flights are planned for later this year. The autonomous aircraft can be fitted with a variety of payloads and sensors depending on the mission, according to Boeing.

“Boeing and Australia are pioneering fully integrated combat operations by crewed and uncrewed aircraft,” Boeing Defense, Space & Security President Leanne Caret said in the statement.

