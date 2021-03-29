Southwest Airlines adds order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jet

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say an order for 100 aircraft, not 100 orders)

(Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it had reached a deal with planemaker Boeing Co for an order for 100 aircraft of 737 Max variant, with the first 30 jets scheduled for delivery in 2022.

(This story corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say an order for 100 aircraft, not 100 orders)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

