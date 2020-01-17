Boeing Is Totally Screwed as Orders Plunge and Customers Switch to Airbus

Amid a cluster of shocking emails written by Boeing staff about the grounded 737-MAX jet, one complained that the airplane had been “designed by clowns and supervised by monkeys.”

Boeing Fires its CEO at Last. And Before Anybody Flies on a 737 MAX, 10 Questions Need Answering

Even that barely serves to describe the condition of what was once the world’s unchallenged leader in aviation. New figures for Boeing’s sales in 2019 show an unprecedented plunge from 893 airplanes ordered in 2018 to just 54.

In 2019 rival Airbus sold 768 airplanes.

This means that essentially Boeing has ceded world dominance to Airbus. But behind these dismal numbers is a much more serious failure: By allowing short-term financial returns to dominate its airplane program Boeing has made the wrong bet on the future, and that means that its recovery will be long in coming.

Airbus tore past Boeing in 2019 because it had the right airplane at the right time. The world’s airlines have put their money on that winning bet—the driver of Airbus profits is one airplane, the A320 single-aisle jet and its variants. For the latest version alone, with new and far more efficient engines, Airbus has a backlog of more than 3,200 orders.

The 737 MAX was Boeing’s last effort to get one more life cycle out of its greatest ever cash cow, a design that dates from the 1960s. And, at first, it looked like a good bet. More than 5,000 orders came in.

Then, with two crashes that cost the lives of 346 people, the MAX was grounded and that has been followed by a steady and toxic stream of revelations about a seriously broken engineering culture put under unrelenting pressure by cost-cutting accountants.

In another of the dismaying emails released last week an engineer working at the MAX plant wrote: “Would you put your family on a MAX simulator-trained airplane? I wouldn’t.”

This refers to a decision forced on Boeing by regulators to give all pilots headed for a MAX cockpit for the first time training in a flight simulator that equips them to handle new features in the flight controls, including the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, MCAS, a software program designed to intervene in certain flight conditions, which is implicated in the two fatal crashes and that has to be fixed before the airplane is certified as safe to fly again.

Long ago, one of Boeing’s greatest airplane designers, Joe Sutter, the father of the 747 Jumbo, told me that two decisions about a new airplane rose above all others in their critical importance: the size and the timing.

By committing to the MAX back in 2011, it now seems clear that Boeing got both wrong. The decision to prolong the old design rather than invest in a new state-of-the-art jet (which senior engineers in Seattle were recommending), was a reaction to news that Airbus was upgrading to new engines on the A320.

Boeing put new engines on the 737 believing that by doing so it had checkmated Airbus.

However, because the new engines were heavier and more powerful they altered the flight characteristics of the MAX and, to deal with that, Boeing introduced the flawed MCAS—with disastrous consequences.

Moreover, when it came to the other crucial decision, size, the 737 was unable to evolve, as the A320 has done, to deliver a jet that happened to hit a new sweet spot that airlines are demanding—for a single-aisle jet that can fly intercontinental routes of up to 4,700 miles.

This reflects a significant shift in what airline passengers want and what airlines also see as better economics and efficiency: many more direct international flights between cities of every size instead of having to fly to hubs and then change to a smaller airplane connecting to smaller cities.

Airbus met this demand by tweaking the larger model of the A320, the A321, to meet the increased range with a version named the XLR—Extra Long Range.

In December Boeing was stunned when United Airlines ordered 50 XLRs to fly these long routes—until that moment United had resisted buying any of the re-engined Airbus jets, although American Airlines had ordered 120 of them and Delta 100.